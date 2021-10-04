FIFA 22 Wonderkids : The highest potential young players to sign in Career Mode

With the start of a brand-new game cycle comes a brand-new cohort of FIFA 22 wonderkids ready to take charge of world football. One of the most rewarding parts of FIFA Career Mode is uncovering hidden gems and nurturing their potential until you have a team full of superstars to dominate domestically and internationally.

Despite improvements in sports science, football is still a young person’s game. Ex-pros often describe the moment they started to find the next generation’s talent ‘frightening’ as the moment they knew they had to retire, and the key to long-term success in FIFA 22 is knowing when to swap out your most-reliable performers to train their successor.

As the kings Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo enter the twilight of their career, we’re in an interesting position where some of the hottest prospects looking to take on their crown are still very young.

But you don’t need us to tell you that this Kylian Mbappe kid is pretty good, or to look out for a plucky youngster called Erling Braut Haaland. This list will go over not only the high-potential wonderkids who already have an overall worthy of a top European side, but the lesser-known young players on the brink of a breakout season.

Also, a few of the youngest players with high potential are making their debut in professional football, meaning you can’t lure them away to your team in the first season. After the main table, we’ll go over some of the best FIFA 22 Wonderkids you can sign straight away.

Highest Potential Wonderkids in FIFA 22

While they might not be ready to take on the world quiet yet, these are the brightest young talents in FIFA 22.

Give them game time, and they'll turn into the best players on the planet.

We're counting young players as 22 and under.

Highest Potential Wonderkids in FIFA 22 Player Name Age Team Position Overall Starting Potential Kylian Mbappe 22 PSG ST, LW 91 95 Erling Haaland 20 Dortmund ST 88 93 Gigi Donnarumma 22 PSG GK 89 93 Phil Foden 21 Man City CAM, LW, CM 84 92 Kai Havertz 22 Chelsea CAM, CF, CM 84 92 Trent Alexander-Arnold 22 Liverpool RB 87 92 Pedri 18 Barcelona CM 81 91 Joao Felix 21 Atletico Madrid CF, ST 83 91 Jadon Sancho 21 Man Utd RW, LW, CF 87 91 Ansu Fati 18 Barcelona LW 76 90 Ryan Gravenberch 19 Ajax CM, CDM 78 90 Ferran Torres 21 Man City RW, ST 82 90 Vinicius Jr 20 Real Madrid LW 80 90 Matthijs de Ligt 21 Juventus CB 85 90 Dayot Upamecano 22 Bayern CB 82 90 Florian Wirtz 18 Leverkusen CAM, CM 78 89 Jude Bellingham 18 Dortmund CM 79 89 Eduardo Camavinga 18 Real Madrid CM, CDM 78 89 Dejan Kulusevski 21 Juventus RW, CF 81 89 Mason Greenwood 19 Man Utd RW, ST 78 89 Jules Kounde 22 Sevilla CB 83 89 Federico Valverde 22 Real Madrid CM 83 89 Alessandro Bastoni 22 Inter CB 80 89 Alphonso Davies 20 Bayern LB 82 89 Mason Mount 22 Chelsea CAM, CM, RW 83 89 Jamal Musiala 18 Bayern CAM, LM 76 88 Antony 21 Ajax RW 79 88 Noni Madueke 19 PSV RM, ST 77 88 Giacomo Raspadori 21 Sassuolo ST 74 88 Nuno Mendes 19 PSG LB 78 88 Rayan Cherki 17 Lyon RW, LW 73 88 Gabriel Martinelli 20 Arsenal LM 76 88 Edmond Tapsoba 22 Leverkusen CB 81 88 Bukayo Saka 19 Arsenal RM, LM 80 99 Jeremy Doku 19 Stade Rennais RW 77 88 Rodrygo 20 Real Madrid RW 79 88 Moussa Diaby 21 Leverkusen LW, RM 81 88 Takefusa Kubo 20 Mallorca (Real Madrid) RM, CM, CAM 75 88 Achraf Hakimi 22 PSG RB 85 88 Cristian Pulisic 22 Chelsea LW, RW 82 88 Martin Odegaard 22 Arsenal CAM, CM 82 88 Kayky 18 Man City RW 66 87 Christos Tzolis 19 Norwich LM, RM, ST 74 87 Nicolo Rovella 19 Genoa (Juventus) CM, CDM 70 87 Josko Gvardiol 19 RB Leipzig CB, LB 75 87 Adam Hlozek 18 Sparta Praha ST, LM, RM 76 87 Harvey Elliot 18 Liverpool RW, CM 73 87 Gio Reyna 18 Dortmund CAM, LM, RM 77 87 Maarten Vandevoordt 19 Genk GK 71 87 Mikkel Damsgaard 20 Samdoria LM, LW 77 87

