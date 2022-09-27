FIFA 23 Wonderkids: Where to find the best young players to sign in Career Mode

There’s no greater satisfaction than leading your team of FIFA 23 Wonderkids to glory, fulfilling their sky-high potential over many successful Career Mode seasons.

However, a lot of the world’s best young players are going through a bit of a transition. At the grand old age of 23, Kylian Mbappe is no longer a wonderkid by most people’s measure - but being tied for the highest overall player in the game at 91, I don’t think he will mind.

Many other stalwarts of the last few FIFA games have also aged out of the Wonderkids bracket, like Gigi Donnarumma, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Darwin Nunez and Federico Valverde.

But you’ve probably heard of all of those players already. The point of a list like this is to turn you on to some exciting prospects who truly have potential to be special. Plus, since the introduction of Dynamic Potential, your star players can reach unimaginable heights.

We’ll start by showing you the absolute best young players in FIFA 23 with the highest overall ratings. These players will be incredibly expensive, but will be able to hold down a place in even the strongest teams right from the start of Career Mode.

Then we’ll go over some lower overall players who have more potential for growth. While they often won’t be cheap - most teams know they have a special player on their hands - these players will be much more accessible for different kinds of clubs, not just Europe’s elite.

Finally, we’ll go over our top wonderkids for every position who you can sign in the first season of Career Mode. No one likes being told “this player has just signed and won’t move again”, so we’ve found some of the most talented youngsters you can slot into your roster straight away.

Just so you know, we’re defining a wonderkid as a high-potential player who is 22 years old or younger.

Brazilian wonderkid Vinicius Jr is easily one of the best young players in FIFA 23

Highest Overall Wonderkids in FIFA 23

Highest Overall FIFA 23 Wonderkids Player Name: Age: Position(s) Team Starting Overall: Starting Potential: Erling Haaland 21 ST Man City 88 94 Vinicius Jr 21 LW Real Madrid 86 92 Pedri 19 CM Barcelona 85 93 Phil Foden 22 LW, CAM, CF Man City 85 92 Matthijs de Ligt 22 CB Bayern 85 89 Jude Bellingham 19 CM Borussia Dortmund 84 91 Dusan Vlahovic 22 ST Juventus 84 91 Joao Felix 22 ST, CF Atletico Madrid 84 90 Sandro Tonali 22 CDM, CM AC Milan 84 90 Alphonso Davies 21 LB, LM Bayern 84 89 Jadon Sancho 22 LW, RW, LM Man United 84 88 Moussa Diaby 22 RM, LM, LW Bayer Leverkusen 84 88 Reece James 22 RWB, RB Chelsea 84 88 Florian Wirtz 19 CAM, CM Bayer Leverkusen 82 91 Aurelien Tchouameni 22 CM, CDM Real Madrid 82 89 Bukayo Saka 20 RM, LM Arsenal 82 89 Anthony 22 RW, CAM Man United 82 88 Nico Schlotterbeck 22 CB Borussia Dortmund 82 88 Ferran Torres 22 LW, ST Barcelona 82 88 Jamal Musiala 19 CAM, CM, LM Bayern 81 90 Josko Gvardiol 20 CB, LB RB Leipzig 81 89 Rodrygo 21 RW Real Madrid 81 88 Nicolo Zaniolo 22 CF, RW, CAM Roma 81 88 Evan Ndicka 22 CB Eintracht Frankfurt 81 85 Jurrien Timber 21 CB, RB Ajax 80 88 Nuno Mendes 20 LB, LWB PSG 80 88 William Saliba 21 CB Arsenal 80 87 Emile Smith Rowe 21 CAM, LM Arsenal 80 87 Jeremie Frimpong 21 RB, RWB Bayer Leverkusen 80 86 Alexander Isak 22 ST Newcastle 80 85

