Halo comes to Fall Guys with new Spartan Showdown cosmetics

You better believe it - Halo is officially coming to Fall Guys via a range of new cosmetics, including outfits for the Master Chief, a Grunt, a Brute, and a pink Mark IV helmet. If any of these sound at all appealing to you, then it’s only a short wait until June 30, at which point they’re up for grabs.

You’ll have to be quick though, as you’ll only have until July 4 to pick it up in what’s been dubbed the Spartan Showdown. This event also brings with it some limited-time events and legendary items for elite Fall Guys players to go out and collect.

You absolutely need to check this trailer out, trust us!

What’s best about all this is the form in which this announcement came into the world - a recreation of the legendary Halo 3 Believe trailer from all the way back in 2009. This means slow motion shots of explosions (although with colourful pinks and purples rather than any actual danger), beans playing dead, and of course, the final shot of a Brute holding the Master Chief in one hand and a crown in the other.

It’s all quite funny, as is the norm with Fall Guys which is of course developed by a team who are more than happy to approach marketing their family friendly battle royale with overflowing levelity.

Nonetheless, for those who want to finish the fight on a whole new front, you can pick up Fall Guys for free starting June 21 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and the Nintendo Switch. Add on top of that cross play and cross progression and there are no barriers to jumping in (unless it’s just not your cup of tea, obviously).