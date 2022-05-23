If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
rest & reedus

Hideo Kojima responds to Norman Reedus' claims that Death Stranding 2 is in the works

It appears Reedus let the cat out of the bag, but Kojima doesn't seem to mind.
Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

In a recent interview with Leo Edit, Norman Reedus seemingly let it all slip when it comes to the mention of Death Stranding and a possible sequel. When asked about his work on the original game, Reedus responded with, "We just started the second one." Oops.

Norman need not worry, though, as Hideo Kojima has publicly responded to the rumours with a simple tweet.

The tweet consists of a handful of photographs of the pair appearing to celebrate Reedus' work on series, The Walking Dead, accompanied by the caption "Go to your private room, my friend." Paired with a cute thumbs up and a heart eyes emoji to boot, there's no mistaking that the pair clearly have a friendship like no other.

While the tweet does not explicitly mention Reedus' interview responses, there's certainly room to insinuate that Kojima is getting at something. In Death Stranding, a private room is where protagonist Sam Bridges (played by Norman Reedus) retreats when they need to rest and recuperate.

Additionally, Reedus' interview with Leo Edit was intended to primarily focus on his role as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead before he made mention to Death Stranding 2. So, the photo and caption combination certainly make discreet reference to the interview.

In light-hearted, Hideo Kojima fashion, it appears this is the developer and author's way of publicly giving his friend a light slap on the wrist.

It's clear to see that while there won't be much of a surprise over a Death Stranding 2 announcement, Hideo Kojima doesn't seem too annoyed at Reedus' for leaking the project prematurely.

Tagged With

About the Author

Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey’s passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and she’s been a horror fanatic ever since. When she is not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly, she can be found trying to climb ranks in Valorant.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch