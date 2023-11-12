Connections hints and definitions for November 12, 2023
Narrowing down the overlaps is the key to solving this automotive Connections puzzle!
With just 4 guesses at your disposal, Connections tasks you with sorting 16 words into 4 groups of 4, guessing the hidden relationships between them to categorize them appropriately.
While that might seem straightforward at first, it can turn into much more of a challenge than you bargained for.
Take today’s Connections puzzle for example. It very conspicuously has a collection of proper nouns added to the mix. However, many of them could fit into multiple categories, making it very difficult to narrow them down with just 4 tries.
To give you a helping hand, we’ve listed the definitions of each of the words featured, so you can consider some alternative perspectives that you might have missed. Then we’ve also devised some hints and clues for today’s Connections puzzle, including alternative words that could fit into the same category.
Finally, if you’re well and truly stuck, we’ve also listed the answers - behind spoiler tags so there are no accidents - just in case you want to skip to the end.
Connections definitions for November 12, 2023
- Ford - A shallow place to make a river crossing, or a common surname
- Subaru - A Japanese car manufacturer
- Player - Someone who participates in a sport or game or plays an instrument, or something that plays recorded media
- Lincoln - A city in the East Midlands of the UK, and a common surname
- Post - Letters or parcels to be delivered, or a prefix meaning after
- Honda - A common Japanese surname and multinational conglomerate
- Wilson - A common surname
- Coach - Someone who helps someone improve at something, the act of coaching, or the economy class of a plane or train
- BMW - The initialised name of a German automobile manufacturer, meaning Bavarian Motor Works
- GM - An initialism either meaning either General Motors or General Manager
- Grant - To gift or give something over to someone else, or a common Surname
- Auto - A shortening of automatic, or something related to cars and the automotive industry
- Jaguar - A black and orange spotted big cat from Central and South America, or a British auto manufacturer
- Semi - A borrowed prefix from Latin meaning half or partial
- Scout - Someone sent ahead of a main force to gather information, or the act of looking for something
- Sub - A shortening of submarine, or a prefix meaning below or underneath
Connections hints for November 12, 2023
- Group 1 hint:All of these worked from an oval office - Alternative words: Hoover, Bush, Obama
- Group 2 hint: These people might not be playing, but they’re still part of the team - Alternative words: Manager, Analyst, Coordinator
- Group 3 hint: A quick collection of fast companies - Alternative words: Audi, Fiat, Chevrolet
- Group 4 hint: These small parts go before other words to make new ones - Alternative words: Anti, Hyper, Micro
Connections answers for November 12, 2023
Click or press on the spoiler tags below to reveal the hidden Connections answers.
- Group 1 answer: “Presidents” - Ford, Grant, Lincoln, Wilson
- Group 2 answer: “Sports Professionals” - Coach, GM, Player, Scout
- Group 3 answer: “Car Companies” - BMW, Honda, Jaguar, Subaru
- Group 4 answer: “Common Prefixes” - Auto, Post, Semi, Sub
How did you do today? Ford was a naughty one, wasn’t it? Obviously everyone’s first thought with car manufacturers so obviously in the mix would be the ubiquitous Ford motor company rather than the 38th president, Gerald Ford.
If you’re not from the US, it might not have been clear that Lincoln is also a car manufacturer in the States, where it’s a sub-brand of Ford. But at least that would make things a little easier. Once those two groups were cleared up though, hopefully the rest fell into place!