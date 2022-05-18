Dead by Daylight announces second Resident Evil chapter and Attack on Titan crossover

I didn’t expect to be putting Resident Evil and Attack on Titan in the same headline this morning, but Behaviour Interactive clearly know their audience. Last night, during Dead by Daylight’s sixth anniversary broadcast, BHVR revealed that players can expect to see a second Resident Evil chapter, an Attack on Titan crossover, and a Dead by Daylight-inspired dating sim.

During celebrations of the fifth anniversary, the first Resident Evil chapter for Dead by Daylight launched. With it came legends of horror, Leon S. Kennedy and Jill Valentine as survivors, and Nemesis as a killer. However, the map that came as a part of the chapter, Raccoon City Police Department, came with various issues and was not available for a while after launch.

Considering the overall success of the chapter, with Dead by Daylight reaching its highest player count during the chapter’s launch, it comes as no surprise that we’re going to soon be seeing more faces from Resident Evil. This is the first time that Behaviour Interactive have introduced two chapters from the same franchise, and this time around, the chapter will be called ‘Project W’.

Dead by Daylight: Resident Evil™: PROJECT W. New Chapter coming 2022. pic.twitter.com/P90M2zkqHb — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) May 17, 2022

Project W can only mean one thing, and that’s the notorious Dr. Albert Wesker that we’ve met throughout the series. That being said, Behaviour Interactive are yet to confirm what characters we might be seeing added to the game. So far, all we know is that it’s happening and we can expect to see new survivors and killers from the legendary world of Resident Evil.

That’s not all, though, as Dead by Daylight will also be collaborating with Hajime Isayama's anime, Attack on Titan. This is the first time players will be seeing a crossover with an anime, and it feels very random, to say the least. The collaboration consists purely of cosmetics for both killers and survivors, and players will be able to reskin their characters to appear as Attack on Titan fan favourites. We don’t know the full list of cosmetics yet, but we do know that Oni will have an Armored Titan skin, Dwight will be able to take the form of Eren, and Zarina will be able to pose as Hange.

Dead by Daylight's upcoming chapter, Roots of Dread, launches on June 7, 2022. As for the Resident Evil chapter, there's no sign of a more specific release date than 2022 just yet. Although, we can assume that it'll arrive a few months after Roots of Dread! Which Resident Evil characters do you want to see this time around?