FIFA 22: Best Midfielders, CAMs, CDMs, and CMs to sign in Career Mode

Easily the two most iconic positions in football are the midfield general and inspirational number 10. There's so much diversity in the middle of the pitch that it can be tough to find the right balance, so here are the best CAMs, CDMs, and CMs in FIFA 22.

A good defensive midfielder is a vital part of your back line, shielding less mobile defenders and setting up counterattacks.

While at the other end of the park, the best attacking midfielders exploit the spaces left by an opponent's formation, pulling the opposition into difficult areas to create chances for their teammates.

First up, we'll take a look at the highest rated midfielders in FIFA 22, exceptional talents that pull the strings from the first whistle to the last.

Then we'll list some of the highest potential younger players in all central midfield positions, before moving onto a few suggestions of great signings to make in your first season of Career Mode.

If you're looking for wide players, we've grouped our wingers with the forwards in our page for the Best Strikers in FIFA 22.

Best FIFA 22 Midfielders: Top CAMs, CDMs, and CMs by overall rating

These midfield superstars have been running the game for years, whether its with metronomic passing at the start of an attack or a killer ball at the sharp end.

The highest overall CAMs, CDMs and CMs can improve any team in FIFA 22, even if their absolute best years are behind them.

Highest Overall FIFA 22 Midfielders Player Name Age Position Team Overall Potential Kevin De Bruyne 30 CM, CAM Man City 91 91 N'Golo Kante 30 CDM, CM Chelsea 90 90 Joshua Kimmich 26 CDM Bayern 89 90 Casemiro 29 CDM Real Madrid 89 89 Bruno Fernandes 26 CAM Man Utd 88 89 Toni Kroos 31 CM Real Madrid 88 88 Frenkie de Jong 24 CM, CDM Barcelona 87 92 Paulo Dybala 27 CAM Juventus 87 88 Leon Goretzka 26 CM, CDM Bayern 87 88 Marco Verratti 28 CM, CAM PSG 87 87 Paul Pogba 28 CM Man Utd 87 87 Thomas Muller 31 CAM Bayern 87 87 Luka Modric 35 CM Real Madrid 87 87 Rodri 25 CDM Man City 86 89 Marcos Llorente 26 CM Atletico Madrid 86 89 Bernado Silva 26 CAM, CM Man City 86 87 Fabinho 27 CDM Liverpool 86 88 Parejo 32 CM Villarreal 86 86 Sergio Busquets 32 CDM, CM Barcelona 86 86 Thiago Alcantara 30 CM, CDM Liverpool 86 86 Wilfred Ndidi 24 CDM, CM Leicester 85 88 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 26 CM, CAM, CDM Lazio 85 87 Jorginho 29 CM, CDM Chelsea 85 85 Koke 29 CM, CDM Atletico Madrid 85 85 Marco Reus 32 CAM Dortmund 85 85

Highest potential FIFA 22 Midfielders

There's an incredible amount of midfield talent flowing into football right now. Below is our list of the most promising young CAMs, CDMs, and CMs with the highest potential in FIFA 22.

Highest potential FIFA 22 CAMs, CDMs, and CMs Player Name Age Position Team Overall Potential Phil Foden 21 CAM, CM Man City 84 92 Kai Havertz 22 CAM, CM Chelsea 84 92 Frenkie de Jong 24 CM, CDM Barcelona 87 92 Pedri 18 CM Barcelona 81 91 Ryan Gravenberch 19 CM, CDM Ajax 78 90 Florian Wirtz 18 CAM, CM Leverkusen 78 89 Jude Bellingham 18 CM Dortmund 79 89 Eduardo Camavinga 18 CM, CDM Real Madrid 78 89 Federico Valverde 22 CM Real Madrid 83 89 Mason Mount 22 CAM, CM Chelsea 83 89 Nicolo Barella 24 CM Inter 84 89 Jamal Musiala 18 CM, CAM Bayern 76 88 Pedro Goncalves 23 CM Sporting 81 88 Takefusa Kubo 20 CM, CAM Mallorca (Real Madrid) 75 88 Carlos Soler 24 CM Valencia 81 88 Martin Odegaard 22 CAM, CM Arsenal 82 88 Nicolo Rovella 19 CM, CDM Genoa (Juventus) 70 87 Harvey Elliott 18 CM Liverpool 73 87 Gio Reyna 18 CAM Dortmund 77 87 Dani Olmo 23 CAM RB Leipzig 82 87 Nicolo Zaniolo 21 CAM Roma 78 87 Dominik Szoboszlai 20 CAM RB Leipzig 77 87 Declan Rice 22 CDM, CM West Ham 82 87 Manuel Locatelli 23 CDM, CM Juventus 82 87 Youri Tielemans 24 CM, CDM Leicester City 84 87

