Where to find your Diablo 4 pre-order bonuses

Yes, on top of all the different Diablo 4 editions at different price points, there's also a pre-order bonus for players who committed early.

The pre-order bonus is available for all players who pre-ordered the game, regardless of which edition they went with. It goes without saying that the clock is ticking on this one, as the bonus will disappear once Diablo 4 officially launches on June 6.

Now, imagine that's the mount you use when you get it.

For pre-ordering Diablo 4, players will receive the Light-Bearer Mount, which is a horse, in case it wasn't clear.

Where to find the Light-Bearer Mount

The Light-Bearer Mount is effectively a different horse skin from the default one you get to unlock in Diablo 4, but we're not going to say no to an extra horse!

As is the case with any mount or mount trophy or armour, you only can see what you have and equip it at any stable. Stables are found in all major towns, and some of smaller ones, too.

You'll be able to visit stables very early on in the game, but you won't get to interact with the NPC and do your business until you unlock your first mount. Unlocking mounts in Diablo 4 is tied to making major progress into the game's campaign, so don't sit and wait.

All your mount-related items will be waiting for you when you, so you can focus on exploring the world and enjoying the game.

That's it when it comes to pre-order bonuses, but did you know that there are several beta unlocks you may already have? You may also have a bunch of bonuses from the Deluxe/Ultimate Edition if you bought either.