Connections hints and definitions for November 24, 2023

With words hailing from topics as diverse as pop culture, brand names and feminine hygiene products, today's Connections puzzle is exceptionally tough - particularly if you're unfamiliar with any of these areas.

Connections is a new word game from the New York Times that tasks you with finding the hidden relationships between different words, so it's a lot more difficult when you don't know what a word means, or it has an alternative meaning you haven't heard of.

To help out, we've come up with some Connections hints to make things just a little bit easier. As well as a clue for every category, we've also listed the definitions of each word, since that can often be enough to highlight something you've missed.

But if that's still not enough, we've also listed all of the answers down below; behind spoiler tags so you don't accidentally see anything you don't want to!

Connections hints for November 24, 2023

Group 1 hint: Not a positive assessment - Alternative words: Trash, Blast, Bag

Not a positive assessment - Alternative words: Trash, Blast, Bag Group 2 hint: Slice-of-life entertainment, or are they staged? - Alternative words: Masterchef, Love Island, Real Housewives

Slice-of-life entertainment, or are they staged? - Alternative words: Masterchef, Love Island, Real Housewives Group 3 hint: Automotive icons - Alternative words: Audi, Suzuki, Ford

Automotive icons - Alternative words: Audi, Suzuki, Ford Group 4 hint: A synonym of "Tread lightly" - Alternative words: Note, Launch, Heli

Connections definitions for November 24, 2023

Bachelor - An unmarried man, or someone with a degree from a university

- An unmarried man, or someone with a degree from a university Chopped - Cut something with an axe or knife, a karate move, or getting fired

- Cut something with an axe or knife, a karate move, or getting fired Knock - To wrap something noisily to attract attention, or bump into something

- To wrap something noisily to attract attention, or bump into something Maxi - An ankle-length dress, type of yacht, or a large size of something

- An ankle-length dress, type of yacht, or a large size of something Mini - Something small or miniature version of something

- Something small or miniature version of something Pan - A cooking utensil, or to criticize or review something very badly

- A cooking utensil, or to criticize or review something very badly Jaguar - A spotted big cat native to Central and South America, or a British car manufacturer

- A spotted big cat native to Central and South America, or a British car manufacturer Roast - To cook something slowly over a fire or inside an over, or to shout at someone angrily

- To cook something slowly over a fire or inside an over, or to shout at someone angrily Slam - To close or bring down something heavily, or severe public criticism

- To close or bring down something heavily, or severe public criticism Mouse - A small rodent native to many places around the world, or a computer input device

- A small rodent native to many places around the world, or a computer input device Alone - The state of having no one else present, or indicating that something is intended for one person

- The state of having no one else present, or indicating that something is intended for one person Fiat - Government issued currency, a formal decree or authorization, or an Italian auto company

- Government issued currency, a formal decree or authorization, or an Italian auto company Catfish - A large fish with long whisker-like barbels, or to lure someone into an online relationship by lying about one's identity

- A large fish with long whisker-like barbels, or to lure someone into an online relationship by lying about one's identity Ram - A male sheep, or to crash into something to move it

- A male sheep, or to crash into something to move it Survivor - Someone who survives a life or death situation where others have died, or someone who copes with adversity

- Someone who survives a life or death situation where others have died, or someone who copes with adversity Lily - A common given name, or one of many kinds of tall and slender flowers - some with large green pads

Connections answers for November 24, 2023

Click or press on the spoiler tags below to reveal the hidden Connections answers.

Group 1 answer: "Criticize" - Knock, Pan, Roast, Slam

Group 2 answer: "Reality Shows" - Alone, Catfish, Chopped, Survivor

Group 3 answer: "Car Brands" - Fiat, Jaguar, Mini, Ram

Group 4 answer: "___ Pad" - Bachelor, Lily, Maxi, Mouse

I had no idea that Ram had been spun off into its own brand from Dodge, so had that pegged as a red herring in with the rest of the car manufacturers. US-specific brands are always difficult to spot if you're not from there, and I also think it was a big ask for worldwide players to have heard of Alone and Chopped as random reality shows on the History channel and Food Network.

Because of those difficulties I didn't feel like there were any easy categories to latch onto today, so well done if you managed to make any headway!