Lower Overall, High Potential Wonderkids in FIFA 23

Lower Overall, High Potential FIFA 23 Wonderkids Player Name: Age: Position(s): Team: Starting Overall: Starting Potential: Ansu Fati 19 LW Barcelona 79 90 Gavi 17 CM, LW, RW Barcelona 79 89 Vitinha 22 CM, CAM PSG 79 89 Eduardo Camavinga 19 CDM, CM Real Madrid 79 89 Ryan Gravenberch 20 CM Bayern 79 89 Goncalo Ignacio 20 CB Sporting 79 88 Charles De Ketelaere 21 ST, LW, CAM AC Milan 78 88 Gabriel Martinelli 21 LM, LW Arsenal 78 88 Moleiro 18 LM, RM, CM Las Palmas 73 88 Rayan Cherki 18 CAM, LW, ST, RW Lyon 73 88 Youssoufa Moukoko 17 ST Dortmund 69 88 Yeremy Pino 19 RM, ST Villareal 79 87 Enzo Fernandez 21 CM, CDM Benfica 78 87 Adam Hlozek 19 CAM, LM, ST Leverkusen 77 87 Gabriel Veron 19 RM, LM Porto 75 87 Karim Adeyemi 20 ST Dortmund 75 87 Harvey Elliot 19 CAM, CM, RW Liverpool 73 87 Joe Gelhardt 20 ST, CAM Leeds 72 87 Jamie Bynoe-Gittens 17 LM, RM Dortmund 67 87 Thiago Almada 21 CAM, LW, RW Atlanta United 76 87 Nicola Zalewski 20 LM, LWB Roma 74 86 Nico Williams 19 RM, LM Athletic de Bilbao 74 86 Fabio Carvalho 19 CAM, CM, RM Liverpool 73 86 Savio 18 RW PSV 70 86 Giorgio Scalvini 18 CB Bergamo Calcio 70 86 Martin Baturina 19 CM, CAM Dinamo Zagreb 69 86 Fatawu Issahaku 18 CAM Sporting 67 86 Kayky 19 RW Man City 66 86 Luka Romero 17 RW, CAM Lazio 67 86 Carney Chukwuemeka 18 CM, CAM Chelsea 64 86 Fabio Miretti 18 CM, CDM Juventus 70 85 Alex Scott 18 CAM, CM, RM Bristol City 67 85 Marko Lazetic 18 ST AC Milan 65 85

With his electric pace, Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby is one of the best wonderkids to sign in FIFA 23 Career Mode.

Best FIFA 23 Wonderkid Goalkeepers to sign in the first season

Illan Meslier - Leeds United - £18.5m Value - 22 - 77 OVR/ 84 POT

The youngest starting goalkeeper in the Premier League, Illan Meslier is tall with great reflexes already and plenty of potential. He also comes with the much vaunted “Saves with Feet” trait that pro players like.

Giorgi Mamardashvili - Valencia - £14m Value - 21 - 77 OVR/ 83 POT

Expensive because of his relatively high overall, but able to slot into even top tier sides straight away because of it, Valencia’s Georgian stopper is a solid option with room to grow.

Maarten Vandevoordt - Genk - £3.4 Value - 20 - 70 OVR/ 84 POT

This guy has been the go-to Road to Glory Career Mode keeper for a few years now, and even though he’s had another potential nerf since last FIFA, his cheap fee and high growth are still very powerful.

Lucas Chevalier - Lille - £2.4m Value - 20 - 67 OVR/ 83 POT

Even cheaper, but still with great potential, Lucas Chevalier is in with a shout of the first-team at Lille (their starting goalkeeper is only six ratings higher but seven years older), but you could still tempt him away to star between the sticks for your club.

Best FIFA 23 Wonderkid Defenders to sign in the first season

Josko Gvardiol - RB Leipzig - £53m Value - 20 - 81 OVR/ 89 POT

Extremely expensive, but with good reason. Josko Gvardiol has been easily one of the best Career Mode defenders in FIFA for the last couple of years and FIFA 23 is no different. With more than 80 pace, strength and defending from the start of your save, he’s an awesome signing for any elite club.

Goncalo Ignacio - Sporting CP - £36m Value - 20 - 79 OVR/ 88 POT

Linked with Newcastle but unlucky with injury last season, Goncalo Ignacio has it all. With pace, strength, defending and passing all around 80 already - and huge potential over and above that - he’s a powerful, if expensive, option.

Castello Lukeba - Lyon - £15m Value - 19 - 76 OVR/ 86 POT

For a slightly more affordable deal, check out Lyon who have loads of great young players. A great fit for an upper to mid table club in a top division, Lukeba has many key stats approaching 80 and should quickly grow to dominate with training.

Noah Mbamba - Club Brugge - £1.5m Value - 17 - 64 OVR/ 84 POT

He had 88 potential at 16 years old last year, but despite a huge nerf in that department Noah Mbamba is still one of the best deals for more cash-strapped clubs in FIFA 23. A true wonderkid, he could anchor your back line for nearly 15 seasons if you decided to play that long.

Oumar Solet - RB Salzburg - £9m Value - 22 - 74 OVR/ 83 POT

An absolute must-sign if you can afford him, with nearly 85 pace, 90 strength and decent defending and passing. Easily one of the best wonderkid signings for more middling sides, he’s an incredible deal who is too good to pass up.

Ashley Phillips - Blackburn Rovers - £600k Value - 17 - 59 OVR/ 82 POT

For lower league teams without a lot of money, Ashley Phillips is a great option with tons of potential. While his overall his very low, his key stats aren’t actually that bad, so he should be relatively usable.

Milos Kerkez - AZ Alkmaar - £2.9m Value - 18 - 68 OVR/ 85 POT

Wow. Thanks to a huge overall upgrade Milos Kerkez is now a truly incredible young left-back with great pace and stamina, plus technicals that can be rounded out with his buffed potential.

