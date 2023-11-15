Connections hints and definitions for November 15, 2023

Today’s puzzle is a really tough one, so check out these Connections hints if you’re struggling!

Connections is a new word game from the New York Times that challenges you to find the secret relationships hidden between a group of 16 words. Your task is to group the words into 4 categories with just 4 guesses, and it’s tougher than it looks.

It’s not just standard words that get used, but proper nouns, onomatopoeias, and slang are all regularly featured. In fact, all three feature in today’s Connections puzzle!

To help you make sense of everything, we have devised a set of clues for each category, as well as alternative words that could also fit. Then we’ve also listed the definitions of each of the featured words for an extra clue if you’re stuck.

Finally, if you’re totally out of guesses, we’ve also listed the answers at the bottom of this page!

Connections hints for November 15, 2023

Group 1 hint: These words might sound similar, but they have a completely different meaning - Alternative words: Weee!

These words might sound similar, but they have a completely different meaning - Alternative words: Weee! Group 2 hint: Affirmative around the world - Alternative words: Sim, Shi, ‘Ae

Affirmative around the world - Alternative words: Sim, Shi, ‘Ae Group 3 hint: You don’t want to touch, taste or smell any of these words - Alternative words: Yuck, Blech, Icky

You don’t want to touch, taste or smell any of these words - Alternative words: Yuck, Blech, Icky Group 4 hint: The category these words belong to comes in weekly, monthly and quarterly editions - Alternative words: Time, GQ, Vogue

Connections definitions for November 15, 2023

Pu - The onomatopoeic sound people make when something smells bad, also written “pee-yew”

- The onomatopoeic sound people make when something smells bad, also written “pee-yew” OK - Used to express satisfaction, agreement or acceptance, or something that is satisfactory but not great, also a weekly magazine

- Used to express satisfaction, agreement or acceptance, or something that is satisfactory but not great, also a weekly magazine We - A pronoun used to refer to the speak and someone else or a group of people

- A pronoun used to refer to the speak and someone else or a group of people Ja - The word for yes in German, Dutch,

- The word for yes in German, Dutch, W - The 23rd letter of the alphabet, or pronounced “dub” to indicate success or something good, also an American fashion magazine launched in 1972

- The 23rd letter of the alphabet, or pronounced “dub” to indicate success or something good, also an American fashion magazine launched in 1972 Wii - A games console launched by Nintendo in 2006

- A games console launched by Nintendo in 2006 US - An initialism for the United States, or a pronoun used to indicate a speaker and one or more other people as the object of a verb or preposition, or a weekly magazine founded in 1977

- An initialism for the United States, or a pronoun used to indicate a speaker and one or more other people as the object of a verb or preposition, or a weekly magazine founded in 1977 Si - The elemental abbreviation for Silicon, or the word for yes in Spanish and Italian

- The elemental abbreviation for Silicon, or the word for yes in Spanish and Italian Ew - An expression imitative of disgust

- An expression imitative of disgust Oui - The French word for yes

- The French word for yes Ick - Used to express distaste for something unpleasant or offensive

- Used to express distaste for something unpleasant or offensive Da - A shortened form of Dad, or the Russian word for yes

- A shortened form of Dad, or the Russian word for yes O - The 15th letter of the alphabet, or Oprah Winfrey’s website and magazine

- The 15th letter of the alphabet, or Oprah Winfrey’s website and magazine Wee - Urine, or something shouted to express excitement

- Urine, or something shouted to express excitement Ugh - An onomatopoeic imitation of exhaling heavily used to express exasperation or displeasure

- An onomatopoeic imitation of exhaling heavily used to express exasperation or displeasure Hai - An informal spelling of hello, or the Japanese word for yes

Connections answers for November 15, 2023

Click or press on the spoiler tags below to reveal the hidden Connections answers.

Group 1 answer: “Homophones” - Oui, We, Wee, Wii

Group 2 answer: “Yes in different languages” - Hai, Ja, Si, Da

Group 3 answer: “Gross” - Ew, Ick, Pu, Ugh

Group 4 answer: “Magazines” - O, OK, US, W

That was one of the wildest Connections puzzles I think I’ve seen. Half of those weren’t even proper words!

A homophone is a word that sounds the same as another word but is spelled differently and with a different meaning. Saying the French “Oui” and the Nintendo Wii are pronounced the same is a massive stretch, but once you’d found four other words for yes, I think those two categories slotted into place.

I think “Pu” is supposed to be more like “pee-yew”, like when something smells bad. It would have been easier if it was clearer, but onomatopoeic sounds can be tough to transcribe.