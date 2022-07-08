If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Elden Ring chad Let Me Solo Her gets an actual sword for being a bro

The legend of Let Me Solo Her has been recognised by the makers of Elden Ring.
Sherif Saed
Elden Ring is home to many stories of heroics and bravery, but one in particular wasn't written by FromSoftware. The legend of Let Me Solo Her, an Elden Ring chad who went around helping players defeat Malenia, has received proper recognition from Bandai Namco.

Malenia is notorious for being Elden Ring's most challenging boss, so Let Me Solo Her's co-op summon sign was a welcome sight for anyone looking to beat her. The legend has soloed her over 1,000 times.

Klein Tsuboi, the person behind the persona, revealed on Twitter that they were sent a care package by Bandai Namco, Elden Ring's publisher. The swag box includes an actual sword from the game, a wearable cloak, a world map, a piece of art, and a personalised note - all in a very regal box.

Tsuboi posted pictures of the lot on Twitter, thanking the Souls community for supporting them, and calling out big content creator names like VaatiVidya, IronPineapple, Zullie the Witch, BonfireVN and others as inspiration.

Though you may not believe it given their skills, Tsuboi actually started with Dark Souls 3 - and nearly quit at the game's tutorial boss, Iudex Gundyr!

Tsuboi rose to fame shortly after the release of Elden Ring. Though many would offer help defeating Malenia, Let Me Solo Her was more consistent than most, and they had the bravado and gusto to show for it. Tsuboi always arrived looking the same: wearing nothing but a loincloth and a jar-shaped helmet, and equipped with two katanas.

That iconic imagery inspired much fan art, and even earned Let Me Solo Her their own mod, turning them into an NPC.

Catch up on the rest of our Elden Ring coverage at the link.

Sherif Saed

