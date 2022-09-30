FIFA 23 Best Goalkeepers: Who are the best keepers to sign in Career Mode?

Goalkeeper is one the most difficult positions to get right in football simulation games and FIFA 23 is the latest to take a crack at it. So you can be certain your last line of protection is up to the task, these are the best goalkeepers in FIFA 23.

EA has a very difficult balance to maintain with keepers. Make them too powerful and you’ve got unassailable robo-keepers who claw even the most well-placed shots, David Seaman-style, out from seemingly unretrievable situations.

However, you could argue that making goalkeepers too error-prone is even worse, in danger of causing a world-wide controller shortage as so many are broken in a rage as matches are thrown away by AI-controlled keepers emulating Claudio Bravo at his holographic best (he was a good goalie, but you have to admit he was terrible at Man City).

In FIFA 23 goalkeepers genuinely seem more realistic than ever. They’re not beaten by every single shot at the near post like last year, but do tend to flap at volleys that are drilled hard and low straight at them - a common sight in top-flight football.

Sure it’s frustrating when it goes against you, but it does make games slightly less predictable.

But when matches are so open, you need to have a quality player between the sticks to call on in your moments of need. While they’re still prone to losing the flight of the ball when you ask them to rush out to meet an attacker, the best goalkeepers in FIFA 23 are still very good at smothering goal-scoring opportunities, claiming floated corners and making point-blank saves.

First we’ll go over the very best shot-stoppers in world football based on their overall rating. These are the players to turn to when building your ultimate dream eleven, where only the greatest will do.

However, they’re not always the players you want to sign. So next up we’ll go over some lower overall players who have a lot of potential to grow into the next generation of superstars.

Finally, we’ll list our favourite goalkeepers to sign in FIFA 23 Career Mode. These are players you might not have heard of before, but who are great deals for a variety of clubs with all kinds of budgets.

Best overall goalkeepers in FIFA 23

Best overall goalkeepers in FIFA 23 Player Name: Age: Team: Overall: Starting Potential: Potential Growth: Thibaut Courtois 30 Real Madrid 90 91 1 Manuel Neuer 36 Bayern 90 90 0 Alisson Becker 29 Liverpool 89 90 1 Ederson Moraes 28 Man City 89 91 2 Jan Oblak 29 Atletico Madrid 89 91 2 Gigi Donnarumma 23 PSG 88 92 4 Keylor Navas 35 PSG 88 88 0 Marc-Andre ter Stegen 30 Barcelona 88 89 1 Mike Maignan 26 AC Milan 87 90 3 David De Gea 31 Manchester United 87 87 0 Hugo Lloris 35 Spurs 87 87 0 Edouard Mendy 30 Chelsea 86 87 1 Kevin Trapp 31 Eintracht Frankfurt 86 86 0 Wojciech Szczesny 32 Juventus 86 86 0 Peter Gulacsi 32 RB Leipzig 85 85 0 Yann Sommer 33 Monchengladbach 85 85 0 Yassine Bounou 31 Sevilla 84 84 0 Emi Martinez 29 Aston Villa 84 84 0 Koen Casteels 30 Wolfsburg 84 85 1 Samir Handanovic 37 Inter 84 84 0 Gregor Kobel 24 Dortmund 83 88 5 Unai Simon 25 Athletic Bilbao 83 86 3 Oliver Baumann 32 Hoffenheim 83 83 0 Lukas Hradecky 32 Leverkusen 83 83 0 Kasper Schmeichel 35 Nice 83 83 0 Aaron Ramsdale 24 Arsenal 82 86 4 Alex Remiro 27 Sociedad 82 84 2 Andre Onana 26 Inter 82 85 3 David Soria 29 Getafe 82 82 0 Geronimo Rulli 30 Villareal 82 82 0

After his performance in the 2021/22 Champions League final, Thibaut Courtois was always going to be the highest rated goalkeeper

Lower overall, high potential goalkeepers in FIFA 23

Lower overall, high potential Goalkeepers in FIFA 23 Player name: Age: Team: Starting overall: Starting Potential: Potential growth: Diogo Costa 22 Porto 79 86 7 Alban Lafont 23 Nantes 80 85 5 Luis Maximiano 23 Lazio 79 85 6 Justin Bijlow 24 Feyenoord 79 85 6 Gavin Bazunu 20 Southampton 70 85 15 Ugurcan Cakir 26 Trabzonspor 80 84 4 Alexander Nubel 25 Monaco (Bayern) 78 84 6 Illan Meslier 22 Leeds United 77 84 7 Andriy Lunin 23 Real Madrid 75 84 9 Marco Carnesecchi 22 Bergamo Calcio 74 84 10 Maarten Vandevoordt 20 Genk 70 84 14 Domink Livakovic 27 Dinamo Zagreb 80 83 3 Agustin Rossi 26 Boca Juniors 79 83 4 Rob Sanchez 24 Brighton 77 83 6 Giorgi Mamardashvili 21 Valencia 77 83 6 Lucas Chevalier 20 Lille 67 83 16 Dean Henderson 25 Nottingham Forest (Man U) 79 82 3 Guglielmo Vicario 25 Empoli 78 82 4 Altay Bayindir 24 Fenerbahce 78 82 4 Maduka Okoye 22 Watford 73 82 9 Luiz Junior 21 Famalicao 72 82 10 Jay Gorter 22 Ajax 71 82 11 Andrew 21 Gil Vicente 70 82 12 Kevin Mier 22 Atletico National 70 82 12 Joel Gaterol 25 America de Cali 75 81 6 Etienne Green 21 Saint-Etienne 73 81 8 Moises Ramirez 21 Independiente del Valle 70 81 11 Julen Agirrezabala 21 Athletic Bilbao 68 81 13 Giovani Garofani 19 Juventus 61 81 20 Kjell Peersman 18 PSV 60 81 21

AC Milan's Mike Maignan has emerged as an excellent goalkeeper in FIFA 23

Who are the best goalkeepers to sign in FIFA 23 Career Mode?

