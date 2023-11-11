Connections hints and definitions for November 11, 2023

From a collection of 16 words, your task in Connections - a new word game from the New York Times - is to decide which words fit into which category. When all’s said and done, you need to make 4 groups of 4 words, but it’s not as easy as it first seems.

With uncommon words, proper nouns, and cryptic categories to contend with, as well as words which could feasibly fit into multiple categories, Connections is a great daily brain teaser.

Today’s Connections puzzle for November 11, 2023 is particularly difficult on that latter front. More than a few of the words could very easily be placed in multiple potential categories. So, to give you a push in the right direction, we’ve come up with some Connections hints to help you progress.

On top of the definitions for each featured word - because sometimes that’s enough to jog your memory - we’ve listed a clue for each category and some alternative words which could also appear inside of it.

But if you’re totally stuck, we’ve also got all of the answers too; they’re hidden behind spoiler tags so you don’t accidentally see them.

Connections definitions for November 11, 2023

Tripod - A table or camera stand with three legs

- A table or camera stand with three legs Light - Set something on fire, electromagnetic radiation that can be perceived by the human eye, or the opposite of heavy

- Set something on fire, electromagnetic radiation that can be perceived by the human eye, or the opposite of heavy Short - The opposite of tall and long, a variety of pastry, or to snap at someone

- The opposite of tall and long, a variety of pastry, or to snap at someone Kick - To strike something with a foot or leg, to get rid of a habit, or to enjoy something

- To strike something with a foot or leg, to get rid of a habit, or to enjoy something Boom - A loud, onomatopoeic sound or a microphone attached to the end of a long pole

- A loud, onomatopoeic sound or a microphone attached to the end of a long pole Spare - An extra amount left over, or something with no excess fat

- An extra amount left over, or something with no excess fat Thin - Something with little thickness or depth, or something with little excess fat or size

- Something with little thickness or depth, or something with little excess fat or size Life - The meaning of life is 42, obviously

- The meaning of life is 42, obviously Ball - A spherical object, a formal dance or party, or a good time

- A spherical object, a formal dance or party, or a good time Lens - The light-gathering surface of a camera or an eye, used for concentrating or dispersing light

- The light-gathering surface of a camera or an eye, used for concentrating or dispersing light Blast - A destructive wave of compressed air, or having a really great time

- A destructive wave of compressed air, or having a really great time Riot - A violent disturbance of the peace or demonstration by a large group of people, can be used metaphorically

- A violent disturbance of the peace or demonstration by a large group of people, can be used metaphorically Dolly - A child’s toy, or a mobile platform that moves a movie camera around

- A child’s toy, or a mobile platform that moves a movie camera around Clue - A piece of evidence, or a hint towards a right answer

- A piece of evidence, or a hint towards a right answer Grip - To hold something with an appendage, or the person who sets up and operates camera rigging

- To hold something with an appendage, or the person who sets up and operates camera rigging Room - A subdivided space within a house or building, or the presence of space

Connections hints for November 11, 2023

Group 1 hint: There’s not much to any of these words - Alternative words: Fine, Lean, Paltry

There’s not much to any of these words - Alternative words: Fine, Lean, Paltry Group 2 hint: All of these words recall a night to remember - Alternative words: Lively, Jolly, Great

All of these words recall a night to remember - Alternative words: Lively, Jolly, Great Group 3 hint: A showbiz collection of professional apparatus - Alternative words: Camera, Gimbal, Clapperboard

A showbiz collection of professional apparatus - Alternative words: Camera, Gimbal, Clapperboard Group 4 hint:Sometimes getting these words is easier said than done - Alternative words: Job, Watch, Hold of Yourself

Connections answers for November 11, 2023

Click or press on the spoiler tags below to reveal the hidden Connections answers.

Group 1 answer: “Sparse/Lacking” - Light, Short, Spare, Thin

Group 2 answer: “Fun Time” - Ball, Blast, Kick, Riot

Group 3 answer: “Filmmaking equipment” - Boom, Dolly, Lens, Tripod

Group 4 answer: “‘Get a ___’” - Clue, Grip, Life, Room

How did you find today’s Connections puzzle? Even though it’s not a difficult word, Light was probably very tough to separate from the rest of the filmmaking equipment, as was Grip.

On top of that, whenever Connections does a category where you finish a phrase it’s always very difficult. I find that it makes the selection just feel like a random jumble of words without much rhyme or reason, but hopefully you made it to the solution in the end!