Elden Ring DLC will feature "new battles and new characters" similar to Bloodborne

A small amount of information on the upcoming Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, was shared during the PlayStation Partner Awards 2023 Japan Asia on December 1.

In a short interview (thanks, Game Watch), director Yasuhiro Kitao said it wasn't time to discuss the DLC just yet, as it is still "a little ways off," but that progress is going well.

What Kitao did share is that the DLC will feature "new battles and new characters," similar to Bloodborne.

Announced in February, information on the contents of Shadow of the Erdtree has yet to be shared, but the announcement artwork provided a few hints.

It showed a field of spectral figures and a blonde-haired character astride a Torrent-like horse. Many seem to think the character is Miquella due to the style and color of their hair.

Plus, the spectral figures in the image look similar to Nascent butterflies, connected to Miquella in the main game.

Whatever the case, Shadow of the Erdtree is something players are really looking forward to, and hopefully we'll hear more about the DLC early next year instead of later. Who knows, FromSoftware may even share something at The Game Awards 2023 next week. That would be nice, but we're not holding our breath.