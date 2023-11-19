Connections hints and definitions for November 19, 2023
These Connections clues can lead your forward!
Connections sets you a seemingly simple task: sort 16 words into 4 categories of 4 words, uncovering the hidden relationships between them to find the best fit.
But it’s never that straightforward. Some words will have old or second meanings, can fit into multiple different categories, or might not seem to fit into any at all!
To help out, we’ve devised some Connections hints to push you in the right direction. These include comprehensive definitions for each word so you get the full picture, as well as some clues as to what the overarching category might be.
Then, if all else fails, we’ve also listed the answers at the bottom of the page; behind spoiler tags to avoid any accidental revelations, of course!
Connections hints for November 19, 2023
- Group 1 hint: These words all come right at the beginning - Alternative words: Founding, Establishment, Begin
- Group 2 hint: These words all demand a great deal of respect - Alternative words: Aristocratic, Blue-blooded, Virtuous
- Group 3 hint: Just put one foot in front of the other - Alternative words: Stroll, Trudge, Saunter
- Group 4 hint: You can never have enough of these special events on the calendar - Alternative words: Memorial, Veterans, Christmas
Connections definitions for November 19, 2023
- August - The eighth month of the year, or respected and impressive
- March - The third month of the year, or to walk in a military manner
- Groundhog - A burrowing marmot native to North America
- Birth - The start of life as a physically separate being, or the origin of something
- Labor - Work, particularly hard or physical, or having difficulty doing something
- Noble - Belonging by birth or title to aristocracy, or having strong moral principles
- Tread - To step on something or the ground, or the ridges on the sole of a shoe
- Creation - The act of bringing something into existence, or the start of the universe
- Dawn - The start of the day when light first appears before sunrise, the start of something, or something becoming apparent after being unclear
- Earth - The third rock from the sun, or soil
- Grand - Something large, imposing or opulent, or a thousand of a given currency
- Start - The beginning of something
- Regal - Kingly, or resembling or being fit for a monarch
- Step - The movement of putting one foot in front of the other, or a flat surface or box used for reaching high places
- Stride - A long or decisive step
- May - The fifth month of the year, or a modal verb expressing probablity
Connections answers for November 19, 2023
Click or press on the spoiler tags below to reveal the hidden Connections answers.
- Group 1 answer: “Onset” - Birth, Creation, Dawn, Start
- Group 2 answer: “Venerable” - August, Grand, Noble, Regal
- Group 3 answer: “Walk” - March, Step, Stride, Tread
- Group 4 answer: “___ Day Holidays” - Earth, Groundhog, Labor, May
There were a lot of words that could trip you up in today’s Connections, but throwing the months in there without it being a category was a really nice red herring - even if using such an archaic definition for August is a bit naughty.
Outside of that one though, I think once you got the holidays and removed May from the list, you could get the first two and skip venerable at the end. Well done if you got it!