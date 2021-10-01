FIFA 22: Best Defenders, Centre-backs, left-backs, and right-backs to sign in Career Mode

Whether you’re more into catenaccio or the gegenpress, defending is at the heart of any successful FIFA 22 team.

The rock in the middle of that defence is a powerful centre-back, capable of breaking up play and setting up counterattacks with ease. While full-backs and more often wing-backs are the most fashionable position in football, covering a huge amount of ground between offensive and defensive transitions.

Across Europe’s top 5 leagues - and world football in general - it’s often said there’s a dearth of top-quality defenders, with the game currently in a particularly attacking strategic phase.

However, here are some of the best defenders in FIFA 22 including centre-backs, left-backs, and right-backs, capable of transforming your leaky back line into a bus parking lot Jose would be proud of.

First off we’ll list off the highest overall rated defenders in FIFA 22. Although these superstars will only fit the loftiest of budgets, with the likes of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane making big moves this Summer you can’t really say any transfer is unrealistic any more.

Next, we will round up the highest potential defenders who might not be first team ready, but have a lot of room to grow throughout Career Mode.

Finally, we’ll go through some suggestions of who to sign in your first season of career mode. No one likes being told their top target has “just moved and won’t move again”, but these gems are available straight away.

Highest overall defenders in FIFA 22

These defensive stalwarts with improve the quality of any back line on the planet. While a few of them may be past their very best, their talent is indisputable.

Highest Overall FIFA 22 Defenders - Centre-backs, Left-backs, Right-backs Player Name Age Team Overall Potential Virgil van Dijk 29 Liverpool 89 89 Sergio Ramos 35 PSG 88 88 Ruben Dias 24 Man City 87 91 Trent Alexander-Arnold 22 Liverpool 87 92 Andrew Robertson 27 Liverpool 87 88 Marquinhos 27 PSG 87 90 Milan Skriniar 26 Inter 86 88 Aymeric Laporte 27 Man City 86 89 Joao Cancelo 27 Man City 86 87 Raphael Varane 28 Man Utd 86 88 Kalidou Koulibaly 30 Napoli 86 86 Jordi Alba 32 Barcelona 86 86 Mats Hummels 32 Dortmund 86 86 Giorgio Chiellini 36 Juventus 86 86 Matthijs de Ligt 21 Juventus 85 90 Achraf Hakimi 22 PSG 85 88 Dani Carvajal 29 Real Madrid 85 85 Stefan de Vrij 29 Inter 85 85 Kyle Walker 31 Man City 85 85 Leonardo Bonucci 34 Juventus 85 85 Thiago Silva 36 Chelsea 85 85 Theo Hernandez 23 Milan 84 90 Marcos Acuna 29 Sevilla 84 84 Jose Maria Gimenez 26 Atletico Madrid 84 88 Ricardo Pereira 27 Leicester 84 84

Highest potential defenders in FIFA 22

With some of the most recognisable defenders entering their peak years or the twilight of their career, the next generation is getting ready to take the world by storm.

Highest potential Defenders in FIFA 22 Player Name Age Team Overall Potential Trent Alexander-Arnold 22 Liverpool 87 92 Ruben Dias 24 Man City 87 91 Matthijs de Ligt 21 Juventus 85 90 Theo Hernandez 23 Milan 84 90 Dayot Upamecano 22 Bayern 82 90 Marquinhos 27 PSG 87 90 Jules Kounde 22 Sevilla 83 89 Pau Torres 24 Villarreal 82 89 Eder Militao 23 Real Madrid 82 89 Alessandro Bastoni 22 Inter 80 89 Alphonso Davies 20 Bayern 82 89 Nuno Mendes 19 PSG 78 88 Edmond Tapsoba 22 Leverkusen 81 88 Achraf Hakimi 22 PSG 85 88 Milan Skriniar 26 Inter 86 88 Joe Gomez 24 Liverpool 82 88 Jose Maria Gimenez 26 Atletico Madrid 84 88 Josko Gvardiol 19 RB Leipzig 75 87 Marc Cucurella 22 Brighton 81 87 Cristian Romero 23 Spurs 82 87 Aaron Wan-Bissaka 23 Man Utd 83 87 Niklas Sule 25 Bayern 82 87 Goncalo Inacio 19 Sporting 76 86 Ronald Araujo 22 Barcelona 77 86 Jurrien Timber 20 Ajax 75 86

Best FIFA 22 centre-backs to sign in the first season

Lucas Veríssimo - Benfica - £23m Value - 26 - 26 years old and threatening to be the next big defender to breakout from Liga NOS, Lucas Verissimo is an option you might not have heard of with great physical stats - including 80+ pace. What’s more, his major defensive stats are all around 80 as well, so with 84 potential to grow into, a defending focussed training program can quickly turn him into a total beast.