Gregor Kobel - Borussia Dortmund - 24 - £40m Value/ £35,000 Wage - 83 OVR/ 88 POT

Are you playing as one of the top sides in world football? Do you have to replace your ageing goalkeeper? If so, you can either break the bank for Gigi Donnarumma or Mike Maignan or go in for Dortmund’s excellent shot-stopper, Gregor Kobel.

After comfortably replacing fellow Swiss Roman Burki (who now plays for an MLS team who aren’t even in the league yet - nice gig), Kobel has massive potential in FIFA 23 and looks to be a great pick-up for rich teams in need of fresh blood between the sticks.

Dominik Livakovic - Dinamo Zagreb - 27 - £20m Value/ £10,000 Wage - 80 OVR/ 83 POT

No wonder his picture looks so constipated. Dominik Livakovic used to be the best realistic Career Mode buy in the game, but a massive potential nerf in FIFA 23 after a poor season in the Croatian league means he’s not quite at the heights he used to be.

However, he’s still easily one of the best goalies outside of the top five leagues and has the great “Saves with Feet” trait. A reduced value just means he’s accessible to more teams, and he’s still a lot of fun to have on your team.

Illan Meslier - Leeds United - 22 - £17.5m Value/ £25,000 Wage - 77 OVR/ 84 POT

Still just in his early 20s but playing regularly in the Premier League, Meslier seems destined to walk the Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha route from Leeds United to one of the world’s biggest clubs. He also has the much lauded Saves with Feet trait that top players tend to like.

84 potential is a bit of a joke for France’s U-21 keeper, but he’ll likely outgrow it anyway with dynamic potential kicking in.

Alban Lafont - Nantes - 23 - £25m Value/ £20,000 Wage - 80 OVR/ 85 POT

Speaking of France U-21 goalkeepers, Career Mode favourite Alban Lafont is back available in the 1st season and is a great young talent with good overall high potential.

He’ll be expensive, but what do you expect from the guy who seems tipped to replace Hugo Lloris in net for France (at the time of writing he’s just received his first call-up for the UEFA Nations League).

Ugurcan Cakir - Trabzonspor - 26 - £20m Value/ £30,000 Wage - 80 OVR/ 84 POT

Occupying a similar space as Livakovic - mid 20s, outside of top 5 leagues, 80 rated with mid-80s potential - Cakir looks a good fit for a Premier League team or one of the bigger teams around Europe.

Not that being captain of the reigning Turkish champions doesn’t mean he’s not at a huge club already - please, don’t hurt me Super Lig fans.

Justin Biljow - Feyenoord - 24 - £20m Value/ £8,000 Wage - 79 OVR/ 85 POT

At a slightly lower overall with more potential, Justin Bijlow is another good young option for a variety of middling teams with ambitions to move up the table.

In real life he’s missed a lot of football due to foot and toe injuries, but stuff like that doesn’t translate to FIFA and his stats are good for his overall with no real weaknesses.

Andriy Lunin - Real Madrid - 23 - £10m Value/ £50,000 Wage - 75 OVR/ 84 POT

Once a really highly rated talent, but four years on the bench at Real Madrid have seen Andriy Lunin’s potential take a bit of a dive. However, this makes him a very enticing prospect for teams with less money to spend.

With solid stats and the Saves with Feet trait, he still looks like a really solid deal that’s a lot of fun too.

Maarten Vandevoort - Genk - 20 - £3m Value/ £4,500 Wage - 70 OVR/ 84 POT

The Road to Glory Career Mode legend returns for FIFA 23. This time with quite a lot less starting potential, but that’s nothing game time and dynamic potential can’t fix.

Tall, cheap, and available right away, Maarten Vandevoordt is tough to argue with in terms of value proposition.

Jay Gorter - Ajax - 22 - £3.5m Value/ £5,000 Wage - 71 OVR/ 82 POT

Someone I liked towards the end of last year, Ajax’s sub keeper Jay Gorter looks like a great signing for lower to mid-tier clubs.

While his potential has come down slightly for FIFA 23, his overall rating has been upgraded to a much more usable level, meaning he’s likely ready for the Championship or similar level straight away.

Iturbe - Atletico Madrid - 18 - £1m Value/ £1,000 Wage - 65 OVR/ 80 POT

The archetypal unrealistic Career Mode signing, Iturbe is available for a very cheap fee, but can grow to be a decent keeper as you climb the leagues.

Joan Garcia - Espanyol - 21 - £1.5m Value/ £2,500 Wage - 66 OVR/ 78 POT

Slightly more expensive, but very similar to Iturbe.

Gabriel Slonina - Chelsea/ Chicago Fire - 18 - £1.5m Value/ £2,000 Wage - 66 OVR/ 81 POT

Just transferred to Chelsea and loaned back to Chicago Fire, so not available straight away but I thought he was worth bringing up if you’re planning a long Career Mode.

He’s really cheap with good potential, what more is there to say?

Josh Griffiths - West Brom/ Portsmouth - 20 - £1m Value/ £3,000 Wage - 65 OVR/ 80 POT

A similar situation to Slonina in that he’s not available straight away, but I know people like to play long Career Mode saves in the English lower leagues, so look out for this guy if you want a homegrown English keeper for your team.