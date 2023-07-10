Everybody's looking a bit off on EA Sports FC 2024's Ultimate Edition cover

EA has officially unveiled the cover for its inaugural EA Sports FC 2024 Ultimate Edition cover and it… isn't looking quite right.

To say that the Fifa series, or EA Sports FC as it's now titled, is known for its top of the line graphics would probably be stretching the truth. They've been amazing looking games, but they've always been serviceable, especially considering how frequently and for how long EA has been pumping them out. It's hard to fault the box art for all of the different entries, though, as mostly they're quite inoffensive. But earlier today, the EA Sports FC Twitter account shared a first look at the box art for the Ultimate Edition of EA Sports FC 2024 and, well, you can take a look for yourself.

The stars of The World’s Game are in the club.



The stars of The World's Game are in the club.

Presenting the #FC24 Ultimate Edition Cover #EASPORTSFC pic.twitter.com/zEzGWdbHwa — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) July 10, 2023

Where to even start with this one? For starters, half of the lineup of footballers presented to us look like they've all had their faces deepfaked onto their own bodies. Most of them look like they're meant to be looking straight into the imaginary camera lens, but for some reason there are a few that are looking just to the side as if there's another camera taking pictures. It's a world of uncanny valley that I didn't know was possible, to be perfectly honest.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, everyone's favourite footballer at the moment Erling Haaland is right in the centre, which is in line with leaks that suggest he'll be the cover star for the regular edition of the game. EA is yet to reveal that one, but hopefully it will be a bit less dead-eyed than the Ultimate Edition cover.

At this point in time, not much has been officially revealed about the upcoming refresh for the classic sports game. A release date hasn't been confirmed, and neither have platforms, though we can probably pretty safely assume it will be on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. Let's hope they touch up that cover a bit before it does release, though.