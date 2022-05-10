Elden Ring Limgrave Tunnels Guide: How to Beat the Stonedigger Troll

When you're starting out in Elden Ring and it's perhaps not been long since you ventured away from the Church of Elleh, you're going to want to begin upgrading your weapons as soon as possible. The best way to go about this is to traverse the various tunnels across The Lands Between in the search for Smithing Stones.

Perhaps one of the first tunnels most players will come across is Limgrave Tunnels. Home to a Stonedigger Troll, a beast you'll become all too familiar with as you continue north into The Lands Between, Limgrave Tunnels host a fair few Smithing Stones to help get you started.

However, they also hide away a little more than just smithing materials and a troll. In this guide to The Lands Between, we explain how to make your way through Limgrave Tunnels, grab every piece of available loot, and how to fell the Stonedigger Troll dungeon boss that resides here.

Limgrave Tunnels Items

Golden Runes

Smithing Stones

Somber Smithing Stones

Large Glintstone Scrap

Glintstone Scrap

Roar Medallion

How to get through Limgrave Tunnels

Limgrave Tunnels are just north of Dragonsburnt Ruins. From here, simply travel northern point of the lake that sits just below Gatefront Ruins. The tunnels can be found at the top of the lake here.

Limgrave Tunnels are at the northern point of Agheel Lake in Elden Ring.

Limgrave Tunnels' entrance in Elden Ring isn't too tricky to find.

Rather than take the elevator down immediately, jump onto the platform to your left instead. Straight ahead, you'll find a corpse that you can loot a Golden Rune from.

Platforming around Limgrave Tunnels' elevators means more loot in Elden Ring.

Turn back, and as you emerge into the cavern again, go left and hop onto the next two platforms below with candles on them. You'll be where the elevator from just before would take you. Travel along the tunnel ahead.

You'll come to a small room full of miners, and from this point onwards you want to keep an eye out for any Smithing Stones that are along the walls; you're going to find plenty of it.

Head down the stairs and take a u-turn to explore underneath them. There'll be more smithing stones along the walls, and in the tiny room at the very back of the underneath of the stairs is a corpse. Loot them of Smithing Stone (1). Be careful of the rats in here, however.

In this room in Limgrave Tunnels, loot can be found under the stairs too.

Now, head into the tunnel at the bottom of the stairs and onto the elevator. Once at the bottom, run straight ahead, and in the next room there will be a small wooden hut with dogs inside. Kill the dogs, and loot x5 Large Glintstone Scrap from the corpse in the small hut.

Leave the room and take the elevator again, but this time, you'll want to jump prematurely onto a platform that you see on your way up. Face away from the lever and straight at the wall while on the elevator, and the platform you need to hop onto is around halfway up.

Jumping off this elevator mid-ride in Elden Ring leads you to the rest of Limgrave Tunnels.

This will lead you to another large room with miners. On the right, loot the corpse of x3 Glintstone Scrap and then head along to the other side of the room. You'll come to another elevator. Rather than take the elevator, hop onto the platform to the left of it again.

Continue platforming downwards, and there'll be a Golden Rune on a corpse along the way, and a Somber Smithing Stone (1) in the walls.

Once at the bottom, you'll see a closed gate ahead. Take a right here to grab more smithing stones. Then, when you're ready, you can open the gate to face the Stonedigger Troll of Limgrave Tunnels.

How to beat the Stonedigger Troll in Limgrave Tunnels

If you've spent any time at all exploring Limgrave and beyond, you've more than likely bumped into one of these guys during your travels. If you've been up to Stormhill, you'll know that you can even find five at once roaming the cliffs. Killing them in succession wields a pretty nice payday, too, considering each of them drop 5000 Runes. This is perhaps one of the best ways of Rune farming during the early-game.

The Stonedigger Troll of Limgrave Tunnels is no different to ones you might've already encountered, either. So if you've already fought with one, you're already one step ahead for this boss fight.

The large, bellowing beasts aren't too difficult to fell. While they can be intimidating due to their size, their attacks can feel quite clumsy and are relatively easy to dodge or run away from.

As a melee user, you should attempt to stay close to the Stonedigger Trolls legs. At every given opportunity, attack the legs of the troll. If you manage to do enough melee damage, the troll will stagger and fall temporarily, giving you further opportunity to deal some devastating damage.

The only issue you may run into if you're staying close to the trolls legs is that they can perform a stomp attack to get you off their ankles. Watch out for this attack, which takes enough time to execute that you'll be able to run away to safety before returning.

On the other hand, if you're primarily a magic user, you're going to have little to no problem at all during this fight. The Stonedigger Troll is weak to magic damage, so you can attempt to whittle away their health bar with various large AoE spells or even a spell as simple as Rock Sling or Glintstone Shard. Obviously, you'll need to be prepared to constantly evade the Stonedigger Trolls attacks, but given their slow pace, you'll have plenty of time to fire off attacks.

This wooden gate in Limgrave Tunnels leads to the boss fight with a Stonedigger Troll.

When you finally slay this Stonedigger Troll, which hopefully will be a breeze for you, they'll drop the Roar Medallion. This talisman increases the power of your roar and breath attacks, so if you're running an Arcane build and trying out dragon incantations, this medallion is probably one of the best talismans for you.

