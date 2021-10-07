EA is considering renaming the FIFA franchise

Electronic Arts has said it is currently reviewing its naming rights agreement with FIFA, which means the name of the franchise could possibly change in the future.

News of considering a name change for FIFA, and EA’s other global football titles, was announced in a press release this morning.

Speaking of FIFA specifically, EA Sports GM Cam Weber said the company is focused on where the firm goes from the release of its latest football release, FIFA 22.

"The future of football is very big and very bright. Our priority is to ensure we have every opportunity to continue delivering the world’s greatest interactive football experiences,” said Weber.

“We’re here to create the best experiences for football fans everywhere. To do that, we start by listening to our players. We hear consistently that what matters most is growing the global community, creating innovative football experiences across new platforms, a commitment to every level of the sport including grassroots, and accelerating the elevation of the women’s game. As a result, we have a clear vision for the future of football.

“Through years of building our global franchise, we also know that authenticity is essential to the experience.

“That’s why we focus so much energy on the collective strength of over 300 individual licensed partners that give us access to 17,000+ athletes across 700+ teams, in 100 stadiums, and over 30 leagues around the world.

“The breadth of our partnerships and our ecosystem of licensed content will enable us to continue to bring unrivaled authenticity in our EA Sports football games, now and for many years to come.”

Weber goes on to say the FIFA series is the only place where players can experience "meaningful and authentic" play in iconic leagues such as UEFA, CONMEBOL Libertadores, Premier, and Bundesliga among many others. Such features likely helped contribute to some hefty numbers that have already accumulated for FIFA 22.

According to EA, since its release six days ago on October 1, the game has 9.1 million players and has seen 7.6 million Ultimate Team squads created with 460 million matches played.

Title Update 1 will be released for PlayStation and Xbox at a later date.