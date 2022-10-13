FIFA 23's World Cup mode accidentally leaked by EA

Electronic Arts has accidentally leaked FIFA 23's Men's World Cup mode on PS5, allowing users to access the menus and team lists ahead of launch.

PS5 owners of the game started sharing images of the menus on Twitter, showing the four game modes it contains. The modes are FIFA World Cup Live, FIFA World Cup Kick-Off, Online Tournament, and FIFA World Cup 2022 (via Eurogamer).

FIFA 23 Official Launch Trailer - Matchday

The images also reveal there will be 48 teams available to play in the mode, which is 16 more than the 32 teams that qualified for the World Cup.

This is the second time EA accidentally leaked FIFA 23, as a month before release, Xbox users who pre-loaded the game were able to access the title earlier than planned.

FIFA 23 has proved to be popular since its September 27 release, as EA recently announced it attracted over 10.3 million players within its first week of availability.

This content will presumably be officially revealed and added to the game in the run-up to the Qatar World Cup starting on November 20, 2022. However, this leak only showed the men's Wordle Cup, while FIFA 23 is also slated to include a 2023 Women's World Cup mode.

Given the timing of this World Cup mode, players could be waiting until the real-life tournament takes place in July 2023 for that update.

If you're still enjoying the game modes available at launch, check out this list of the best Wonderkids in FIFA 23 to sign in Career Mode.