FIFA 23 attracted over 10 million players within the first week

FIFA 23 has proved to be popular since its September 27 release. So popular, that it already has millions of players.

EA Sports announced that the game attracted over 10.3 million players within its first week, making it the biggest launch period in EA Sports FIFA franchise history. Pretty wonderful for EA. Speaking of wonder... have you checked out the FIFA 23 wonderkids with best potential?

“The response from our fans has been nothing short of incredible, and we’re thrilled that our community is playing with their favorite players and teams across FIFA 23 in record numbers, ” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP, GM of EA Sports FC.

“With both the Men’s and Women’s World Cups, and exciting updates to our women’s club football content in-game still yet to come, we’re just getting started on providing players with the most authentic and immersive experience yet.”

The game features over 300 partners, 19,000 players, 700 teams, 100 stadiums, and 30 leagues worldwide, along with the Men’s and Women’s FIFA World Cup tournaments. It includes the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana, Premier League, LaLiga Santander, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and Serie A, all in one game.

EA SPORTS also recently partnered with Marvel to bring football heroes to the pitch in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, each of which will receive a special illustrated FUT item when the World Cup game mode launches. Also, AFC Richmond and Ted Lasso are playable in FIFA 23, as the Greyhounds join Wrexham AFC in the Rest of World section of clubs within the game.

Developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania, FIFA 23 is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.