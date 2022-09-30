FIFA 23 Best Goalkeepers: Who are the best keepers to sign in Career Mode?Protect your net with the top goalkeeping talent
Goalkeeper is one the most difficult positions to get right in football simulation games and FIFA 23 is the latest to take a crack at it. So you can be certain your last line of protection is up to the task, these are the best goalkeepers in FIFA 23.
EA has a very difficult balance to maintain with keepers. Make them too powerful and you’ve got unassailable robo-keepers who claw even the most well-placed shots, David Seaman-style, out from seemingly unretrievable situations.
However, you could argue that making goalkeepers too error-prone is even worse, in danger of causing a world-wide controller shortage as so many are broken in a rage as matches are thrown away by AI-controlled keepers emulating Claudio Bravo at his holographic best (he was a good goalie, but you have to admit he was terrible at Man City).
In FIFA 23 goalkeepers genuinely seem more realistic than ever. They’re not beaten by every single shot at the near post like last year, but do tend to flap at volleys that are drilled hard and low straight at them - a common sight in top-flight football.
Sure it’s frustrating when it goes against you, but it does make games slightly less predictable.
But when matches are so open, you need to have a quality player between the sticks to call on in your moments of need. While they’re still prone to losing the flight of the ball when you ask them to rush out to meet an attacker, the best goalkeepers in FIFA 23 are still very good at smothering goal-scoring opportunities, claiming floated corners and making point-blank saves.
First we’ll go over the very best shot-stoppers in world football based on their overall rating. These are the players to turn to when building your ultimate dream eleven, where only the greatest will do.
However, they’re not always the players you want to sign. So next up we’ll go over some lower overall players who have a lot of potential to grow into the next generation of superstars.
Finally, we’ll list our favourite goalkeepers to sign in FIFA 23 Career Mode. These are players you might not have heard of before, but who are great deals for a variety of clubs with all kinds of budgets.
Best overall goalkeepers in FIFA 23
|Best overall goalkeepers in FIFA 23
|Player Name:
|Age:
|Team:
|Overall:
|Starting Potential:
|Potential Growth:
|Thibaut Courtois
|30
|Real Madrid
|90
|91
|1
|Manuel Neuer
|36
|Bayern
|90
|90
|0
|Alisson Becker
|29
|Liverpool
|89
|90
|1
|Ederson Moraes
|28
|Man City
|89
|91
|2
|Jan Oblak
|29
|Atletico Madrid
|89
|91
|2
|Gigi Donnarumma
|23
|PSG
|88
|92
|4
|Keylor Navas
|35
|PSG
|88
|88
|0
|Marc-Andre ter Stegen
|30
|Barcelona
|88
|89
|1
|Mike Maignan
|26
|AC Milan
|87
|90
|3
|David De Gea
|31
|Manchester United
|87
|87
|0
|Hugo Lloris
|35
|Spurs
|87
|87
|0
|Edouard Mendy
|30
|Chelsea
|86
|87
|1
|Kevin Trapp
|31
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|86
|86
|0
|Wojciech Szczesny
|32
|Juventus
|86
|86
|0
|Peter Gulacsi
|32
|RB Leipzig
|85
|85
|0
|Yann Sommer
|33
|Monchengladbach
|85
|85
|0
|Yassine Bounou
|31
|Sevilla
|84
|84
|0
