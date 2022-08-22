Death Stranding's launch on PC Game Pass did not involve Sony

Just last week, rumours were confirmed to be true when it was officially revealed that Death Stranding will be soon arriving on PC Game Pass. So soon, in fact, that subscribers will be able to install and play the game tomorrow, August 23.

Catch the trailer for the reveal here, and see what Death Stranding is all about.

Sony has since gone on to share a statement with PushSquare, stating that "Matters relating to the PC release of Death Stranding are managed by Kojima Productions and 505 Games," and that “[Sony Interactive Entertainment] has no involvement in this promotion.”

In case you didn't already know, Sony owns and funded Death Stranding. This certainly is far from the first and last time that a Sony title has made its way onto Game Pass, but this is one of the rare occasions in which many of us are left asking exactly how Kojima Productions and 505 brought Death Stranding to the rival subscription service.

While there's still no concrete answer confirmed by any party, we do know that Sony was not involved, the console version of the game remains exclusive to PlayStation, and only the campaign version of the game is arriving on Game Pass. As PushSquare has also mentioned, it is possible that different licensing agreements may be in place for different versions of the game.

While many of us already had our suspicions given some ambiguous tweets from the PC Game Pass Twitter account, a few days later Xbox confirmed what was on the minds of many. Death Stranding will arrive on PC Game Pass – not Xbox Game Pass – on August 23.

In addition to this, Norman Reedus recently and accidentally confirmed that himself and Hideo Kojima were working on Death Stranding 2.

If you need a bigger dose of Kojima Productions in the meantime, however, it was also revealed not too long ago that the developer is working with Xbox Game Studios to create a game supposedly "like no-one has ever experience before." Further rumours suggest that this could be a horror game, which marks Hideo Kojima's latest dip into the genre since the cancellation of Silent Hills.

Either way, it appears there's a lot to look forward to for both Death Stranding and Hideo Kojima fans.