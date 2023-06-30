Fortnite V-Bucks and Fall Guys Show-Bucks are getting more expensive in some regions, blame inflation

If you’re an avid fan of Fortnite or Fall Guys (and all the cosmetics that each game has on offer), I have some bad news for you. Or, good news, if you happen to be based in Mexico. Epic Games has announced that it will be changing the prices of each game's currency in some regions: Fortnite’s V Bucks, and Fall Guys' Show-Bucks.

According to the announcement on Epic Games’ website, these price changes are “based on economic factors like inflation and currency fluctuations.”

This will always seem extremely daft to me, considering these in-game currencies are not real money, but what do I know when it comes to economics and what goes on behind closed doors at Epic? Either way, the price changes will become effective in the UK, Canada, and Mexico from July 17.

For the most part, prices for various packs of in-game currency or cosmetic packs will increase. If you’re playing Fortnite or Fall Guys from Mexico, however, prices will actually be getting a small reduction.

1,000 V-Bucks will now cost £6.99 GBP / $11.99 CAD / $159 MXN respectively. This is a small increase for UK and Canada-based players, and a reduction for Mexico-based players. As for the most expensive pack of V-Bucks, which contains 13,500 of them, this will now cost £69.99 GBP / $119.99 CAD / $1629 MXN respectively. You can see the full price changes of Fortnite's V-Bucks and other packs on the Epic Games website.

These price changes in Fortnite will also affect additional packs that will rotate in the in-game store in future: Dark Reflections, Magma Masters, Lava Legends, Summer Legends, and the Wish, Set, Match Quest Pack. Fortnite Crew subscriptions, however, will remain the same price.

As for Fall Guys, the price of Show-Bucks will also be seeing similar changes. Prices of the in-game currency will increase in the UK and Canada, while facing a reduction in Mexico. Show-Bucks prices for other in-game content, such as the Fame Pass, will remain the same.

Seeing V-Bucks increase in price amidst a cost of living crisis didn’t affect me as much as when I discovered the fact that Taco Bell had increased the prices of their tacos, but it’s still a sorry sight to see that even in-game, intangible currencies aren’t safe.

What do you think of the price changes for both Fortnite’s V-Bucks and Fall Guys Show-Bucks? Let us know.