|Emi Martinez
|29
|Aston Villa
|84
|84
|0
|Koen Casteels
|30
|Wolfsburg
|84
|85
|1
|Samir Handanovic
|37
|Inter
|84
|84
|0
|Gregor Kobel
|24
|Dortmund
|83
|88
|5
|Unai Simon
|25
|Athletic Bilbao
|83
|86
|3
|Oliver Baumann
|32
|Hoffenheim
|83
|83
|0
|Lukas Hradecky
|32
|Leverkusen
|83
|83
|0
|Kasper Schmeichel
|35
|Nice
|83
|83
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|24
|Arsenal
|82
|86
|4
|Alex Remiro
|27
|Sociedad
|82
|84
|2
|Andre Onana
|26
|Inter
|82
|85
|3
|David Soria
|29
|Getafe
|82
|82
|0
|Geronimo Rulli
|30
|Villareal
|82
|82
|0
Lower overall, high potential goalkeepers in FIFA 23
|Lower overall, high potential Goalkeepers in FIFA 23
|Player name:
|Age:
|Team:
|Starting overall:
|Starting Potential:
|Potential growth:
|Diogo Costa
|22
|Porto
|79
|86
|7
|Alban Lafont
|23
|Nantes
|80
|85
|5
|Luis Maximiano
|23
|Lazio
|79
|85
|6
|Justin Bijlow
|24
|Feyenoord
|79
|85
|6
|Gavin Bazunu
|20
|Southampton
|70
|85
|15
|Ugurcan Cakir
|26
|Trabzonspor
|80
|84
|4
|Alexander Nubel
|25
|Monaco (Bayern)
|78
|84
|6
|Illan Meslier
|22
|Leeds United
|77
|84
|7
|Andriy Lunin
|23
|Real Madrid
|75
|84
|9
|Marco Carnesecchi
|22
|Bergamo Calcio
|74
|84
|10
|Maarten Vandevoordt
|20
|Genk
|70
|84
|14
|Domink Livakovic
|27
|Dinamo Zagreb
|80
|83
|3
|Agustin Rossi
|26
|Boca Juniors
|79
|83
|4
|Rob Sanchez
|24
|Brighton
|77
|83
|6
|Giorgi Mamardashvili
|21
|Valencia
|77
|83
|6
|Lucas Chevalier
|20
|Lille
|67
|83
|16
|Dean Henderson
|25
|Nottingham Forest (Man U)
|79
|82
|3
|Guglielmo Vicario
|25
|Empoli
|78
|82
|4
|Altay Bayindir
|24
|Fenerbahce
|78
|82
|4
|Maduka Okoye
|22
|Watford
|73
|82
|9
|Luiz Junior
|21
|Famalicao
|72
|82
|10
|Jay Gorter
|22
|Ajax
|71
|82
|11
|Andrew
|21
|Gil Vicente
|70
|82
|12
|Kevin Mier
|22
|Atletico National
|70
|82
|12
|Joel Gaterol
|25
|America de Cali
|75
|81
|6
|Etienne Green
|21
|Saint-Etienne
|73
|81
|8
|Moises Ramirez
|21
|Independiente del Valle
|70
|81
|11
|Julen Agirrezabala
|21
|Athletic Bilbao
|68
|81
|13
|Giovani Garofani
|19
|Juventus
|61
|81
|20
|Kjell Peersman
|18
|PSV
|60
|81
|21
Who are the best goalkeepers to sign in FIFA 23 Career Mode?
- Gregor Kobel - Borussia Dortmund - 24 - £40m Value/ £35,000 Wage - 83 OVR/ 88 POT
Are you playing as one of the top sides in world football? Do you have to replace your ageing goalkeeper? If so, you can either break the bank for Gigi Donnarumma or Mike Maignan or go in for Dortmund’s excellent shot-stopper, Gregor Kobel.
After comfortably replacing fellow Swiss Roman Burki (who now plays for an MLS team who aren’t even in the league yet - nice gig), Kobel has massive potential in FIFA 23 and looks to be a great pick-up for rich teams in need of fresh blood between the sticks.
- Dominik Livakovic - Dinamo Zagreb - 27 - £20m Value/ £10,000 Wage - 80 OVR/ 83 POT
No wonder his picture looks so constipated. Dominik Livakovic used to be the best realistic Career Mode buy in the game, but a massive potential nerf in FIFA 23 after a poor season in the Croatian league means he’s not quite at the heights he used to be.
However, he’s still easily one of the best goalies outside of the top five leagues and has the great “Saves with Feet” trait. A reduced value just means he’s accessible to more teams, and he’s still a lot of fun to have on your team.
