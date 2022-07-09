If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Even heroes retire

Continued development on Heroes of the Storm has ceased

The game is now in maintenance mode.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley News Editor
Published on

New content for Heroes of the Storm will no longer be produced, according to Blizzard, and only seasonal rolls and hero rotations are planned for the future.

The studio said that the in-game shop will remain operational, but there aren't any plans to make new content available for purchase.

Watch on YouTube

All future patches will primarily focus on client sustainability and bug fixing, with balance updates coming as needed (thanks, resetera).

To thank players, Blizzard is gifting the rare Epic Arcane Lizard mount to all players with next week’s patch.

Released seven years ago, the MOBA hasn't seen a new hero drop since Hogger arrived in December 2020, and the majority of the latest patches focuses mainly on stability, balancing, hero re-works, and bug fixes.

In the game, you can choose from dozens of heroes from across Blizzard franchises, customize their talents and abilities on the fly, and battle it out on various Battlegrounds.

Tagged With

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley avatar

Stephany Nunneley

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch