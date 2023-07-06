Naraka: Bladepoint will soon be free, on PS5, and offer Xbox Game Pass benefits

Revealed during last night's Naraka Fest live stream, Naraka: Bladepoint will finally be arriving on the PlayStation 5 on July 13 after previously only being available on Xbox and PC. Simultaneously, the battle-royale will also become free-to-play on all platforms once it launches on the PS5.

This news comes alongside celebrations of the fact that Naraka: Bladepoint has managed to hit a phenomenal milestone of 20 million players since its launch. That’s quite the feat!

If you’re one of those who paid for the game, you’ll see some form of reimbursement. All players who have bought the game since its launch in 2021 will be rewarded with an amount of in-game gold; the amount depending on which edition of the game they have. On top of this, those playing via Xbox Game Pass will automatically be upgraded to the Ultimate Edition of Naraka: Bladepoint. It all makes a little more sense now as to why developer, 24 Entertainment, was "not at all" concerned about losing out on sales when Naraka: Bladepoint arrived on Game Pass.

Wow! Did you catch all of our exciting #NARAKABLADEPOINT updates?

Wow! Did you catch all of our exciting #NARAKABLADEPOINT updates?

Make sure to check our brand new FAQ with everything you need to know about the upcoming #PS5 launch, Free-to-Play #f2p, rewards and more. https://t.co/yDttFygHw3 pic.twitter.com/YqsDCEiLr8 — NARAKA: BLADEPOINT (@NARAKATHEGAME) July 6, 2023

On top of Naraka: Bladepoint becoming available and accessible to even more players, there’ll also be some new additions to the game. A new mode will be added called Capture the Spirit Well is a 12v12 PvP mode which plays out similarly to most Capture the Flag game modes. New hero - Tessa - who is said to be an ancient fox-demon capable of charming enemies and capturing their souls, will also be joining the roster of characters.

There’s also a new Dual Halberd weapon, plenty of PlayStation 5 exclusive goodies, and veteran rewards on the way. And, of course, players can expect plenty of in-game events and rewards celebrating Naraka: Bladepoint’s second anniversary.

You can play Naraka: Bladepoint now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S by purchasing it or via Xbox Game Pass. As of July 13, the game will also be available on PS5, and will become free-to-play on all platforms. Will you be checking it out, or are you one of the 20 million players who already have? Let us know.