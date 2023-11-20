Connections hints and definitions for November 20, 2023
Stop monkeying around with these Connections clues!
If you’re struggling with today’s puzzle, check out these Connections hints for a push in the right direction!
Connections is a new puzzle game from the New York Times that tasks you with uncovering 4 hidden categories and sorting 16 words into them. It’s not always easy though, since many words have multiple meanings and could just as easily fit into one category as another.
To make things just a little bit easier, we’ve come up with a few clues to help out. We’ve also listed the definitions for every featured word, because sometimes that can be enough to flag up something you’ve missed.
If you’re out of time or out of guesses, we’ve also listed all of the answers too - down at the bottom of the page behind spoiler tags to avoid any accidents!
Connections hints for November 20, 2023
- Group 1 hint:These are all devout followers who lead others - Alternative words: Priest, Vicar, Rabbi
- Group 2 hint: Don't call these animals monkeys - Alternative words: Lemur, Loris, Human
- Group 3 hint: These all go great with a curry - Alternative words: Coconut, Lime, Chickpea
- Group 4 hint: These words are like seeing double - Alternative words: Emulate, Echo, Simulate
Connections definitions for November 20, 2023
- Bonobo - A variety of intelligent chimpanzee native to DR Congo
- Tamarind - Sticky brown pulp from the pod of a tamarind tree
- Cardinal - Something fundemental or important, or an ecclesiastical offical from the Catholic church
- Mirror - A reflective surface, or to copy something exactly
- Lama - An honorific title used in Tibetan Buddhism
- Gibbon - A slender tree-dwelling ape with long arms and hooting call
- Mango - The yellow-red fruit of a mango tree
- Monk - A religious man who typically lives under a set of specific vows based on their faith
- Ape - A large primate that doesn't have a visible tail, or to imitate in a comedic way
- Pastor - The minister in charge of a Christian church
- Baboon - A large, aggressive primate with a distinctive face and markings
- Tomato - A common, and delicious, vegetable
- Gorilla - A large great ape native to Africa
- Mint - A fragrant plant native to temperate regions that's used to flavor food and drink
- Mime - A traditional theatrical performer, or to gesture or act something out without speaking
- Parrot - A colorful tropical bird, or to repeat something imitatively
Connections answers for November 20, 2023
Click or press on the spoiler tags below to reveal the hidden Connections answers.
- Group 1 answer: “Religious Figures” - Cardinal, Lama, Monk, Pastor
- Group 2 answer: “Primates” - Baboon, Bonobo, Gibbon, Gorilla
- Group 3 answer: “Chutney” - Mango, Mint, Tamarind, Tomato
- Group 4 answer: “Imitate” - Ape, Mime, Mirror, Parrot
I feel like you either knew all the words in today’s Connections, or you didn’t. If you’d heard of a Bonobo - and didn’t think it was the singer from U2 - I think the primate category was pretty easy.
It’s the same with Tamarind. If you knew it was a foodstuff, then I think you could get that category quite easily too, even without knowing exactly what the relationship was. From there, getting one last category was hopefully not too tough!