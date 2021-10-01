FIFA 22: Best Goalkeepers to sign in Career Mode

Often underrated despite their massive importance, the world’s best goalkeepers might not be able to win matches on their own, but they can make sure you’re walking off the pitch with a clean sheet.

In FIFA 22, Goalkeepers have been buffed to stem the huge flow of goals we saw in last year’s game, making a solid goalie an even more powerful pickup for your career mode roster.

While it’s still the same old names at the top of the tree - you don’t need us to tell you Jan Oblak, Manuel Neuer, and Gigi Donnarumma are good, right - there are a few hidden gems to uncover across the best leagues in Europe and beyond.

Here are the best goalkeepers in FIFA 22 by overall rating, followed by some young shot-stoppers with a high ceiling - and not just because they’re tall.

Then we’ll go over a few suggestions of great goalkeepers to sign in Career Mode, all of whom are available in the first season.

Best FIFA 22 Goalkeepers by overall rating

These are the most unflappable, reliable goalkeepers in FIFA 22 and in world football in general. While a lot of them are well past 30, they still perform at the highest level week-in-and-week-out for their clubs.

Highest Overall FIFA 22 Goalkeepers Player Name Age Team Overall Potential Jan Oblak 28 Atletico Madrid 91 93 Marc-Andre ter Stegen 29 Barcelona 90 92 Manuel Neuer 35 Bayern 90 90 Gigi Donnarumma 22 PSG 89 93 Alisson Becker 28 Liverpool 89 90 Ederson Moraes 27 Man City 89 91 Keylor Navas 34 PSG 88 88 Wojciech Szczesny 31 Juventus 87 87 Hugo Lloris 34 Spurs 87 87 Koen Casteels 29 Wolfsburg 86 87 Samir Handanovic 36 Inter 86 86 Peter Gulacsi 31 RB Leipzig 85 85 Yann Sommer 32 Borussia Monchengladbach 85 85 Kasper Schmeichel 34 Leicester City 85 85 Mike Maignan 25 Milan 84 89 Emi Martinez 28 Aston Villa 84 85 David De Gea 30 Man Utd 84 84 Edouard Mendy 29 Chelsea 83 85 Jordan Pickford 27 Everton 83 85 Nick Pope 29 Burnley 83 83 Bernd Leno 29 Arsenal 83 84 Lukas Hradecky 31 Leverkusen 83 83 Sergio Asenjo 32 Villarreal 83 83 Dominik Livakovic 26 Dinamo Zagreb 82 87 Unai Simon 24 Bilbao 82 86

Higest Potential FIFA 22 Goalkeepers

Not all of these high potential goalies are ready for first team football, but given the right amount of game time, they'll turn into the best keepers around.

Highest Potential FIFA 22 Goalkeepers Player Name Age Team Overall Potential Gigi Donnarumma 22 PSG 89 93 Mike Maignan 25 Milan 84 89 Maarten Vandevoordt 19 Genk 71 87 Dominik Livakovic 26 Dinamo Zagreb 82 87 Dean Henderson 24 Man Utd 80 87 Pierluigi Gollini 26 Spurs 82 87 Unai Simon 24 Bilbao 82 86 Alex Meret 24 Napoli 79 86 Lautaro Morales 21 Lanus 72 85 Andriy Lunin 22 Real Madrid 74 85 Illian Meslier 21 Leeds Utd 77 85 Diogo Costa 21 Porto 73 85 Justin Bijlow 23 Feyenoord 77 85 Altay Bayindir 23 Fenerbahce 77 84 Gregor Kobel 23 Dortmund 79 84

Best FIFA 22 Goalkeepers to sign in the first season

No one likes lining up the perfect transfer target only to be told the player won't move again. These players are the perfect balance of fun, a good rating, and available to sign from the start of Career Mode.

Koen Casteels - Wolfsburg - £52m Value - 29 - Despite captaining a resurgent Wolfsburg team under Mark van Bommel, Koen Casteels is the highest rated goalkeeper who doesn’t play for one of the already established stable of superclubs. If you’re looking for an already highly rated option and have the budget to match his talent, Casteels is a reasonably realistic choice and is on the right side of 30.

Dominik Livakovic - Dinamo Zagreb - £35m Value - 26 - With a mighty 87 potential and 82 overall playing in the Croatian league, Dominik Livakovic is a prime candidate for one of Europe's richest teams in need of a top-quality goalkeeper.

Giorgi Mamardashvili - Valencia - £10.5m Value - 20 - For a cheaper, but younger, option, Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia has a good balance of affordable starting price, a decent overall of 75, and strong potential of 83. While he might be better as a backup for top sides, Mamardashvili could slot into slightly weaker teams and improve them over the long term.

Maarten Vandevoordt - Genk - £4.3m - 19 - Destined for just about everyone’s Career Mode squad in FIFA 22 is Maarten Vandevoordt, who combines a relatively cheap price tag with 87 potential and the very usable overall of 71 - perfect for a Road to Glory save.

Lautaro Morales - Lanius - £5m Value - 21 - Another cheaper option who will probably be a bit less overused is the Argentinian, Lautaro Morales. He has decent diving, positioning, and reflexes from the start of Career Mode, and a high ceiling of 85 potential to grow into.

Konstantinos Tzolakis - Olympicacos - £2.3m Value - 18 - Even easier on the budget is Konstantinos Tzolakis from the Greek League, who’s 83 potential at just 18 years old makes him a perfect addition to just about any bench in football, or a decent signing for lower league teams.

Gavin Bazunu - Portsmouth - £1.3m Value - 19 - Finally, if you’re running through the lower leagues of England and want to keep your signings domestic, try out Gavin Bazunu - who in real life has already been capped for the Republic of Ireland. He’s already had the career highlight of saving a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty to deny him the all-time international scoring record, so snap him up before his value skyrockets.

