Bethesda announces its first ever Fallout Day broadcast, featuring a look at future plans for Fallout 76 and a community parade

October 23 is coming up, which only means one thing - what's grown into the Fallout version of May the fourth. It's the anniversary of series' world getting a nuclear makeover on that fateful day in 2077, and for the first time, Bethesda's commemorating the occasion with a broadcast that'll feature both developers and community folks.

While this date's long been a time when Fallout fans post cool stuff and do a bit of 'wink, wink, nudge, nudge, have you checked the calendar?'-ing it makes sense for the series' developers to being joining in a bit more this year, given how much Fallout's profile's been boosted in the aftermath of the TV show.

"Fallout Day is coming on October 23 where we will be hosting our first ever #FalloutDay Broadcast," Bethesda said in its announcement of the festivities, which look like they'll be airing on Bethesda's official YouTube and Twitch channels, with the initial developer part of the broadcast also being set to hit Facebook and Steam.

"Join Jon Rush and Bill LaCoste as they give you a glimpse at what we've been working on in Fallout 76," Bethesda continued, "The party keeps going from there with our friends FalloutforHope for their Community Parade. See you soon!"

A message from our friends @FalloutforHope. Come celebrate #FalloutDay with us on October 23! pic.twitter.com/R54X9JKujl — Fallout (@Fallout) October 16, 2024

In a separate tweet, the studio confirmed that in addition to this broadcast that kicks off at 8PM BST/3PM EST/12PM PST on October 23, it'll be doing a bunch of stuff in 76 to help celebrate the day - as well as Halloween by the looks of it, with a Spooky Scorched and Trick or Treat in-game event running from October 22 to November 5 being accompanied at various points by Twitch drops, some double XP, and an Anniversary C.A.M.Ps contest in November.

It's cool to see FalloutforHope, a community-run charity initiative that's put on events around stuff like modding before, get to be part of some official festivities, with founder Ken Vigue having shared exactly what that means to him and his team in a nice tweet.

