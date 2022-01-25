Dying Light 2 DLC roadmap shows plenty of content coming post-release

Techland has provided a roadmap for Dying Light 2 which shows future content planned post-release.

The first content drop will happen in February with free factions-inspired DLC, followed by the first set of challenges in March.

April will see a series of events revolving around the mutated infected, the second set of challenges in May, and the first story DLC is scheduled for June.

Stating previously there would be at least five years worth of post-release content, looking past June 2022, you can expect a second story DLC, new weapons and enemies, new stories and events, and new free and paid DLC.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human releases on February 4 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch as a cloud version.

If you plan on picking it up for PC, here's the requirements. And if you are wondering how long the game is, well, that will depend upon how much of a completionist you are.