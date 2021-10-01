FIFA 22: Best Midfielders, CAMs, CDMs, and CMs to sign in Career Mode

FIFA 22: Best Midfielders, CAMs, CDMs, and CMs to sign in Career ModeWin the midfield battle
Easily the two most iconic positions in football are the midfield general and inspirational number 10. There's so much diversity in the middle of the pitch that it can be tough to find the right balance, so here are the best CAMs, CDMs, and CMs in FIFA 22.
A good defensive midfielder is a vital part of your back line, shielding less mobile defenders and setting up counterattacks.
While at the other end of the park, the best attacking midfielders exploit the spaces left by an opponent's formation, pulling the opposition into difficult areas to create chances for their teammates.
First up, we'll take a look at the highest rated midfielders in FIFA 22, exceptional talents that pull the strings from the first whistle to the last.
Then we'll list some of the highest potential younger players in all central midfield positions, before moving onto a few suggestions of great signings to make in your first season of Career Mode.
If you're looking for wide players, we've grouped our wingers with the forwards in our page for the Best Strikers in FIFA 22.
Best FIFA 22 Midfielders: Top CAMs, CDMs, and CMs by overall rating
These midfield superstars have been running the game for years, whether its with metronomic passing at the start of an attack or a killer ball at the sharp end.
The highest overall CAMs, CDMs and CMs can improve any team in FIFA 22, even if their absolute best years are behind them.
|Highest Overall FIFA 22 Midfielders
|Player Name
|Age
|Position
|Team
|Overall
|Potential
|Kevin De Bruyne
|30
|CM, CAM
|Man City
|91
|91
|N'Golo Kante
|30
|CDM, CM
|Chelsea
|90
|90
|Joshua Kimmich
|26
|CDM
|Bayern
|89
|90
|Casemiro
|29
|CDM
|Real Madrid
|89
|89
|Bruno Fernandes
|26
|CAM
|Man Utd
|88
|89
|Toni Kroos
|31
|CM
|Real Madrid
|88
|88
|Frenkie de Jong
|24
|CM, CDM
|Barcelona
|87
|92
|Paulo Dybala
|27
|CAM
|Juventus
|87
|88
|Leon Goretzka
|26
|CM, CDM
|Bayern
|87
|88
|Marco Verratti
|28
|CM, CAM
|PSG
|87
|87
|Paul Pogba
|28
|CM
|Man Utd
|87
|87
|Thomas Muller
|31
|CAM
|Bayern
|87
|87
|Luka Modric
|35
|CM
|Real Madrid
|87
|87
|Rodri
|25
|CDM
|Man City
|86
|89
|Marcos Llorente
|26
|CM
|Atletico Madrid
|86
|89
|Bernado Silva
|26
|CAM, CM
|Man City
|86
|87
|Fabinho
|27
|CDM
|Liverpool
|86
|88
|Parejo
|32
|CM
|Villarreal
|86
|86
|Sergio Busquets
|32
|CDM, CM
|Barcelona
|86
|86
|Thiago Alcantara
|30
|CM, CDM
|Liverpool
|86
|86
|Wilfred Ndidi
|24
|CDM, CM
|Leicester
|85
|88
|Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
|26
|CM, CAM, CDM
|Lazio
|85
|87
|Jorginho
|29
|CM, CDM
|Chelsea
|85
|85
|Koke
|29
|CM, CDM
|Atletico Madrid
|85
|85
|Marco Reus
|32
|CAM
|Dortmund
|85
|85
Highest potential FIFA 22 Midfielders
There's an incredible amount of midfield talent flowing into football right now. Below is our list of the most promising young CAMs, CDMs, and CMs with the highest potential in FIFA 22.
