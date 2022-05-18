If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Project W Underway

Dead by Daylight announces second Resident Evil chapter and Attack on Titan crossover

‘Seven minutes. Seven minutes is all I can spare to play with you.’
Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

I didn’t expect to be putting Resident Evil and Attack on Titan in the same headline this morning, but Behaviour Interactive clearly know their audience. Last night, during Dead by Daylight’s sixth anniversary broadcast, BHVR revealed that players can expect to see a second Resident Evil chapter, an Attack on Titan crossover, and a Dead by Daylight-inspired dating sim.

During celebrations of the fifth anniversary, the first Resident Evil chapter for Dead by Daylight launched. With it came legends of horror, Leon S. Kennedy and Jill Valentine as survivors, and Nemesis as a killer. However, the map that came as a part of the chapter, Raccoon City Police Department, came with various issues and was not available for a while after launch.

Considering the overall success of the chapter, with Dead by Daylight reaching its highest player count during the chapter’s launch, it comes as no surprise that we’re going to soon be seeing more faces from Resident Evil. This is the first time that Behaviour Interactive have introduced two chapters from the same franchise, and this time around, the chapter will be called ‘Project W’.

Project W can only mean one thing, and that’s the notorious Dr. Albert Wesker that we’ve met throughout the series. That being said, Behaviour Interactive are yet to confirm what characters we might be seeing added to the game. So far, all we know is that it’s happening and we can expect to see new survivors and killers from the legendary world of Resident Evil.

That’s not all, though, as Dead by Daylight will also be collaborating with Hajime Isayama's anime, Attack on Titan. This is the first time players will be seeing a crossover with an anime, and it feels very random, to say the least. The collaboration consists purely of cosmetics for both killers and survivors, and players will be able to reskin their characters to appear as Attack on Titan fan favourites. We don’t know the full list of cosmetics yet, but we do know that Oni will have an Armored Titan skin, Dwight will be able to take the form of Eren, and Zarina will be able to pose as Hange.

Dead by Daylight's upcoming chapter, Roots of Dread, launches on June 7, 2022. As for the Resident Evil chapter, there's no sign of a more specific release date than 2022 just yet. Although, we can assume that it'll arrive a few months after Roots of Dread! Which Resident Evil characters do you want to see this time around?

Tagged With

About the Author

Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey’s passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and she’s been a horror fanatic ever since. When she is not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly, she can be found trying to climb ranks in Valorant.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch