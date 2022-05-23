Hideo Kojima responds to Norman Reedus' claims that Death Stranding 2 is in the works

In a recent interview with Leo Edit, Norman Reedus seemingly let it all slip when it comes to the mention of Death Stranding and a possible sequel. When asked about his work on the original game, Reedus responded with, "We just started the second one." Oops.

Norman need not worry, though, as Hideo Kojima has publicly responded to the rumours with a simple tweet.

The tweet consists of a handful of photographs of the pair appearing to celebrate Reedus' work on series, The Walking Dead, accompanied by the caption "Go to your private room, my friend." Paired with a cute thumbs up and a heart eyes emoji to boot, there's no mistaking that the pair clearly have a friendship like no other.

"Go to your private room,my friend"👍😍 pic.twitter.com/jBTDqhQSLI — 小島秀夫 (@Kojima_Hideo) May 21, 2022

While the tweet does not explicitly mention Reedus' interview responses, there's certainly room to insinuate that Kojima is getting at something. In Death Stranding, a private room is where protagonist Sam Bridges (played by Norman Reedus) retreats when they need to rest and recuperate.

Additionally, Reedus' interview with Leo Edit was intended to primarily focus on his role as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead before he made mention to Death Stranding 2. So, the photo and caption combination certainly make discreet reference to the interview.

In light-hearted, Hideo Kojima fashion, it appears this is the developer and author's way of publicly giving his friend a light slap on the wrist.

It's clear to see that while there won't be much of a surprise over a Death Stranding 2 announcement, Hideo Kojima doesn't seem too annoyed at Reedus' for leaking the project prematurely.