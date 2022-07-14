Naraka: Bladepoint collaborates with Fall Guys for crossover event, available now

Naraka: Bladepoint is a battle-royale that revolves around wielding your melee weapon, and somehow, the game is collaborating with Fall Guys for a crossover event.

While this is a crossover that I certainly didn't expect to see this morning, the teaser trailer for the event makes the collaboration seem almost seamless, once the bean exits the arena.

The crossover event will be introducing new game mode, Through the Fire, to Naraka: Bladepoint. Throughout the mode, multiple swinging pendulums are present which can easily send you to your death, however, you need to carefully avoid them if you want some fresh loot. As with other game modes, it appears to follow a battle royale format.

All you need for this recipe of chaos is beans! It's time to get into the thunder-dome with an all-new game mode Through The Fire on #NARAKABLADEPOINT pic.twitter.com/5PGgYS2ppO — NARAKA: BLADEPOINT (@NARAKATHEGAME) July 13, 2022

Alongside Fall Guys inspired decorations that certainly brighten up the map, the new game mode also has two exclusive Souljades that'll give you power to send your enemies soaring from the map, and hopefully, claim victory.

Through the Fire is available in Naraka: Bladepoint now, and will be a casual multiplayer mode that plays out a little differently to that of standard matches. Additionally, it doesn't appear that any Fall Guys themed cosmetics are coming as a part of the crossover either.

That being said, if Naraka: Bladepoint isn't your thing, but Fall Guys is, the bean battle-royale is hosting an all-new event of it's own starting tomorrow too. Idol Games is one of Fall Guys' best modes, but quadrupled. So, if you love Hex-a-Gone as much as I do, you'll no doubt be jumping into that tomorrow.

And if you're yet to play Naraka: Bladepoint, or wish to give Through the Fire mode a try, the melee battle royale is currently free to play on Xbox Game Pass. In fact, our own Connor had a sit down with the developer recently to discuss the game's arrival to Game Pass!