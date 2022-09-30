FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Chemistry Explained: How do I get full chemistry on all my players?

New for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is a massive shake-up to a fundamental part of the game mode: chemistry. Achieving full chemistry on all of your players is now a much more flexible task, but there are a host of new ways to get it done.

In the past, player chemistry in Ultimate Team was determined by the immediate links around a player, with perfect, strong and weak links all giving bonuses up to a maximum player chemistry of 10 and a maximum overall team chemistry of 100.

In FIFA 23 however, almost everything is different. The maximum player chemistry is now just 3, with a maximum overall team chemistry of 33.

If you’re new to the game, or just skipped past the tutorial, the new chemistry system in FIFA 23 can be very confusing. So you can get an advantage over other players who are yet to master the system, here’s how to get full chemistry on all of your players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

How do I get full chemistry in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

While there are a lot of moving parts on-screen, this new system is simpler than it looks.

To get full chemistry in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team you need to consider just five things:

A player’s position Their country Their league The team they play for Your team’s manager

How does player position affect FIFA 23 Ultimate Team chemistry?

The most important thing to consider with FIFA 23 Ultimate Team chemistry is position. A player in their correct position, with at least one chemistry point in their country, league and team will have full chemistry and perform to their full potential with big boosts.

A player out of position cannot go above basic chemistry however, regardless of how many other synergizing players there are around them. There is no longer any penalty for low chemistry - a player will always play as well as the base stats on their card - but to get any boosts, they need to be in the right position.

Who your players are next to in your team doesn’t matter anymore, they can get chemistry from other players anywhere on the pitch. EA has said that this is to better reflect real-life partnerships like Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold who synergize on opposite sides of the pitch and therefore wouldn’t give each other chemistry.

But if your players are in the wrong position, then they’re not going to play to their best. Try tinkering with your formation to better suit the players you have available if the standard 4-4-2 isn’t working.

A whole squad of full chemistry players get big boosts to their in-game stats

How does Country, League and Team affect FIFA 23 Ultimate Team chemistry?

On the left hand side of your screen, you will see the total chemistry box. This shows you which countries, leagues and teams your Ultimate Team is building towards and how many players you need from that country, league or team you need to gain a chemistry point.

You can get between one and three chemistry points by stacking players from the same country, league and team into your team.

For one chemistry point you need:

Two players from the same country to get one chemistry point on all players from that nation

Three players from the same league to get one chemistry point on all players from that league

Two players from the same team to get one chemistry point on all players from that team

For two chemistry points you need:

Five total players from the same country to get two chemistry points on all players from that nation

Five total players from the same league to get two chemistry points on all players from that league

Four total players from the same team to get two chemistry points on all players from that team

For three chemistry points you need:

Eight total players from the same country to get three chemistry points on all players from that nation

Eight total players from the same league to get three chemistry points on all players from that league

Seven total players from the same team to get three chemistry points on all players from that team (but it would be a waste because they would already have full chemistry from being in the same league)

You can mix and match these bonuses to get all of your players onto three chemistry.

The right manager can make all the difference when every chemistry point matters

How does a Manager affect FIFA 23 Ultimate Team chemistry?

How does a manager fit into all of this?

A manager gives you one extra bit of progress towards a chemistry point based on their country and league.

For example, if you had Jose Mourinho as a manager he would get your Portuguese and Serie A players closer to a chemistry point.

With Mourinho, if you had four Portuguese players from different teams and leagues and two other Serie A players from different teams and nations, all six of those players would get one or two chemistry points because Mourinho bumps up the progress to the threshold of a chemistry point for both Portugal and Serie A.

While full chemistry isn’t as important in the early game because there aren’t any penalties anymore, you will still want to take advantage of other players’ unfamiliarity to dominate the game.

If it’s all too complicated and you would prefer to start a simpler Career Mode save, we have pages on the best Wonderkids in FIFA 23, as well as the best strikers, best CAMs, CMs and CDMs, best defenders and best goalkeepers.