Connections hints and definitions for November 11, 2023
Technical terms and a lot of ambiguity make this Connections puzzle a tough one!
From a collection of 16 words, your task in Connections - a new word game from the New York Times - is to decide which words fit into which category. When all’s said and done, you need to make 4 groups of 4 words, but it’s not as easy as it first seems.
With uncommon words, proper nouns, and cryptic categories to contend with, as well as words which could feasibly fit into multiple categories, Connections is a great daily brain teaser.
Today’s Connections puzzle for November 11, 2023 is particularly difficult on that latter front. More than a few of the words could very easily be placed in multiple potential categories. So, to give you a push in the right direction, we’ve come up with some Connections hints to help you progress.
On top of the definitions for each featured word - because sometimes that’s enough to jog your memory - we’ve listed a clue for each category and some alternative words which could also appear inside of it.
But if you’re totally stuck, we’ve also got all of the answers too; they’re hidden behind spoiler tags so you don’t accidentally see them.
Connections definitions for November 11, 2023
- Tripod - A table or camera stand with three legs
- Light - Set something on fire, electromagnetic radiation that can be perceived by the human eye, or the opposite of heavy
- Short - The opposite of tall and long, a variety of pastry, or to snap at someone
- Kick - To strike something with a foot or leg, to get rid of a habit, or to enjoy something
- Boom - A loud, onomatopoeic sound or a microphone attached to the end of a long pole
- Spare - An extra amount left over, or something with no excess fat
- Thin - Something with little thickness or depth, or something with little excess fat or size
- Life - The meaning of life is 42, obviously
- Ball - A spherical object, a formal dance or party, or a good time
- Lens - The light-gathering surface of a camera or an eye, used for concentrating or dispersing light
- Blast - A destructive wave of compressed air, or having a really great time
- Riot - A violent disturbance of the peace or demonstration by a large group of people, can be used metaphorically
- Dolly - A child’s toy, or a mobile platform that moves a movie camera around
- Clue - A piece of evidence, or a hint towards a right answer
- Grip - To hold something with an appendage, or the person who sets up and operates camera rigging
- Room - A subdivided space within a house or building, or the presence of space
Connections hints for November 11, 2023
- Group 1 hint: There’s not much to any of these words - Alternative words: Fine, Lean, Paltry
- Group 2 hint: All of these words recall a night to remember - Alternative words: Lively, Jolly, Great
- Group 3 hint: A showbiz collection of professional apparatus - Alternative words: Camera, Gimbal, Clapperboard
- Group 4 hint:Sometimes getting these words is easier said than done - Alternative words: Job, Watch, Hold of Yourself
Connections answers for November 11, 2023
Click or press on the spoiler tags below to reveal the hidden Connections answers.
- Group 1 answer: “Sparse/Lacking” - Light, Short, Spare, Thin
- Group 2 answer: “Fun Time” - Ball, Blast, Kick, Riot
- Group 3 answer: “Filmmaking equipment” - Boom, Dolly, Lens, Tripod
- Group 4 answer: “‘Get a ___’” - Clue, Grip, Life, Room
How did you find today’s Connections puzzle? Even though it’s not a difficult word, Light was probably very tough to separate from the rest of the filmmaking equipment, as was Grip.
On top of that, whenever Connections does a category where you finish a phrase it’s always very difficult. I find that it makes the selection just feel like a random jumble of words without much rhyme or reason, but hopefully you made it to the solution in the end!