FIFA 22 cross-play test coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Stadia

Electronic Arts has announced that "in the near future," it will be testing FIFA 22 cross-play functionality in Online Seasons and Online Friendlies.

The testing will occur on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia. PC was not mentioned in the announcement.

Online Seasons and Online Friendlies are the only modes being tested, EA said, because, with only the two modes, it will reduce the chance of introducing new issues into the game. The company said data and feedback collected will help inform how cross-play could further be implemented in future titles.

Once cross-play is available, it will be really easy to enable it thanks to a widget coming to the bottom right-hand corner of the menu. From the widget, you will just need to follow the button prompt to enable or disable your cross-play test participation. You can also control your cross-play test participation by visiting the Matchmaking Options Settings screen.

To play with others during the test, you can add your friend to the in-game friends list through the widget. You can search for your friend by their platform or EA username as indicated by the on-screen button prompt. To play with them, simply click their name and invite them to a match.

With cross-play enabled, you can also jump into Online Seasons as you normally would, as there’s nothing else that needs to be done.

The cross-play test will not have any direct impact on the gameplay of FIFA 22.

Word of cross-play coming to FIFA 22 surfaced back in March.