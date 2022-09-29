October’s free Prime Gaming titles include Fallout 76, Total War: Warhammer 2, Shadow of War, more

Amazon has announced its free Prime Gaming titles for October, and there will be seven available to claim.

During October, there will also be in-game items for titles such as League of Legends, Fall Guys, Roblox, and much more.

Free Games with Prime in October 2022

The larger names for October are Fallout 76, Total War: Warhammer 2, and Middle-earth: Shadow of War. But there are also some nice indie titles to grab as well.

There's Glass Masquerade: Origins, an artistic puzzle game inspired by Art Deco and stained glass artisans of the 20th century. Loom will also be available, and in it, you take on the role of Bobbin, a Weaver boy who must unravel the mystery of the strange power that has swept the Weavers into oblivion.

You can also grab Hero’s Hour, a turn-based strategy RPG with real-time combat that also allows you to develop your cities and armies. You will also level up your heroes to gain new, powerful spells and skills, and explore the wonders and dangers of procedurally generated maps.

Horace will also be available, and it's a huge platforming adventure that pushes the boundaries of the genre with the story of a small robot. It offers over 15 hours of platforming and some fun pop culture references.

With in-game content, Prime members can claim the exclusive Esports emote known as “Very Nasus, Much Wow” during this year’s League of Legends World Championships Knockouts and Finals stages (October 18-November 5). You can also claim the monthly League of Legends Prime Gaming Capsules, which offer Riot Points, Skins, Skin Shards and other benefits.

For Madden fans, ahead of tonight’s Dolphins vs Bengals Thursday Night Football game, Prime Gaming and EA Sports are offering the Madden Ultimate Team pack which will feature Thursday Night Football themes, including a 1x 87 OVR Ultimate Kickoff Program Player and 1x Ultimate Kickoff Program Vanity Uniform.

More Pime Gaming Madden Ultimate Team Packs will drop throughout the season.

The Pool Party Bundle for Fall Guys will also be available, and it includes the Rubber Ducky Cap, Starbright Pool Ring and 1,800 Kudos. There's also the Prime Gaming Capsule in League of Legends, which delivers 350 Riot Points, 5 Mythic Essence, 1 Unowned 1350 RP Skin Permanent, 200 Orange Essence, 5 Champion Shards, 2 Series 1 Eternals Shards and 1 30-day XP Boost.

If you play Roblox, you can create your own ultimate virtual universe with the Doggy Bag Backpack avatar accessory and three unique bonuses for Mining Simulator 2, including 10,000 Gems and the exclusive Ultra Core pet with enhanced stats and Pristine skin.

Finally, and available now, you can pick up in-game content for Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, Dead by Daylight, Destiny 2, FIFA 22, GTA Online, additional Fall Guys content, and more.