Luca Netz - Borussia Monchengladbach - £7m Value - 19 - 73 OVR/ 85 POT

A solid technical and defensive player with loads of versatility, Luca Netz has been good for a few years now, but his poor stamina definitely needs some attention.

However, that tends to grow quite quickly, alongside pace, with good performances and should be able to pick up assists with his good crossing stats.

Liberato Cacace - Empoli - £5m Value - 21 - 72 OVR/ 82 POT

He’s possibly not available in the first season because of the loan situation between his current and old clubs, but still worth highlighting because of his great physical stats which are all around 80 already.

His technical stats are passable, and can only go up with his potential.

Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer Leverkusen - £32 Value - 21 - 80 OVR/ 86 POT

If you’re working with a top club, consider adding this speed demon to your roster. Not only that, he’s an elite crosser and dribbler as well, so Jeremie Frimpong is a huge attacking threat with enough pace to get back and defend too.

Marcus Pedersen - Feyenoord - £9m Value - 22 - 74 OVR/ 82 POT

He’s taken a bit of a potential nerf, but that hasn’t dampened this kid’s 90 pace and 87 stamina, which allow him to get up and down the pitch all game. His defending is okay, but his dribbling and crossing - which both start in the mid-70s - are what make him a really quality addition to a team.

Hugo Siquet - Freiburg - £3.5m Value - 19 - 70 OVR/ 81 POT

I’ve called Hugo Siquet the cheap Trent Alexander-Arnold in the past and even though his potential has taken a hit in FIFA 23, his huge 80 crossing is still intact. Solid stats everywhere else make him a good deal for the price.

Ruben Sanchez - Espanyol - £3m Value - 21 - 68 OVR/ 81 POT

If you just want raw athletic talent and can let potential fill in the defending later, check out Ruben Sanchez in La Liga, who has 85 pace and stamina for a very cheap fee.

Best FIFA 23 Wonderkid Midfielders to sign in the first season

Kephren Thuram - Nice - £21m Value - 21 - 77 OVR/ 84 POT

Brother of Marcus and son of the legendary French defender Lilian Thuram, Khephren is a solid, classy defensive midfielder with decent stats everywhere.

While they might not set the world on fire straight away, his high potential means you can suddenly have a ridiculously well-rounded player by the end of the season.

Nicolo Fagioli & Nicolo Rovella - Juventus - £7.5m Value - 21 & 20 - both 73 OVR/ 85-86 POT

Juventus have two awesome young midfielders in their reserves waiting to burst into the first-team, but in Career Mode you can add them to your roster even though it’s not that realistic.

Fagioli is the more offensive of the two, with 80 passing already at just 21. Whereas Rovella is a more deep-lying playmaker with better stamina to make surging runs from the base of midfield.

Tommaso Pobega - AC Milan - £17m Value - 22 - 76 OVR/ 85 POT

Like a certain other midfielder with a very similar name, Tommaso Pobega is an incredibly well-rounded midfielder with key physical, technical and defending stats all approaching 80.

With his massive potential, he’ll quickly turn into an almost unstoppable force in the middle of the park, so looks to be an almost must-buy for any team that can afford him.

Mohammed Kudus - Ajax - £17m Value - 21 - 76 OVR/ 84 POT

A fantastic-feeling player in-game, Mohammed Kudus has been extremely unlucky with injuries in real life, which has seen his potential take some big hits in FIFA 23.

However, he’s still a tremendously versatile wonderkid, with great pace, stamina and strength to complement his good technical skills and quietly decent defending.

Moleiro - Las Palmas - £7m Value - 18 - 73 OVR/ 88 POT

Listed as a wide-man primarily, but with CM in his listed positions, Moleiro has been given a huge boost to his potential in FIFA 23. Quick, technical players with good dribbling are great for progressing the ball in FIFA, so he looks like a good candidate to turn into a solid shuttler.

Wouter Burger - FC Basel - £2.5m Value - 21 - 68 OVR/ 78 POT

For some beef at the base of midfield without breaking the bank, look no further than Wouter Burger. He’s tall with good speed and strength to act as a destroyer in front of your defence.

Jack Diamond - Sunderland - £2m Value - 22 - 65 OVR/ 77 POT

For lower league teams, Jack Diamond is a rapid young player with CAM in his listed positions. But while his technicals leave a lot to be desired, his 81 stamina means you can actually use him for 90 minutes week-in-week-out as you rise up the divisions.

A midfield general at just 19, Eduardo Camavinga is one of the most sought-after talents in FIFA 23.

Ansu Fati - Barcelona - £40m Value - 19 - 79 OVR/ 90 POT

Another true wonderkid, it might seem silly to suggest signing the guy who inherited Messi’s number 10 shirt, but since he was injured for so long I tend to forget about him on Barca’s bench.

