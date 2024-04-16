If you’re achievement hunting in Elden Ring, then you need to get your hands on the Elden Stars Incantation. Known as the oldest and most ancient Incantation to have come from the Erdtree, it’s a pretty big deal, even if it’s not all that impressive when used against an enemy.

However, it’s still worth seeking out as an Incantation that’s not only tied to an achievement, but ingrained in a lot of lore, too. So you can witness it for yourself, here’s where to get Elden Stars in Elden Ring.

Where to get Elden Stars in Elden Ring

Elden Stars is found by a cave in the Deeproot Depths area of Elden Ring. Most of your trouble will be had trying to reach this area, as the spell is just a short walk from the first Site of Grace that you get here.

You'll want to travel to the tree branches to the west of the Great Waterfall Crest Site of Grace. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

To reach Deeproot Depths, you’ll want to have visited Siofra River (accessed via Siofra River Well in Weeping Peninsula) and grabbed the Ancestral Woods Site of Grace in the center of the area.

From here, travel north until you reach some Jellyfish at a cliff-edge. You’ll be able to take a left here, leading you to the Siofra Aqueduct. Continue ahead and keep right until you come to a boss room.

Inside, you’ll need to beat the Valiant Gargoyle duo, and once you do, you’ll be able to hop in the coffin at the back of the room. This coffin will drop you off at the Great Waterfall Crest Site of Grace in Deeproot Depths.

Now, from the Grace, head west towards the tree roots and clamber onto the rightmost ones. To your right, along the cliff-face, you should see two cave entrances. The closer one is the one we want to enter, and you’ll need to climb the tree branches carefully to get there.

Go into the entrance closest to you. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Once inside the cave, keep left until and jump down - running past the ants - until you come to another exit on the left-hand side. The Elden Stars Incantation can be retrieved from the corpse along the ledge here, as shown below.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Valiant Gargoyle duo aside, that wasn’t too bad, right? Elden Stars will require a massive 50 Faith to use, and upon use, creates a bunch of gold shooting stars around the player. Like other Legendary Spells and Incantations, it isn’t actually that good in practice, but it’s nice to look at and means you’re one step closer to earning all of Elden Ring’s achievements, I suppose!