- Illan Meslier - Leeds United - 22 - £17.5m Value/ £25,000 Wage - 77 OVR/ 84 POT
Still just in his early 20s but playing regularly in the Premier League, Meslier seems destined to walk the Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha route from Leeds United to one of the world’s biggest clubs. He also has the much lauded Saves with Feet trait that top players tend to like.
84 potential is a bit of a joke for France’s U-21 keeper, but he’ll likely outgrow it anyway with dynamic potential kicking in.
- Alban Lafont - Nantes - 23 - £25m Value/ £20,000 Wage - 80 OVR/ 85 POT
Speaking of France U-21 goalkeepers, Career Mode favourite Alban Lafont is back available in the 1st season and is a great young talent with good overall high potential.
He’ll be expensive, but what do you expect from the guy who seems tipped to replace Hugo Lloris in net for France (at the time of writing he’s just received his first call-up for the UEFA Nations League).
- Ugurcan Cakir - Trabzonspor - 26 - £20m Value/ £30,000 Wage - 80 OVR/ 84 POT
Occupying a similar space as Livakovic - mid 20s, outside of top 5 leagues, 80 rated with mid-80s potential - Cakir looks a good fit for a Premier League team or one of the bigger teams around Europe.
Not that being captain of the reigning Turkish champions doesn’t mean he’s not at a huge club already - please, don’t hurt me Super Lig fans.
- Justin Biljow - Feyenoord - 24 - £20m Value/ £8,000 Wage - 79 OVR/ 85 POT
At a slightly lower overall with more potential, Justin Bijlow is another good young option for a variety of middling teams with ambitions to move up the table.
In real life he’s missed a lot of football due to foot and toe injuries, but stuff like that doesn’t translate to FIFA and his stats are good for his overall with no real weaknesses.
- Andriy Lunin - Real Madrid - 23 - £10m Value/ £50,000 Wage - 75 OVR/ 84 POT
Once a really highly rated talent, but four years on the bench at Real Madrid have seen Andriy Lunin’s potential take a bit of a dive. However, this makes him a very enticing prospect for teams with less money to spend.
With solid stats and the Saves with Feet trait, he still looks like a really solid deal that’s a lot of fun too.
- Maarten Vandevoort - Genk - 20 - £3m Value/ £4,500 Wage - 70 OVR/ 84 POT
The Road to Glory Career Mode legend returns for FIFA 23. This time with quite a lot less starting potential, but that’s nothing game time and dynamic potential can’t fix.
Tall, cheap, and available right away, Maarten Vandevoordt is tough to argue with in terms of value proposition.
- Jay Gorter - Ajax - 22 - £3.5m Value/ £5,000 Wage - 71 OVR/ 82 POT
Someone I liked towards the end of last year, Ajax’s sub keeper Jay Gorter looks like a great signing for lower to mid-tier clubs.
While his potential has come down slightly for FIFA 23, his overall rating has been upgraded to a much more usable level, meaning he’s likely ready for the Championship or similar level straight away.
- Iturbe - Atletico Madrid - 18 - £1m Value/ £1,000 Wage - 65 OVR/ 80 POT
The archetypal unrealistic Career Mode signing, Iturbe is available for a very cheap fee, but can grow to be a decent keeper as you climb the leagues.
- Joan Garcia - Espanyol - 21 - £1.5m Value/ £2,500 Wage - 66 OVR/ 78 POT
Slightly more expensive, but very similar to Iturbe.
- Gabriel Slonina - Chelsea/ Chicago Fire - 18 - £1.5m Value/ £2,000 Wage - 66 OVR/ 81 POT
Just transferred to Chelsea and loaned back to Chicago Fire, so not available straight away but I thought he was worth bringing up if you’re planning a long Career Mode.
He’s really cheap with good potential, what more is there to say?
- Josh Griffiths - West Brom/ Portsmouth - 20 - £1m Value/ £3,000 Wage - 65 OVR/ 80 POT
A similar situation to Slonina in that he’s not available straight away, but I know people like to play long Career Mode saves in the English lower leagues, so look out for this guy if you want a homegrown English keeper for your team.