Connections hints and definitions for November 20, 2023

If you’re struggling with today’s puzzle, check out these Connections hints for a push in the right direction!

Connections is a new puzzle game from the New York Times that tasks you with uncovering 4 hidden categories and sorting 16 words into them. It’s not always easy though, since many words have multiple meanings and could just as easily fit into one category as another.

To make things just a little bit easier, we’ve come up with a few clues to help out. We’ve also listed the definitions for every featured word, because sometimes that can be enough to flag up something you’ve missed.

If you’re out of time or out of guesses, we’ve also listed all of the answers too - down at the bottom of the page behind spoiler tags to avoid any accidents!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections hints for November 20, 2023

Group 1 hint: These are all devout followers who lead others - Alternative words: Priest, Vicar, Rabbi

These are all devout followers who lead others - Alternative words: Priest, Vicar, Rabbi Group 2 hint: Don't call these animals monkeys - Alternative words: Lemur, Loris, Human

Don't call these animals monkeys - Alternative words: Lemur, Loris, Human Group 3 hint: These all go great with a curry - Alternative words: Coconut, Lime, Chickpea

These all go great with a curry - Alternative words: Coconut, Lime, Chickpea Group 4 hint: These words are like seeing double - Alternative words: Emulate, Echo, Simulate

Connections definitions for November 20, 2023

Bonobo - A variety of intelligent chimpanzee native to DR Congo

- A variety of intelligent chimpanzee native to DR Congo Tamarind - Sticky brown pulp from the pod of a tamarind tree

- Sticky brown pulp from the pod of a tamarind tree Cardinal - Something fundemental or important, or an ecclesiastical offical from the Catholic church

- Something fundemental or important, or an ecclesiastical offical from the Catholic church Mirror - A reflective surface, or to copy something exactly

- A reflective surface, or to copy something exactly Lama - An honorific title used in Tibetan Buddhism

- An honorific title used in Tibetan Buddhism Gibbon - A slender tree-dwelling ape with long arms and hooting call

- A slender tree-dwelling ape with long arms and hooting call Mango - The yellow-red fruit of a mango tree

- The yellow-red fruit of a mango tree Monk - A religious man who typically lives under a set of specific vows based on their faith

- A religious man who typically lives under a set of specific vows based on their faith Ape - A large primate that doesn't have a visible tail, or to imitate in a comedic way

- A large primate that doesn't have a visible tail, or to imitate in a comedic way Pastor - The minister in charge of a Christian church

- The minister in charge of a Christian church Baboon - A large, aggressive primate with a distinctive face and markings

- A large, aggressive primate with a distinctive face and markings Tomato - A common, and delicious, vegetable

- A common, and delicious, vegetable Gorilla - A large great ape native to Africa

- A large great ape native to Africa Mint - A fragrant plant native to temperate regions that's used to flavor food and drink

- A fragrant plant native to temperate regions that's used to flavor food and drink Mime - A traditional theatrical performer, or to gesture or act something out without speaking

- A traditional theatrical performer, or to gesture or act something out without speaking Parrot - A colorful tropical bird, or to repeat something imitatively

Connections answers for November 20, 2023

Click or press on the spoiler tags below to reveal the hidden Connections answers.

Group 1 answer: “Religious Figures” - Cardinal, Lama, Monk, Pastor

Group 2 answer: “Primates” - Baboon, Bonobo, Gibbon, Gorilla

Group 3 answer: “Chutney” - Mango, Mint, Tamarind, Tomato

Group 4 answer: “Imitate” - Ape, Mime, Mirror, Parrot

I feel like you either knew all the words in today’s Connections, or you didn’t. If you’d heard of a Bonobo - and didn’t think it was the singer from U2 - I think the primate category was pretty easy.

It’s the same with Tamarind. If you knew it was a foodstuff, then I think you could get that category quite easily too, even without knowing exactly what the relationship was. From there, getting one last category was hopefully not too tough!