Low Overall, High Potential FIFA 22 Wonderkids

Not everyone likes playing as teams with huge budgets. To afford top talent, you need to pay top dollar, but for clubs with less cash in the kitty, here are some lower overall players with huge potential growth.

You should be able to afford these guys whoever you're playing with. We've tried to pick players who at least have a real picture in-game, and are available in the first season.

Low Overall, High Potential FIFA 22 Wonderkids Player Name Age Team Position Overall Starting Potential Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty 17 Toronto FC RM, LM 58 80 Wilfried Gnonto 17 FC Zurich CF, LM, ST 58 80 Alex Robertson 18 Ross County CM 58 81 Coniah Boyce-Clarke 18 Reading GK 59 81 Rav van den Berg 16 PEC Zwolle CB 59 83 Pierre Dwomoh 17 Royal Antwerp CAM, CM 60 85 Ricky-jade Jones 18 Peterborough ST 60 80 Eugenio Pizzuto 19 Lille CDM, CM 60 80 Rassoul Ndiaye 19 Sochaux CDM, CM 61 80 Malachi Fagan-Walcott 19 Spurs CB 61 80 Zeno Debast 17 Anderlecht CB, CDM 61 81 Luke Matheson 18 Wolves RWB, RB 62 81 Tommy Doyle 19 Hamburg CM 62 81 Hannibal Mejbri 18 Man Utd CAM, CM 62 84 Pere Joan 19 Mallorca GK 62 81 Alexios Kalogeropoulos 16 Olympiacos CB 62 82 Fredrik Oppegard 18 PSV LB 63 80 Lesley Ugochukwu 17 Stade Rennais CM 63 80 Cody Drameh 19 Leeds Utd RB 63 80 Ivan Saranic 18 Dinamo Zagreb RW, CAM 63 82 Karamoko Dembele 18 Celtic RM 63 82 Dane Scarlett 17 Spurs ST 63 86 Charlie Cresswell 18 Leeds Utd CB 63 80 Llabres 19 Mallorca LM, LW, RW 63 81 Eren Dinkci 19 Werder Bremen RW, CF 64 81 Maurits Kjaergaard 18 RB Salzburg CAM, CM 64 82 Teden Mengi 19 Man Utd CB 64 82 Cade Cowell 17 San Jose Earthquakes ST, LM, RM 64 80 Issac Nuhu 19 KAS Eupen LW, ST 64 80 Vassilis Sourlis 18 Olympiacos CM, CDM, CAM 64 82 Paul Nebel 18 Mainz RM, LM, CAM 64 83 Senne Lammens 18 Brugge GK 64 81 Lorenzo Pirola 19 Monza CB 64 82 Jayden Braaf 18 Man City LW, RW 64 84 Gavin Bazunu 19 Portsmouth GK 64 82 Tino Anjorin 19 Lokomotiv Moscow CAM, CM 64 82 Liam Delap 18 Man City ST 64 85 Cole Palmer 19 Man City RW, CAM 64 84 Osame Sahraoui 20 Valerenga LW, CM 65 80 Julian Aude 18 Atletico Lanus LB, CDM 65 82 Luca Oyen 18 Genk LW 65 83 Bryan Okoh 18 RB Salzburg CB 65 82 Raphael Onyedika 20 Midtjylland CDM, CM, CB 65 81 Franco Orozco 19 Atletico Lanus LW, RW 65 84 Mohamed Taabouni 19 AZ Alkmaar CAM, LW 66 83 Jarrad Branthwaite 19 Everton CB 66 84 Xavi Simons 18 PSG CM 66 83 Ian Maatsen 19 Coventry LWB, LB 66 82 Mohamed-Ali Cho 17 Angers ST 66 81 Samuele Ricci 19 Empoli CM, CDM 67 84 Musa Juwara 19 Crotone ST 67 85 Alex Mighten 19 Nottingham Forest LM 67 81