|Highest potential FIFA 22 CAMs, CDMs, and CMs
|Player Name
|Age
|Position
|Team
|Overall
|Potential
|Phil Foden
|21
|CAM, CM
|Man City
|84
|92
|Kai Havertz
|22
|CAM, CM
|Chelsea
|84
|92
|Frenkie de Jong
|24
|CM, CDM
|Barcelona
|87
|92
|Pedri
|18
|CM
|Barcelona
|81
|91
|Ryan Gravenberch
|19
|CM, CDM
|Ajax
|78
|90
|Florian Wirtz
|18
|CAM, CM
|Leverkusen
|78
|89
|Jude Bellingham
|18
|CM
|Dortmund
|79
|89
|Eduardo Camavinga
|18
|CM, CDM
|Real Madrid
|78
|89
|Federico Valverde
|22
|CM
|Real Madrid
|83
|89
|Mason Mount
|22
|CAM, CM
|Chelsea
|83
|89
|Nicolo Barella
|24
|CM
|Inter
|84
|89
|Jamal Musiala
|18
|CM, CAM
|Bayern
|76
|88
|Pedro Goncalves
|23
|CM
|Sporting
|81
|88
|Takefusa Kubo
|20
|CM, CAM
|Mallorca (Real Madrid)
|75
|88
|Carlos Soler
|24
|CM
|Valencia
|81
|88
|Martin Odegaard
|22
|CAM, CM
|Arsenal
|82
|88
|Nicolo Rovella
|19
|CM, CDM
|Genoa (Juventus)
|70
|87
|Harvey Elliott
|18
|CM
|Liverpool
|73
|87
|Gio Reyna
|18
|CAM
|Dortmund
|77
|87
|Dani Olmo
|23
|CAM
|RB Leipzig
|82
|87
|Nicolo Zaniolo
|21
|CAM
|Roma
|78
|87
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|20
|CAM
|RB Leipzig
|77
|87
|Declan Rice
|22
|CDM, CM
|West Ham
|82
|87
|Manuel Locatelli
|23
|CDM, CM
|Juventus
|82
|87
|Youri Tielemans
|24
|CM, CDM
|Leicester City
|84
|87
Best FIFA 22 Midfielders: great CAMs, CDMs, and CMs to sign in the first season
When you need to bolster your midfield, you need to do it fast. Below is a run-down of some of the most fun CAMs, CDMs, and CMs you can sign in the first season of Career Mode.
- Denis Zakaria - CM/CDM - Borussia Monchengladbach - £30.5m Value - 24 - An expensive option despite his downgrade for FIFA 22, Denis Zakaria has incredible stats across the board, combining 80 pace, stamina, strength, passing and defending with a nearly 6ft 3” frame. Capable of putting the brakes on even the best attackers, you can mould Zakaria further thanks to his 86 starting potential.
- Nicolas De la Cruz - CM/CAM - River Plate - £22m Value - 24 - Another pricey signing, but worth every penny, train Nicolas De la Cruz’s defending and you have an excellent N’golo Kante-style midfielder on your hands. With key stats ranging from 74 standing tackle at the bottom end to 93 stamina at the top, he’s a top quality addition to any midfield in world football.
- Renato Sanches - CM - Lille - £33m Value - 23 - After some years in the footballing wilderness, Renato Sanches has returned to the spotlight boasting incredible stats everywhere you could want them. Mobile enough to turn defence into attack with ease, he has both the Engine trait and 4 star skills.
- Alexis Claude-Maurice - CM/CAM - Nice - £16.5m Value - 23 - For a slightly cheaper option who’s a little more under the radar, Alexis Claude-Maurice is similar to the previous midfielders listed, but in-between them - slightly slower than De la Cruz, but stronger, not as powerful as Zakaria, but nippier. Train his defensive skills and stamina with his +6 starting potential growth and you’ll have a great all-rounder.
- Jens-lys Cajuste - CDM/CM - FC Midtjylland - £5m Value - 21 - With +10 starting potential growth and loads of key stats on the cusp on greatness, Jens-lys Cajuste is a solid Road to Glory signing for a lot of mid-tier clubs. With strength, stamina, passing, dribbling and pace all around or approaching 80, he has the aptitude to turn into a complete midfielder.
- Lewis Ferguson - CM/CDM - Aberdeen - £4.2m Value - 21 - Another quality Road to Glory option, Lewis Ferguson starts with over 90 stamina and has +11 starting potential growth to round out his other stats. At just 21 he has the qualities to run your midfield for years to come.
- Fabio Carvalho - CAM - Fulham - £2.6m Value - 18 - Who doesn’t like the combination of high potential ceiling and a cheap fee? While his starting stats aren’t great, Fabio Carvalho has 86 starting potential to hopefully improve them quickly.
- Kacper Kozlowski - CAM/CM - Pogon Szczecin - £3m Value - 17 - If you’re working with a smaller budget, but still want a good allrounder in the middle of the park, Kacper Kozlowski has bags of potential and a lot of key stats around 70.
- Samuele Ricci - CM/CDM - Empoli - £2.6m Value - 19 - For a touch of Italian flair in the centre of midfield on a modest budget, Samuele Ricci has mid 70s passing and stamina to try and control the game. Plus, despite his cheaper fee, he also has 84 starting potential.
