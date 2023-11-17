Connections hints and defintions for November 17, 2023

Connections asks you to take a group of 16 words, uncover the hidden relationships between them, and categorize them into 4 groups of 4 words. But it’s not always easy.

Like in today’s Connections puzzle, the words featured range from run-of-the-mill expressions to slang, phrases and proper nouns. It takes a little bit of luck and a lot of skill to sift through the ambiguities and find your way to the answer with just 4 guesses at your disposal.

However, how to help out, we’ve come up with a collection of Connections hints to nudge you in the right direction. As well as some alternative words that could also fit into each category, we’ve listed the definitions of every word too - since sometimes that’s enough to break things wide open.

But if you’re completely stuck, we’ve listed the answers down below too; behind spoiler tags to avoid any accidents.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections hints for November 17, 2023

Group 1 hint: Something to remember you by - Alternative words:Kind Regards, Best Wishes, Sincerely

Something to remember you by - Alternative words:Kind Regards, Best Wishes, Sincerely Group 2 hint: No gym necessary - Alternative words: Push-up, Burpee, Crunch

No gym necessary - Alternative words: Push-up, Burpee, Crunch Group 3 hint: A familiar form of fandom for America’s favorite pastime - Alternative words: Sox, Rays, Cubs

A familiar form of fandom for America’s favorite pastime - Alternative words: Sox, Rays, Cubs Group 4 hint: These are some extremely busy lizzies - Alternative words: Olsen, Windsor, Holmes

Connections definitions for November 17, 2023

Moss - a flowerless green plant that grows in damp habitats and reproduces with spores

- a flowerless green plant that grows in damp habitats and reproduces with spores Dips - To dunk something briefly in liquid, a temporary downward turn in trajectory, or a shortening of tricep dip

- To dunk something briefly in liquid, a temporary downward turn in trajectory, or a shortening of tricep dip Jays - A boldly patterned bird in the crow family

- A boldly patterned bird in the crow family Best - The first in a series as determined by performance or quality, or to beat or get the better of someone

- The first in a series as determined by performance or quality, or to beat or get the better of someone Squats - To crouch down towards one’s heels, to occupy an uninhabited building, or be of short and broad stature

- To crouch down towards one’s heels, to occupy an uninhabited building, or be of short and broad stature Thanks - To express gratefulness

- To express gratefulness Yanks - To pull sharply, or an informal nickname for an American

- To pull sharply, or an informal nickname for an American Warren - A rabbit’s burrow, a network of interconnected tunnels or streets, or a common surname

- A rabbit’s burrow, a network of interconnected tunnels or streets, or a common surname Cheers - To shout in joy, praise or encouragement, or a salutation before drinking

- To shout in joy, praise or encouragement, or a salutation before drinking Lunges - To thrust forward suddenly to attack or grab something, or an exercise with one leg outstretched behind the other

- To thrust forward suddenly to attack or grab something, or an exercise with one leg outstretched behind the other Banks - An institution for storing money, the sides of a river, or a common surname

- An institution for storing money, the sides of a river, or a common surname Cards - Stiff paper used for writing, crafts or card games

- Stiff paper used for writing, crafts or card games Regards - To consider in a specified way, or look at something

- To consider in a specified way, or look at something Nats - Someone that advocates for political independence

- Someone that advocates for political independence Planks - A long, thin piece of timber, or an exercise where someone props themself up by their arms

- A long, thin piece of timber, or an exercise where someone props themself up by their arms Taylor - A common surname

Connections answers for November 17, 2023

Click or press on the spoiler tags below to reveal the hidden Connections answers.

Group 1 answer: “Email Sign-offs” - Best, Cheers, Regards, Thanks

Group 2 answer: “Bodyweight Exercises” - Dips, Lunges, Planks, Squats

Group 3 answer: “Major League Baseball Teams for Short” - Cards, Jays, Nats, Yanks

Group 4 answer: “Elizabeths” - Banks, Moss, Taylor, Warren

As a serial email user, my brain zeroed in on email sign-offs almost immediately, and I’ve played enough Connections now to notice when surnames crop up, so I recognised the Elizabeths quite quickly too.

The other categories were a bit more random though, and slang shortenings are always tricky to parse, but I’m sure if you’re a big ball fan you spotted them straight away. Well done if you managed to come through unscathed!