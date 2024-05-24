After 269 hours, Elden Ring streamer beats all the bosses on new game +7 at level one - is finally ready for Shadow of the Erdtree

I was pretty certain that I was pretty good at Elden Ring y'know? I can beat the game handily, and have a save file parked right in Mohg's boss arena ready for Shadow of the Erdtree when it launches in the near future. However, one player has destroyed such illusions. Compared to MissMikkaa, I am garbage.

You may be wondering why? Well, dear reader, MissMikkaa has managed to beat Elden Ring's new game +7 difficulty with a level one character. She managed the feat in 269 hours, having to take on and overcome each and every boss before the job was done. This journey happened on Twitch, where she streamed the entire process.

"I used no summons, great runes, throwing pots, sorceries nor incantations," MissMikkaa posted on Twitter, highlighting interesting details for those keen to learn more. This info came alongside footage of her Malenia kill, which required 63 attempts. Interestingly enough it was the pair of Valiant Gargoyles that proved the most daunting, taking 405 tries. In total, MissMikkaa died 2145 times on new game +7.

Here is the Malenia kill, which took me 63 tries. The hardest boss was Valiant Gargoyles DUO, which took me a whopping 405 tries. In total I died 2145 times to bosses in NG+7.



After finishing off the Elden Beast and posting the results online, MissMikkaa believes she is finally ready for Shadow of the Erdtree, which, I mean, yeah fair enough. As far as challenges designed to kill time until the new DLC drops you can't get much wilder than this. We wish her the best in her new adventure when Shadow of the Erdtree drops on June 21, and hope that she decides to take it easy for her first playthrough. She deserves a break!

Could you do this? Let us know below, as well as the most impressive challenge run of Elden Ring (or another Soulslike) you've done!