Connections hints and definitions for November 22, 2023

A new puzzle game from the New York Times, Connections challenges players to deduce the hidden connections between a varied list of words and sort them into 4 different categories.

You only have 4 guesses to get everything right though, so it can be tougher than it looks. So you’re not struggling for too long, we’ve come up with a few Connections hints that should, hopefully, help you come up with the solution.

As a guide, we’ve listed the definitions of each featured word, because a lot of the time that can be enough to highlight something you’ve missed. Then we’ve also given you some alternative words that could also fit into each category as an extra clue.

If you’re already down to your last guess however, the answers are also listed down below. We’ve hidden them behind spoiler tags so you don’t accidentally see anything you don’t want to!

Connections hints for November 22, 2023

Group 1 hint: These are grand ecological landmarks created by running water - Alternative words: Valley, Chasm, Gully

Connections definitions for November 22, 2023

Craven - Cowardly, especially contemptibly so

- Cowardly, especially contemptibly so Canyon - A deep gorge with a river flowing through it

- A deep gorge with a river flowing through it Scarf - A length of fabric worn around the neck or head for fashion, warmth or religion, or eat enthusiastically

- A length of fabric worn around the neck or head for fashion, warmth or religion, or eat enthusiastically Clark - A common surname

- A common surname Apple - The round edible fruit of an apple tree

- The round edible fruit of an apple tree Gorge - A narrow valley between hills or mountains formed by running water over time, or eat a large amount of food hungrily or greedily

- A narrow valley between hills or mountains formed by running water over time, or eat a large amount of food hungrily or greedily Cowl - A large loose hood

- A large loose hood Gulch - A steep-sided ravine formed by fast-flowing water

- A steep-sided ravine formed by fast-flowing water Queen - A female monarch, or a chess piece

- A female monarch, or a chess piece Pass - To move across or past something, or to refuse something

- To move across or past something, or to refuse something Wolf - A wild carnivorous mammal in the dog family, or to eat some quickly and voraciously

- A wild carnivorous mammal in the dog family, or to eat some quickly and voraciously Ravine - A deep and steep-sided gorge

- A deep and steep-sided gorge Gulp - The onomatopoeic sound of swallowing, or audibly eating or drinking in general

- The onomatopoeic sound of swallowing, or audibly eating or drinking in general Bashful - Shy

- Shy Mirror - A reflective surface, or to copy something exactly

- A reflective surface, or to copy something exactly Chen - A gender-neutral name of Chinese origin meaning "dawn" or "morning"

Connections answers for November 22, 2023

Click or press on the spoiler tags below to reveal the hidden Connections answers.

Group 1 answer: “Areas between mountains and hills” - Canyon, Gulch, Pass, Ravine

Group 2 answer: “Eat Voraciously” - Gorge, Gulp, Scarf, Wolf

Group 3 answer: “Featured in Snow White” - Apple, Bashful, Mirror, Queen

Group 4 answer: “The letter C + a bird” - Chen, Clark, Cowl, Craven

Did you manage to get that last category? Me neither! You can’t beat a good esoteric puzzle like that, but it does tend to make it difficult when there’s really only three categories in play for you to actually guess.

Gorge was a tough red herring in with the other mountainous regions, but if you tied it to the other eating words early on then hopefully it wasn’t too tough!