Mediatonic apologises for auto-purchase Fall Guys bug and will honour recent refund requests

A weird, recent bug in Fall Guys has players auto-purchasing premium items in the game, with Mediatonic apologising and promising refunds.

As long as a bug isn't game breaking, most of the time it's fine and we can be patient while waiting for a patch. Unfortunately, some Fall Guys players have been experiencing a bug that purchases premium items, that uses an in-game currency that costs real world currency, without clicking on the purchase button at all.

Players have been reporting various issues to do with Fall Guy's storefront, which isn't just limited to the auto-purchase bug. For some reason that bug would happen just from previewing a particular item. Other issues included hidden key bindings causing purchases, items being switched out after selecting them, and Show Bucks permanently disappearing across all systems after playing on Nintendo Switch.

Initially, Mediatonic allegedly responded to one particular user, ChunkyPeat, with a not particularly helpful response. "Please let me correct something from your response," wrote the support worker. "You have stated that this is a "bugged purchase" and a 'known issue'. Neither of these things is the case.

"The purchase was made by you, not a bug. Whether it was intentional or not, this is still the case.

"This is not a 'known issue' because it is not an issue. Items cannot be bought automatically by the system, they always require input from the player. Again, whether accidental or not, you made this input and purchased the item."

All purchases are final when it comes to Fall Guys, so it makes sense in the context of an actual accidental purchase, but this wasn't the case. Now, the official Fall Guys Twitter has put out a statement apologising for the issue.

In return, Mediatonic plans to improve the store design to prevent future issues with accidental purchases, refund requests for cosmetics from June 21, 2022 onwards will be honoured in the meantime, and everyone will receive Grandis for free.

In a statement to Eurogamer, Mediatonic also said "What is happening in the game is not intended and we are actively fixing it. The customer service response was also not acceptable and we will offer a make good for all affected."

Outside of this oopsie, Fall Guys has been doing pretty well for itself, surpassing 50 million players only two weeks after going free to play.