Best FIFA 22 Midfielders: great CAMs, CDMs, and CMs to sign in the first season

When you need to bolster your midfield, you need to do it fast. Below is a run-down of some of the most fun CAMs, CDMs, and CMs you can sign in the first season of Career Mode.

Denis Zakaria - CM/CDM - Borussia Monchengladbach - £30.5m Value - 24 - An expensive option despite his downgrade for FIFA 22, Denis Zakaria has incredible stats across the board, combining 80 pace, stamina, strength, passing and defending with a nearly 6ft 3” frame. Capable of putting the brakes on even the best attackers, you can mould Zakaria further thanks to his 86 starting potential.

Nicolas De la Cruz - CM/CAM - River Plate - £22m Value - 24 - Another pricey signing, but worth every penny, train Nicolas De la Cruz’s defending and you have an excellent N’golo Kante-style midfielder on your hands. With key stats ranging from 74 standing tackle at the bottom end to 93 stamina at the top, he’s a top quality addition to any midfield in world football.

Renato Sanches - CM - Lille - £33m Value - 23 - After some years in the footballing wilderness, Renato Sanches has returned to the spotlight boasting incredible stats everywhere you could want them. Mobile enough to turn defence into attack with ease, he has both the Engine trait and 4 star skills.

Alexis Claude-Maurice - CM/CAM - Nice - £16.5m Value - 23 - For a slightly cheaper option who’s a little more under the radar, Alexis Claude-Maurice is similar to the previous midfielders listed, but in-between them - slightly slower than De la Cruz, but stronger, not as powerful as Zakaria, but nippier. Train his defensive skills and stamina with his +6 starting potential growth and you’ll have a great all-rounder.

Jens-lys Cajuste - CDM/CM - FC Midtjylland - £5m Value - 21 - With +10 starting potential growth and loads of key stats on the cusp on greatness, Jens-lys Cajuste is a solid Road to Glory signing for a lot of mid-tier clubs. With strength, stamina, passing, dribbling and pace all around or approaching 80, he has the aptitude to turn into a complete midfielder.

Lewis Ferguson - CM/CDM - Aberdeen - £4.2m Value - 21 - Another quality Road to Glory option, Lewis Ferguson starts with over 90 stamina and has +11 starting potential growth to round out his other stats. At just 21 he has the qualities to run your midfield for years to come.

Fabio Carvalho - CAM - Fulham - £2.6m Value - 18 - Who doesn’t like the combination of high potential ceiling and a cheap fee? While his starting stats aren’t great, Fabio Carvalho has 86 starting potential to hopefully improve them quickly.

Kacper Kozlowski - CAM/CM - Pogon Szczecin - £3m Value - 17 - If you’re working with a smaller budget, but still want a good allrounder in the middle of the park, Kacper Kozlowski has bags of potential and a lot of key stats around 70.

Samuele Ricci - CM/CDM - Empoli - £2.6m Value - 19 - For a touch of Italian flair in the centre of midfield on a modest budget, Samuele Ricci has mid 70s passing and stamina to try and control the game. Plus, despite his cheaper fee, he also has 84 starting potential.

