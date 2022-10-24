FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Cheap 85, 86, 87 and 88 rated players for Squad Building Challenges

Squad Building challenges in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team test not only your knowledge of football, but your mastery of the transfer market too. One of the most difficult parts of completing them efficiently is hunting down cheap 85 rated players for the more accessible challenges, as well as cheap 86 rated, cheap 87 rated and cheap 88 rated players for the higher-level ones.

The brilliant players you can add to your roster from Squad Building Challenges are usually worth the effort, but it always makes sense to try and grab them for as cheaply as possible. There are thousands of different possible combinations for completing each challenge based on which players you use, however some represent much better value than others.

One thing to remember is that player values on the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team transfer market change all of the time. For example, once word gets around that Borussia Monchengladbach’s Yann Sommer is an inexpensive 85 rated player, his price will shoot up, so then you’re better served trying to pick up RB Leipzig’s Peter Gulacsi or Man City’s Ilkay Gundogan.

We’ve checked all of the listed players and ordered them by the lowest stable “buy-it-now” price we’ve seen. While you can probably shop around on auctions and get a slightly better price (I got lucky with Patrik Schick for 6,000 coins for example), these guide prices are what you should be aiming for as a baseline deal.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Cheapest 85 Rated players

Iago Aspas - Celta Vigo - 9,900 Coins (Lowest BIN) Yann Sommer - Borussia Monchengladbach - 9,900 Coins Filip Kostic - Juventus - 9,900 Coins Niklas Sule - Borussia Dortmund - 9,900 Coins Jamie Vardy - Leicester - 10,000 Coins Paul Pogba - Juventus - 10,000 Coins Gerard Moreno - Villareal - 10,000 Coins Yannick Carrasco - Atletico Madrid - 10,000 Coins Ilkay Gundogan - Man City - 10,000 Coins Coins Serge Gnabry - Bayern Munich - 10,000 Coins Phil Foden - Man City - 10,000 Coins Marco Reus - Borussia Dortmund - 10,250 Coins Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Chelsea - 10,250 Coins Peter Gulacsi - RB Leipzig - 10,250 Coins Jordi Alba - Barcelona - 10,250 Coins Macos Acuna - Sevilla - 10,250 Coins Matthijs de Ligt - Bayern Munich - 10,250 Coins Sergio Busquets - Barcelona - 10,250 Coins Patrik Schick - Bayer Leverkusen - 10,250 Coins Pedri - Barcelona - 10,500 Coins Jorginho - Chelsea - 10,500 Coins Memphis Depay - Barcelona -10,500 Coins Nabil Fekir - Real Betis - 10,750 Coins Diogo Jota - Liverpool - 11,000 Coins Theo Hernandez - AC Milan - 69,000 Coins Kyle Walker - Man City - 125,000 Coins

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Cheapest 86 Rated players

Edouard Mendy - Chelsea - 14,750 Coins (Lowest BIN) Wojciech Szczensny - Juventus - 15,000 Coins Riyad Mahrez - Man City - 15,000 Coins Romelu Lukaku - Inter Milan - 15,000 Coins Kevin Trapp - Eintracht Frankfurt - 15,000 Coins Paulo Dybala - Roma - 15,000 Coins Daniel Parejo - Villareal - 15,250 Coins Milan Skriniar - Inter Milan - 15,500 Coins Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - Latinum (Lazio) - 15,500 Coins Ciro Immobile - Latinum (Lazio) - 15,500 Coins Kingsley Coman - Bayern Munich - 15,500 Coins Aymeric Laporte - Man City - 15,500 Coins Marcelo Brozovic - Inter Milan - 15,750 Coins Thiago Silva - Chelsea - 15,750 Coins Lautaro Martinez - Inter Milan - 15,750 Coins Nicolo Barella - Inter Milan - 16,750 Coins Thiago Alcantara - Liverpool - 17,500 Coins David Alaba - Real Madrid - 18,750 Coins Raheem Sterling - Chelsea - 22,250 Coins Christopher Nkunku - RB Leipzig - 67,000 Coins Vinicius Junior - Real Madrid - 203,000 Coins

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Cheapest 87 Rated players

Hugo Lloris - Tottenham Hotspur - 19,000 Coins (Lowest BIN) Fabinho - Liverpool - 19,000 Coins Thomas Muller - Bayern Munich - 19,500 Coins Andrew Robertson - Liverpool - 19,500 Coins David De Gea - Manchester United - 19,500 Coins Marco Verratti - PSG - 19,500 Coins Rodri - Man City - 19,500 Coins Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool - 19,750 Coins Mike Maignan - AC Milan - 20,500 Coins Frenkie de Jong - Barcelona - 47,500 Coins Leon Goretzka - Bayern Munich - 54,000 Coins Kalidou Koulibaly - Chelsea - 61,000 Coins Antonio Rudiger - Real Madrid - 90,000 Coins

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Cheapest 88 Rated players