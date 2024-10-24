Fallout Day sees Bethesda whip out its giant snake while showing you its new dungeon, oh and Todd Howard was there too

As part of its first ever proper broadcast celebrating Fallout Day, Bethesda showed off a bunch of stuff coming to Fallout 76 soon and down the line. There were pets, playable ghoul gameplay, and a dungeon with a giant snake. Todd Howard also made a cameo.

As outlined in the handy blog post Bethesda's put out running down what it showed off during the broadcast, which ran for about 40 minutes in all, the publisher was going all out on the 76 here, as it had suggested it would in the run up, no matter how many tweets from fans praying for the announcement of stuff like a Fallout 3 remaster it got.

So, what did actually show up? Well, a giant snake, for one, complete with a puppet that inspired it. This is the new raid, the Gleaming Depths, which is an "MMO-style dungeon" featuring the Ultracite Terror, which the devs reckon is "definitely the biggest boss in Fallout 76, and it might be the biggest boss in a Fallout game". Basically, it's a giant snake.

To get to it when Gleaming Depths drops this December, you'll need to have fought through a bunch of other high-difficulty encounters over the course of the dungeon, which is "a mysterious underground research laboratory in the Ash Heap where the Enclave once studied radioactive Ultracite". There's a big sentry bot, an Ulracite-crazed mole miner dubbed "The Stalker", and a power-armoured Enclave squad with the call sign Epsilon.

Beyond this, the developers - lead by 76 big cheeses Jon Rush and Bill LaCoste - also showed of the C.A.M.P pets that'll be bringing dogs and cats to the game as part of the Gleaming Depths update, as well as some gameplay of the playable ghouls it previously announced to be coming in early 2025. Rush also teased the addition of fishing to the game at some point down the line. Oh, and player titles are also coming in December, in case you wanted to nickname your character something like "Bossy Beast" or "Dirty Fool".

Todd Howard made a cameo to close out the show, saying: "Here at Bethesda, it's now our 20th year working on the franchise, there have been so many people who've created in it over the years, and you can ask any of them - whether they worked on the games or now the television show - everyone will tell you there's nothing like working on Fallout". He also added that the studio's "looking forward to more".

So, there you go. Another cool thing that happened on Fallout Day was Team FOLON announcing that the massive mod's now been redeemed over a million times.