Where to find your Diablo 4 Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate Edition unlocks

Diablo 4 has officially kicked off its early access launch, which is another way of saying: Blizzard is letting players who went for the more expensive Deluxe/Ultimate Editions of the game play it four days early.

Everyone else has to wait until June 6. Whether you jump in now or at the official launch, however, each of the game's three editions comes with certain in-game bonuses. In this guide, we'll tell you what they are, and where to find them.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch on YouTube Does Diablo 4 justify its MMO shift?

Diablo 4 Standard/Deluxe/Ultimate Edition bonuses

Blizzard is not leaving anyone who buys Diablo 4 behind, so everyone is getting something extra. As you might expect, buying the more expensive verion also gets you everything else in the cheaper editions.

In other words, the Ultimate Edition includes all bonuses in both the Deluxe, and Standard Editions. Here's what you can expect:

Caparison of Faith Mount Armor : Included in all editions.

: Included in all editions. Temptation Mount, and Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor : Included in the Deluxe/Ultimate Editions.

: Included in the Deluxe/Ultimate Editions. Wings of the Creator Emote: Only found in the Ultimate Edition.

Now that we've covered what's included in what, here's how to actually find and equip them in the game.

Where to find and equip Diablo 4's Caparison of Faith Mount Armor, Temptation Mount, and Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor

Everything to do with mounts, whether it's a different skin for the horse, a trophy that hangs on its side, or full-on mount armour can be changed at any stable in Diablo 4. Stables are typically found in major towns, so you just need to find one and speak to the NPC.

The problem is that, while you will be able to visit stables from the start, you won't actually be able to browse or customise anything until you unlock your first mount. This is something that will take you a while to unlock, as it only happens after making considerable progress in Diablo 4's campaign.

Once you get there and unlock the default horse, you can visit any stable and you'll find menu options for picking a horse, and equipping the one you have with armour/trophies.

Worth $100?

Where to find and equip the Wings of the Creator Emote

The Wings of the Creator Emote is the easiest of all unlocks to see upon starting the game. That's because it's an emote that does not require reaching a certain town, or finishing certain quests to unlock.

The Wings of the Creator Emote is exclusive to the Ultimate Edition. When activated, it gives the player angelic wings that look exquisite. Simply bring up your Action Wheel (E on keyboard/up on the d-pad on controllers) and you'll see it already assigned.

While you're there, you can change the location of the emote on the wheel, and mess around with the rest of the available emotes as you wish, by removing some or sticking others on different pages.

Where to find the battle pass in Diablo 4

The Diablo 4 battle pass will not be available at launch. Instead, it will become available when the first season kicks off sometime in late July. A set date has yet to be announced.

When the battle pass is live, players who own the Deluxe Edition will immediately have access to it, as it's included in their purchase. Ultimate Edition owners, on the other hand, will start the season with 20 tier skips on the same battle pass.

For more helpful tips like those, bookmark our Diablo 4 ultimate guide. Beyond just general tips, settings we recommend you turn on, locations for major collectables - the guide will help you decide on a starting class, as well as build it the right way.

For all the other bonuses you can unlock, here's Diablo 4's pre-order bonus, and here's where to find your beta rewards.