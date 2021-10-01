FIFA 22: Best Goalkeepers to sign in Career Mode

FIFA 22: Best Goalkeepers to sign in Career ModeTop quality between the sticks
Often underrated despite their massive importance, the world’s best goalkeepers might not be able to win matches on their own, but they can make sure you’re walking off the pitch with a clean sheet.
In FIFA 22, Goalkeepers have been buffed to stem the huge flow of goals we saw in last year’s game, making a solid goalie an even more powerful pickup for your career mode roster.
While it’s still the same old names at the top of the tree - you don’t need us to tell you Jan Oblak, Manuel Neuer, and Gigi Donnarumma are good, right - there are a few hidden gems to uncover across the best leagues in Europe and beyond.
Here are the best goalkeepers in FIFA 22 by overall rating, followed by some young shot-stoppers with a high ceiling - and not just because they’re tall.
Then we’ll go over a few suggestions of great goalkeepers to sign in Career Mode, all of whom are available in the first season.
Best FIFA 22 Goalkeepers by overall rating
These are the most unflappable, reliable goalkeepers in FIFA 22 and in world football in general. While a lot of them are well past 30, they still perform at the highest level week-in-and-week-out for their clubs.
|Highest Overall FIFA 22 Goalkeepers
|Player Name
|Age
|Team
|Overall
|Potential
|Jan Oblak
|28
|Atletico Madrid
|91
|93
|Marc-Andre ter Stegen
|29
|Barcelona
|90
|92
|Manuel Neuer
|35
|Bayern
|90
|90
|Gigi Donnarumma
|22
|PSG
|89
|93
|Alisson Becker
|28
|Liverpool
|89
|90
|Ederson Moraes
|27
|Man City
|89
|91
|Keylor Navas
|34
|PSG
|88
|88
|Wojciech Szczesny
|31
|Juventus
|87
|87
|Hugo Lloris
|34
|Spurs
|87
|87
|Koen Casteels
|29
|Wolfsburg
|86
|87
|Samir Handanovic
|36
|Inter
|86
|86
|Peter Gulacsi
|31
|RB Leipzig
|85
|85
|Yann Sommer
|32
|Borussia Monchengladbach
|85
|85
|Kasper Schmeichel
|34
|Leicester City
|85
|85
|Mike Maignan
|25
|Milan
|84
|89
|Emi Martinez
|28
|Aston Villa
|84
|85
|David De Gea
|30
|Man Utd
|84
|84
|Edouard Mendy
|29
|Chelsea
|83
|85
|Jordan Pickford
|27
|Everton
|83
|85
|Nick Pope
|29
|Burnley
|83
|83
|Bernd Leno
|29
|Arsenal
|83
|84
|Lukas Hradecky
|31
|Leverkusen
|83
|83
|Sergio Asenjo
|32
|Villarreal
|83
|83
|Dominik Livakovic
|26
|Dinamo Zagreb
|82
|87
|Unai Simon
|24
|Bilbao
|82
|86
Higest Potential FIFA 22 Goalkeepers
Not all of these high potential goalies are ready for first team football, but given the right amount of game time, they'll turn into the best keepers around.
|Highest Potential FIFA 22 Goalkeepers
|Player Name
|Age
|Team
|Overall
|Potential
|Gigi Donnarumma
|22
|PSG
|89
|93
|Mike Maignan
|25
|Milan
|84
|89
|Maarten Vandevoordt
|19
|Genk
|71
|87
|Dominik Livakovic
|26
|Dinamo Zagreb
|82
|87
|Dean Henderson
|24
|Man Utd
|80
|87
|Pierluigi Gollini
|26
|Spurs
|82
|87
|Unai Simon
|24
|Bilbao
|82
|86
|Alex Meret
|24
|Napoli
|79
|86
|Lautaro Morales
|21
|Lanus
|72
|85
|Andriy Lunin
|22
|Real Madrid
|74
|85
|Illian Meslier
|21
|Leeds Utd
|77
|85
|Diogo Costa
|21
|Porto
|73
|85
|Justin Bijlow
|23
|Feyenoord
|77
|85
|Altay Bayindir
|23
|Fenerbahce
|77
|84
|Gregor Kobel
|23
|Dortmund
|79
|84
Best FIFA 22 Goalkeepers to sign in the first season
No one likes lining up the perfect transfer target only to be told the player won't move again. These players are the perfect balance of fun, a good rating, and available to sign from the start of Career Mode.
- Koen Casteels - Wolfsburg - £52m Value - 29 - Despite captaining a resurgent Wolfsburg team under Mark van Bommel, Koen Casteels is the highest rated goalkeeper who doesn’t play for one of the already established stable of superclubs. If you’re looking for an already highly rated option and have the budget to match his talent, Casteels is a reasonably realistic choice and is on the right side of 30.
- Dominik Livakovic - Dinamo Zagreb - £35m Value - 26 - With a mighty 87 potential and 82 overall playing in the Croatian league, Dominik Livakovic is a prime candidate for one of Europe's richest teams in need of a top-quality goalkeeper.
- Giorgi Mamardashvili - Valencia - £10.5m Value - 20 - For a cheaper, but younger, option, Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia has a good balance of affordable starting price, a decent overall of 75, and strong potential of 83. While he might be better as a backup for top sides, Mamardashvili could slot into slightly weaker teams and improve them over the long term.
- Maarten Vandevoordt - Genk - £4.3m - 19 - Destined for just about everyone’s Career Mode squad in FIFA 22 is Maarten Vandevoordt, who combines a relatively cheap price tag with 87 potential and the very usable overall of 71 - perfect for a Road to Glory save.
- Lautaro Morales - Lanius - £5m Value - 21 - Another cheaper option who will probably be a bit less overused is the Argentinian, Lautaro Morales. He has decent diving, positioning, and reflexes from the start of Career Mode, and a high ceiling of 85 potential to grow into.
- Konstantinos Tzolakis - Olympicacos - £2.3m Value - 18 - Even easier on the budget is Konstantinos Tzolakis from the Greek League, who’s 83 potential at just 18 years old makes him a perfect addition to just about any bench in football, or a decent signing for lower league teams.
- Gavin Bazunu - Portsmouth - £1.3m Value - 19 - Finally, if you’re running through the lower leagues of England and want to keep your signings domestic, try out Gavin Bazunu - who in real life has already been capped for the Republic of Ireland. He’s already had the career highlight of saving a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty to deny him the all-time international scoring record, so snap him up before his value skyrockets.
