Connections hints and definitions for November 24, 2023
Shed some light on today's exceptionally difficult puzzle with these Connections clues!
With words hailing from topics as diverse as pop culture, brand names and feminine hygiene products, today's Connections puzzle is exceptionally tough - particularly if you're unfamiliar with any of these areas.
Connections is a new word game from the New York Times that tasks you with finding the hidden relationships between different words, so it's a lot more difficult when you don't know what a word means, or it has an alternative meaning you haven't heard of.
To help out, we've come up with some Connections hints to make things just a little bit easier. As well as a clue for every category, we've also listed the definitions of each word, since that can often be enough to highlight something you've missed.
But if that's still not enough, we've also listed all of the answers down below; behind spoiler tags so you don't accidentally see anything you don't want to!
Connections hints for November 24, 2023
- Group 1 hint: Not a positive assessment - Alternative words: Trash, Blast, Bag
- Group 2 hint: Slice-of-life entertainment, or are they staged? - Alternative words: Masterchef, Love Island, Real Housewives
- Group 3 hint: Automotive icons - Alternative words: Audi, Suzuki, Ford
- Group 4 hint: A synonym of "Tread lightly" - Alternative words: Note, Launch, Heli
Connections definitions for November 24, 2023
- Bachelor - An unmarried man, or someone with a degree from a university
- Chopped - Cut something with an axe or knife, a karate move, or getting fired
- Knock - To wrap something noisily to attract attention, or bump into something
- Maxi - An ankle-length dress, type of yacht, or a large size of something
- Mini - Something small or miniature version of something
- Pan - A cooking utensil, or to criticize or review something very badly
- Jaguar - A spotted big cat native to Central and South America, or a British car manufacturer
- Roast - To cook something slowly over a fire or inside an over, or to shout at someone angrily
- Slam - To close or bring down something heavily, or severe public criticism
- Mouse - A small rodent native to many places around the world, or a computer input device
- Alone - The state of having no one else present, or indicating that something is intended for one person
- Fiat - Government issued currency, a formal decree or authorization, or an Italian auto company
- Catfish - A large fish with long whisker-like barbels, or to lure someone into an online relationship by lying about one's identity
- Ram - A male sheep, or to crash into something to move it
- Survivor - Someone who survives a life or death situation where others have died, or someone who copes with adversity
- Lily - A common given name, or one of many kinds of tall and slender flowers - some with large green pads
Connections answers for November 24, 2023
Click or press on the spoiler tags below to reveal the hidden Connections answers.
- Group 1 answer: "Criticize" - Knock, Pan, Roast, Slam
- Group 2 answer: "Reality Shows" - Alone, Catfish, Chopped, Survivor
- Group 3 answer: "Car Brands" - Fiat, Jaguar, Mini, Ram
- Group 4 answer: "___ Pad" - Bachelor, Lily, Maxi, Mouse
I had no idea that Ram had been spun off into its own brand from Dodge, so had that pegged as a red herring in with the rest of the car manufacturers. US-specific brands are always difficult to spot if you're not from there, and I also think it was a big ask for worldwide players to have heard of Alone and Chopped as random reality shows on the History channel and Food Network.
Because of those difficulties I didn't feel like there were any easy categories to latch onto today, so well done if you managed to make any headway!