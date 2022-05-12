Dead Space remake release date set for January 27

EA and Motive have announced a release date for the Dead Space remake during the developer's Crafting the Tension Art developer livestream.

Coming January 27, 2023 to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, the remake of the classic sci-fi survival horror game is being rebuilt from the ground up using the Frostbite game engine.

Promising to remain true to the original game’s thrilling vision, the game will feature enhanced audio and crisper visuals carefully reimagined for a new level of immersion and quality.

"Developing this remake has been a lot of fun for us at Motive, as we’re true fans of the franchise and want to treat it with the respect it deserves,"said Phillippe Ducharme, senior producer of Dead Space.

"We’re making great progress on our road to hitting alpha, and we can’t wait for players, both old and new, to see how we've elevated the original experience in the remake to be just as impactful for this generation.”

In the game, youplay as Isaac Clarke, an engineer on a routine mission to fix a mining starship. However, once on board he finds a living nightmare: the crew has been slaughtered and infected, and Isaac’s girlfriend, Nicole, is missing.

With only his engineering tools and skills, he faces a battle for survival against not only the Necromorphs, but his slowly erroding sanity.

Also revealed today in the livestream was an early look at how the remake visually evolves and updates the original with in-game props, tools, environments and more being reconstructed for the next generation of hardware and PCs

The game will feature enhancements such as dynamic volumetric lighting with atmospheric and environmental VFX rendered in full-HDR.