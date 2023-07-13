EA Sports FC 24 gameplay trailer shows women in Ultimate Team for the first time

A new EA Sports FC 24 gameplay trailer has dropped, showing off some eagerly anticipated footage of the football game that will replace FIFA 24 following the much-publicised licensing dispute between FIFA and its long-time partner EA Sports.

For the first time ever, you will be able to collect female players in Ultimate Team and play on the same pitch as male players.

Shown as an official reveal livestream, you can watch the 45 minute presentation yourself below:

This gameplay comes after the recent Ultimate edition cover star reveal, which despite some nice nods to stars past and present received a mixed response over some funny likenesses.

On the pitch however, thanks to direct deals with FIFPro and numerous domestic competitions, over 19,000 licensed players, 700 teams, and 30 leagues are set to appear in EA Sports FC 24.

Headline additions include a much-expanded set of “Hypermotion V” animations, which aim to represent the fluid motion of a diverse range of unique athletes with unique body types.

In Ultimate Team mode specifically, you’ll also find new features amounting to new Icons - legendary players from the past you can add to your current roster - and new traits that help to differentiate players’ skill sets called "PlayStyles", as well as mixed teams made up of both male and female professional players.

At the end of the livestream, EA Sports FC 24's release date was announced as September 29, 2023.

