Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC could release as early as February, leak suggests

We’re all patiently waiting for more info on Elden Ring’s first expansion, with the recent brief appearance of a retail listing for custom controllers having potentially offered a hint as to when we might be able to expect its arrival.

Following its sudden announcement back in February of this year, it’s been pretty much radio silence on the expansion. That said, director Yasuhiro Kitao did recently reveal that it’ll feature “new battles and new characters” and is still "a little ways off", so that’s something.

While FromSoft is yet to officially put a release date on Shadow of the Erdtree, a listing that seemed to show details of a collaboration centering around the expansion was recently published and quickly taken down by gaming retailer Datablitz might have included a possible window for it. The listing looks to have centred around a custom controller collaboration with Thrustmaster and claimed that their release in February 2024 would “sync with the new Shadow of the Erdtree expansion release”.

It also seemingly hinted at some more controllers set to be released in 2025, coinciding with a “major keybeat or new game expansion” for Elden Ring.

Given Kitao’s comments and Shadow of the Erdtree’ lack of presence at The Game Awards, the latter of which would have seemed like the ideal chance to kick off a big marketing push culminating in early 2024, February seems like it’d be a bit of an unusual for the expansion to arrive, assuming the listing turns out to be accurate. That said, the DLC’s initial announcement just kind of happened on a Tuesday morning without any build up, so who knows what FromSoft might have planned.

The listing lacks any other details aside from a bit of apparent promo art for the DLC, meaning if you’re looking to find out anything that isn’t kind of vague, you’re out of luck.

Hopefully whenever Shadow of the Erdtree does rock up, it’ll be pretty good, regardless of whether you’re playing with a swanky custom controller you paid a small fortune for.

In the meantime, if you fancy another playthrough, make sure to check out our recently updated best gear and boss fight strategy guides for Elden Ring, as well as this mod that gives its gameplay a rather creepy revamp.