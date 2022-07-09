Continued development on Heroes of the Storm has ceased

New content for Heroes of the Storm will no longer be produced, according to Blizzard, and only seasonal rolls and hero rotations are planned for the future.

The studio said that the in-game shop will remain operational, but there aren't any plans to make new content available for purchase.

All future patches will primarily focus on client sustainability and bug fixing, with balance updates coming as needed (thanks, resetera).

To thank players, Blizzard is gifting the rare Epic Arcane Lizard mount to all players with next week’s patch.

Released seven years ago, the MOBA hasn't seen a new hero drop since Hogger arrived in December 2020, and the majority of the latest patches focuses mainly on stability, balancing, hero re-works, and bug fixes.

In the game, you can choose from dozens of heroes from across Blizzard franchises, customize their talents and abilities on the fly, and battle it out on various Battlegrounds.