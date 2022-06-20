Dead by Daylight Twisted Masquerade Event Guide: How to Collect All Masquerade Masks

Dead by Daylight is no stranger to events, nor giving away cosmetics to devoted players. While the fifth anniversary of the asymmetrical horror title has players collecting crowns for their beloved Survivors and Killers, the sixth anniversary has a bigger theme: Twisted Masquerade.

As a part of the sixth anniversary Twisted Masquerade event in Dead by Daylight, players have the opportunity to collect multiple Masquerade Invites during matches, and thus collect adorable Masquerade Masks to adorn their favourite characters with.

Catch the trailer for Dead by Daylight's sixth anniversary event here.

If you haven't taken part in a Dead by Daylight anniversary event before, how to exactly go about retrieving the invites and unlocking the new cosmetic masks isn't entirely straight forward. Once you have the know-how, though, you'll plough through Dead by Daylight events like this with ease.

In the following guide, we've explained everything you need to know about Dead by Daylight's Twisted Masquerade, including how to collect every available Masquerade Invite and Mask, and when the event is due to end.

How to get all Dead by Daylight Twisted Masquerade Masks

During the Twisted Masquerade event, there are up to twelve Masks that you can unlock for the following characters:

Killers

The Trapper

The Trickster

The Huntress

The Artist

The Deathslinger

The Spirit

Survivors

Dwight Fairfield

Jane Romero

Ace Visconti

Yui Kimura

Elodie Rakoto

Michaela Reid

Here are all twelve masks that can be unlocked during the Dead by Daylight Twisted Masquerade anniversary event!

To unlock the cosmetics, you'll need to jump into matches and find Masquerade Invites. These can be found around the map during a match, as a Survivor or a Killer, and will regularly move location. The Invites will also make a sound notification once someone has found them.

Masquerade Invites will look like scrolls atop a small pillar of Masquerade Masks. They're really easy to spot on open maps such as Autohaven Wreckers, but for indoor maps like Raccoon City Police Station, you'll be hunting around for them a lot more.

Once you find a Masquerade Invite, you'll need to interact with it to collect it. However, this does not unlock a Masquerade Mask for you just yet. As a Killer, you simply need to finish the match to unlock the Mask, and there are no further requirements. As a Survivor, however, you need to remain alive until your escape route opens up. This means that to unlock the mask, the exit gates must have been powered and opened, or the hatch must have spawned.

The lobby and all maps across Dead by Daylight have been decorated in a Twisted Masquerade theme for the event.

If you unfortunately die as a Survivor before the exit is available, you lose your Masquerade Invite and thus, the Mask. The same applies to if you are hooked while the exit opens. Unless you are unhooked before the other Survivors leave, you will also lose your Invite and Mask.

In addition, Masquerade Invites can only be retrieved in public matches. You will not be able to find them and unlock any masks during custom games.

How to get Dead by Daylight Twisted Masquerade Cosmetics and Charms

Alongside Masquerade Invites and their corresponding Masks, there are even more cosmetics and charms for Dead by Daylight players to unlock during the event via the Twisted Masquerade Tome.

This particular Tome is exclusive to the event, and will feature various challenges for you to attempt to complete during matches. Before entering a match, make sure to select the event Tome and choose a challenge from it to commit to. Once you complete enough of these challenges and advance through the Tome, you'll be able to unlock further Twisted Masquerade themed cosmetics and charms for characters.

This exclusive Tome specifically features a Masquerade outfit for The Dredge and Haddie Kaur. There are also some rather cute yet horrific charms to unlock: Ranic Cupcake, Celebratory Skull, and a Pop-Up Card.

When does the Dead by Daylight Twisted Masquerade event end?

The Dead by Daylight Twisted Masquerade event is due to end at 16:30 BST, 11:30 ET, 8:30 PT on June 30. So, you'll want to blast through some matches and escape alive (or with lots of blood on your hands) before then in order to unlock every mask.

Dead by Daylight is full of surprising announcements and sometimes, highly exciting collaborations. Last year we saw Dead by Daylight reach its highest ever player count during the fifth anniversary, which coincided with the release of the Resident Evil chapter. That being said, did you know that a second Resident Evil collaboration is in the works?

Also, don't forget to grab yourself some free Bloodpoints using our Dead by Daylight codes.