Lucas Klostermann - RB Leipzig - £26.5m Value - 25 - Despite the high-profile departures of Upamecano and Konate, there’s plenty of defending talent left in Leipzig ripe for the plunder. Capable of playing at centre-back or on the right of a back 4 or 5, Lukas Klostermann has great pace and defending stats as well as enough stamina to play 90 minutes week in and week out. He also has better than average short passing for stepping into midfield, while you can further improve with his +4 potential growth.

Maxence Lacroix - Wolfsburg - £33m Value - 21 - Already destined to be the bane of FUT players the world over, for teams with the budget to afford him Maxence Lacroix looks like an incredibly overpowered centre-back. With a whopping 93 sprint speed, 83 strength, and standing at 6ft 3, only the quickest or most towering forwards are going to get anywhere near the ball against Lacroix. While his raw tackling stats aren’t the best, this can easily be fixed with a defensive training regime and his +7 potential growth.

Jeremiah St. Juste - Mainz - £9.5m Value - 24 - Lacroix without the pricetag, Jeremiah St. Juste is incredibly fast with decent strength, defending, and height to back it up. At 76 overall and a lowerer value and release clause, St. Juste is more attainable for clubs with more modest budgets, but still has +4 potential growth to build up his tackling and strength with training.

Becir Omeragic - Zurich - £2.5m Value - 19 - If you’re working with a lower budget or want a younger understudy to an already established pairing, Becir Omeragic has decent physicals and passable defending stats for his 67 overall. Put the training in to make use of his 83 potential for a cheap price.

Leonidas Stergiou - FC St. Gallen - £2.5m Value - 19 - Another cheap option with a lot of room to grow is Leonidas Stergiou from the Swiss league. His stats aren't the best to begin with, but he'll grow quickly with 86 starting potential.

Best FIFA 22 left-backs and right-backs to sign in the first season

Liberato Cacace - LB - Sint-Truidense VV - £4.9m Value - 20 - New Zealander Liberato Cacace has awesome physical stats, including around 80 for pace, jumping, stamina, and most impressively strength. With a relatively cheap price tag and 83 potential to grow into to improve his defensive stats, Cacace is a great addition to any squad either as a starter with potential or on the bench.

Pervis Estupinan - LB - Villarreal - £26m Value - 23 - With Unai Emery preferring Pedraza at left-back, Pervis Estupinan is a reasonably realistic, if expensive, option for top teams thanks to his high pace, stamina, strength, and defensive stats. While he’s pretty good from the start of career mode, 85 potential means he’ll get even better quickly.

Fabien Centonze - RB - FC Metz - £13m - 25 - Highly rated in France for the last couple of seasons, Centonze teams good physicals with decent technical ability and sky-high stamina to get up and down the pitch in a wing-back role.

Felix Agu - RB/LB - Werder Bremen - £3.8m - 21 - For what you pay, Felix Agu looks like a fantastic pickup for pretty much any team. With 83 potential and both LB and RB in his listed positions, Agu has good dribbling, but awesome movement and power stats. His strength and defending definitely leave a lot to be desired, but at just 21, he has time to bolster his rating with intensive training.

Devyne Rensch - RB - Ajax - £7m Value - 18 - With a 5 star weak foot and 85 potential, Devyne Rensch is a solid all-rounder already at a young age, and can be had for a reasonable fee.

Josha Vagnoman - RB/LB - Hamburger SV - £3.9m Value - 20 - Taller than your average full-back, but with pace to burn and 87 strength, Josha Vagnoman is another player that can slot in at both LB and RB, while improving his passable defending stats with 82 potential.

