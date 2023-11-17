Connections hints and defintions for November 17, 2023
Check out these Connections clues to shed some light on your problem!
Connections asks you to take a group of 16 words, uncover the hidden relationships between them, and categorize them into 4 groups of 4 words. But it’s not always easy.
Like in today’s Connections puzzle, the words featured range from run-of-the-mill expressions to slang, phrases and proper nouns. It takes a little bit of luck and a lot of skill to sift through the ambiguities and find your way to the answer with just 4 guesses at your disposal.
However, how to help out, we’ve come up with a collection of Connections hints to nudge you in the right direction. As well as some alternative words that could also fit into each category, we’ve listed the definitions of every word too - since sometimes that’s enough to break things wide open.
But if you’re completely stuck, we’ve listed the answers down below too; behind spoiler tags to avoid any accidents.
Connections hints for November 17, 2023
- Group 1 hint: Something to remember you by - Alternative words:Kind Regards, Best Wishes, Sincerely
- Group 2 hint: No gym necessary - Alternative words: Push-up, Burpee, Crunch
- Group 3 hint: A familiar form of fandom for America’s favorite pastime - Alternative words: Sox, Rays, Cubs
- Group 4 hint: These are some extremely busy lizzies - Alternative words: Olsen, Windsor, Holmes
Connections definitions for November 17, 2023
- Moss - a flowerless green plant that grows in damp habitats and reproduces with spores
- Dips - To dunk something briefly in liquid, a temporary downward turn in trajectory, or a shortening of tricep dip
- Jays - A boldly patterned bird in the crow family
- Best - The first in a series as determined by performance or quality, or to beat or get the better of someone
- Squats - To crouch down towards one’s heels, to occupy an uninhabited building, or be of short and broad stature
- Thanks - To express gratefulness
- Yanks - To pull sharply, or an informal nickname for an American
- Warren - A rabbit’s burrow, a network of interconnected tunnels or streets, or a common surname
- Cheers - To shout in joy, praise or encouragement, or a salutation before drinking
- Lunges - To thrust forward suddenly to attack or grab something, or an exercise with one leg outstretched behind the other
- Banks - An institution for storing money, the sides of a river, or a common surname
- Cards - Stiff paper used for writing, crafts or card games
- Regards - To consider in a specified way, or look at something
- Nats - Someone that advocates for political independence
- Planks - A long, thin piece of timber, or an exercise where someone props themself up by their arms
- Taylor - A common surname
Connections answers for November 17, 2023
Click or press on the spoiler tags below to reveal the hidden Connections answers.
- Group 1 answer: “Email Sign-offs” - Best, Cheers, Regards, Thanks
- Group 2 answer: “Bodyweight Exercises” - Dips, Lunges, Planks, Squats
- Group 3 answer: “Major League Baseball Teams for Short” - Cards, Jays, Nats, Yanks
- Group 4 answer: “Elizabeths” - Banks, Moss, Taylor, Warren
As a serial email user, my brain zeroed in on email sign-offs almost immediately, and I’ve played enough Connections now to notice when surnames crop up, so I recognised the Elizabeths quite quickly too.
The other categories were a bit more random though, and slang shortenings are always tricky to parse, but I’m sure if you’re a big ball fan you spotted them straight away. Well done if you managed to come through unscathed!