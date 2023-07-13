EA Sports FC 24 release date announced

EA Sports FC's release date has been announced as September 29, 2023. The news came as part of EA's official reveal livestream, which you can watch for yourself, below.

EA Sports FC 24 is EA's first football game without the official FIFA licensing, following the high-profile falling out prior to the release of FIFA 23.

The EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate edition cover, featuring the likes of Erling Haaland, Ronaldinho, Jude Bellingham and David Beckham was shown off a couple of days before, but some of the likenesses - as well as the Sims-esque staging - recieved a mixed response.

Also as part of the livestream, EA announced that female players will appear in its most popular game mode, Ultimate Team, for the first time. Women's icons like USWNT legend Mia Hamm will also appear and both male and female players will be able to play on the same pitch for the first time.

Other headline additions include an expanded set of animations, dubbed "Hypermotion V", revamped player traits called "PlayStyles" and new icons and heros - legends from football's past - to add to your roster.

