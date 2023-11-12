Connections hints and definitions for November 12, 2023

With just 4 guesses at your disposal, Connections tasks you with sorting 16 words into 4 groups of 4, guessing the hidden relationships between them to categorize them appropriately.

While that might seem straightforward at first, it can turn into much more of a challenge than you bargained for.

Take today’s Connections puzzle for example. It very conspicuously has a collection of proper nouns added to the mix. However, many of them could fit into multiple categories, making it very difficult to narrow them down with just 4 tries.

To give you a helping hand, we’ve listed the definitions of each of the words featured, so you can consider some alternative perspectives that you might have missed. Then we’ve also devised some hints and clues for today’s Connections puzzle, including alternative words that could fit into the same category.

Finally, if you’re well and truly stuck, we’ve also listed the answers - behind spoiler tags so there are no accidents - just in case you want to skip to the end.

Connections definitions for November 12, 2023

Ford - A shallow place to make a river crossing, or a common surname

- A shallow place to make a river crossing, or a common surname Subaru - A Japanese car manufacturer

- A Japanese car manufacturer Player - Someone who participates in a sport or game or plays an instrument, or something that plays recorded media

- Someone who participates in a sport or game or plays an instrument, or something that plays recorded media Lincoln - A city in the East Midlands of the UK, and a common surname

- A city in the East Midlands of the UK, and a common surname Post - Letters or parcels to be delivered, or a prefix meaning after

- Letters or parcels to be delivered, or a prefix meaning after Honda - A common Japanese surname and multinational conglomerate

- A common Japanese surname and multinational conglomerate Wilson - A common surname

- A common surname Coach - Someone who helps someone improve at something, the act of coaching, or the economy class of a plane or train

- Someone who helps someone improve at something, the act of coaching, or the economy class of a plane or train BMW - The initialised name of a German automobile manufacturer, meaning Bavarian Motor Works

- The initialised name of a German automobile manufacturer, meaning Bavarian Motor Works GM - An initialism either meaning either General Motors or General Manager

- An initialism either meaning either General Motors or General Manager Grant - To gift or give something over to someone else, or a common Surname

- To gift or give something over to someone else, or a common Surname Auto - A shortening of automatic, or something related to cars and the automotive industry

- A shortening of automatic, or something related to cars and the automotive industry Jaguar - A black and orange spotted big cat from Central and South America, or a British auto manufacturer

- A black and orange spotted big cat from Central and South America, or a British auto manufacturer Semi - A borrowed prefix from Latin meaning half or partial

- A borrowed prefix from Latin meaning half or partial Scout - Someone sent ahead of a main force to gather information, or the act of looking for something

- Someone sent ahead of a main force to gather information, or the act of looking for something Sub - A shortening of submarine, or a prefix meaning below or underneath

Connections hints for November 12, 2023

Group 1 hint: All of these worked from an oval office - Alternative words: Hoover, Bush, Obama

All of these worked from an oval office - Alternative words: Hoover, Bush, Obama Group 2 hint: These people might not be playing, but they’re still part of the team - Alternative words: Manager, Analyst, Coordinator

These people might not be playing, but they’re still part of the team - Alternative words: Manager, Analyst, Coordinator Group 3 hint: A quick collection of fast companies - Alternative words: Audi, Fiat, Chevrolet

A quick collection of fast companies - Alternative words: Audi, Fiat, Chevrolet Group 4 hint: These small parts go before other words to make new ones - Alternative words: Anti, Hyper, Micro

Connections answers for November 12, 2023

Click or press on the spoiler tags below to reveal the hidden Connections answers.

Group 1 answer: “Presidents” - Ford, Grant, Lincoln, Wilson

Group 2 answer: “Sports Professionals” - Coach, GM, Player, Scout

Group 3 answer: “Car Companies” - BMW, Honda, Jaguar, Subaru

Group 4 answer: “Common Prefixes” - Auto, Post, Semi, Sub

How did you do today? Ford was a naughty one, wasn’t it? Obviously everyone’s first thought with car manufacturers so obviously in the mix would be the ubiquitous Ford motor company rather than the 38th president, Gerald Ford.

If you’re not from the US, it might not have been clear that Lincoln is also a car manufacturer in the States, where it’s a sub-brand of Ford. But at least that would make things a little easier. Once those two groups were cleared up though, hopefully the rest fell into place!