With their financial situation, it’s not unrealistic to think a top team would test Barca’s resolve with a big offer, so don’t miss out on this incredible player who has awesome stats already.

Noni Madueke - PSV - £23m Value - 20 - 77 OVR/ 86 POT

His potential might not be as high as last year, but Noni Madueke is already an elite dribbler and rapid attacking threat.

A left-footer usually deployed on the right, his speedster-level pace help him break the lines easily to bear down on goal. This makes him a great impact player for literally any team.

Rayan Cherki - Lyon - £7m - 18 - 73 OVR/ 88 POT

One of the only natural 5-star Skills, 5-star Weak foot players in the game (alongside the likes of Neymar and Ousmane Dembele), Rayan Cherki is a lot of fun and has lots of potential to grow his middling movement and power stats.

Another classic wonderkid with 86 dribbling already at the start of FIFA 23.

Gustav Isaksen - Midtjylland - £3.5m Value - 21 - 70 OVR/ 78 POT

With 90 pace and 80 stamina, Gustav Isaksen can run and run very fast all day. He’s a decent pick-up for lower-league teams.

Exequiel Zeballos - Boca Juniors - £5m Value - 20 - 72 OVR/ 85 POT

The latest in a very long line of awesome Argentinian wonderkids, Zeballos has brilliant pace, good dribbling and usable stamina. Everything you need to cause some mischief on the wing.

Agustin Urzi - Atletico Banfield - £5m Value - 22 - 72 OVR/ 83 POT

If you hate low-stamina players, Urzi is very similar to Zeballos, but with 80 stamina from the start of FIFA.

Best FIFA 23 Wonderkid Strikers to sign in the first season

Youssoufa Moukoko - Borussia Dortmund - £3.5m Value - 17 - 69 OVR/ 88 POT

Destined to be a Career Mode legend, Youssoufa Moukoko is still only 17 years old despite having been one of the most prodigious talents in world football for years.

With still only a cheap basic fee, Moukoko has great pace, dribbling and finishing right from the beginning of your save and is really the perfect Road to Glory player.

Daryl Dike - West Brom - £4.2m Value - 22 - 71 OVR/ 82 POT

With 96 strength, you could say that Daryl Dike is rather hench. He’s got very decent finishing and heading for his overall, but really it’s that dominant physical prowess you’re after.

If you can train his mobility, he’ll be pretty unstoppable.

Brian Brobbey - Ajax - £17m Value - 20 - 76 OVR/ 85 POT

Speaking of unstoppable, Brian Brobbey isn’t available in the first season, but I really need to bring him up just so you know to look out for him in later transfer windows.

With over 80 pace, 90 strength, 90 jumping and finishing approaching 80, he is just a deadly, deadly player that’s a credit to any team.

Noah Okafor - RB Salzburg - £13m Value - 22 - 75 OVR/ 83 POT

For a speedier option that’s still a total tank, check out Noah Okafor in the Austrian Bundesliga.

With nearly 95 pace and nearly 85 strength he’s sure to rack up a ridiculous amount of chances to hone his mid-70s dribbling and finishing. Highly recommended.

Goncalo Ramos - Benfica - £12.5m Value - 21 - 75 OVR/ 85 POT

With truly incredible stats for the price, Goncalo Ramos can quickly grow to have all of his key stats above 80.

With 80-ish pace and strength and finishing and dribbling in the mid-70s, he's a usable big man right from the beginning of a save.

Elye Wahi - Montpelier - £9m Value - 19 - 74 OVR/ 84 POT

Some people prefer realistic signings and France is always a great place to look for decent, physically and technically gifted players who are ready to take a step up.

Elye Wahi fits that mould with 80s pace and mid-70s dribbling and finishing.

Joe Gelhardt - Leeds - £5.5m Value - 20 - 72 OVR/ 87 POT

“Joffy” to his friends, Joe Gelhardt has drawn comparisons to Wayne Rooney as a scrappy but elegant striker.

With a huge buff to his potential, a lot more players are interested in Gelhardt for their Career Modes and decent stats across the board - including 80 dribbling - make him usable from the start.

Facundo Farias - Colon - £12m Value - 19 - 75 OVR/ 85 POT

Another really exciting prospect from Argentina, Farias is incredibly fast and a brilliant dribbler.

His finishing is very raw for a striker, but he’s sure to create a lot of chances even if he can’t take them all.

Datro Fofana - Molde - £2m Value - 19 - 66 OVR/ 83 POT

Even smaller clubs need overpowered players and Datro Fofana’s stats are unbelievable for the price.

We’re talking 90 pace and 80 strength right from the start, while nearly 70 dribbling and 65 finishing are nothing to be sniffed at on a 66 overall. A must-buy in the lower leagues.