Best FIFA 22 Wonderkids to sign in the first season

There are so many awesome wonderkids in FIFA 22, it's tough to know which who pick. Below are just a few who're available to sign straight away.

Ansu Fati - Barcelona - £17.5m Value - With Barcelona’s dire financial situation, it’s no longer realistic to suggest that any player is completely off limits. Despite inheriting Messi’s number 10 shirt following his return from injury, Ansu Fati can be lured away from the Nou Camp for less than you might expect and is one of the highest rated talents you can add to your squad.

Jamal Musiala - Bayern - £17.5m Value - An even less realistic signing than Fati, but no less hyped, Jamal Musiala is an awesome young CAM with awesome dribbling and movement stats at just 18 years old. Not only that but he starts with 76 finishing and 5 star skill moves too, making him a useful member of any attack from the start of Career Mode. Focus on training his stamina quickly, and he’ll suit any advanced midfield position.

Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal - £18m Value - Arsenal might not be in as much of a crisis now as during their winless start to the Premier League season, but the fact remains: Martinelli has Saka and Pepe above him in the pecking order on the wing, Smith Rowe and Odegaard able to play wherever they’re needed, and Aubameyang and Lacazette to dislodge through the middle. With solid stats already across the board and a starting potential of 88, he’ll grow into a great attacking player with regular minutes.

Rayan Cherki - Lyon - £7m Value - For a slightly cheaper option at just 17 years old, Rayan Cherki is one of the few players in FIFA to boast a natural pairing of 5 star skills and 5 star weak foot. With 84 dribbling and a starting potential of 88, Cherki can grow into a flair player worthy of being the talisman for any team.

Ryan Gravenberch - Ajax - £33m Value - He’s expensive, but at just 19 years old Ryan Gravenberch has all the tools to be a Pogba-esque all-round midfielder with a bit of training. Standing at 6ft 3”, you could train his defending to make him an impassable wall, or lean into his already good dribbling and passing to mould him into an unstoppably powerful attacking midfielder.

Jurrien Timber - Ajax - £11.5m Value - Gravenberch’s Ajax teammate Jurrien Timber is an interesting player. He’s listed as a CB, with great stats for the position. However, at 179cm - about 5ft 9” - you might find him losing too many headers in dangerous areas, despite a good jumping stat of 82. This makes him a prime target for retaining as a RB or CDM, where you can make use of his decent passing and dribbling without exposing his weaknesses.

Leonidas Stergiou - FC St. Gallen - £2.5m Value - Despite a low starting overall of 67, Stergiou is another shorter centre-back who makes up for it with a massive jumping stat of 86. He’s a really cheap option, making his accessible to a wide range of teams, and with a starting potential of 86, will grow into a top player fast with good performances.

Daniel Braganca - Sporting - £12.5m Value - A nippy, technically gifted all-rounder, isn’t the most powerful option in FIFA 22, but makes up for his lack of strength with pace, a good touch, and passing acumen. Capable of playing at CM, CAM, or even deeper at CDM, you can use Braganca’s 84/85 potential to focus either on growing his incisive passing or rounding out his solid defence.