Connections hints and definitions for November 19, 2023

Connections sets you a seemingly simple task: sort 16 words into 4 categories of 4 words, uncovering the hidden relationships between them to find the best fit.

But it’s never that straightforward. Some words will have old or second meanings, can fit into multiple different categories, or might not seem to fit into any at all!

To help out, we’ve devised some Connections hints to push you in the right direction. These include comprehensive definitions for each word so you get the full picture, as well as some clues as to what the overarching category might be.

Then, if all else fails, we’ve also listed the answers at the bottom of the page; behind spoiler tags to avoid any accidental revelations, of course!

Connections hints for November 19, 2023

Group 1 hint: These words all come right at the beginning - Alternative words: Founding, Establishment, Begin

These words all come right at the beginning - Alternative words: Founding, Establishment, Begin Group 2 hint: These words all demand a great deal of respect - Alternative words: Aristocratic, Blue-blooded, Virtuous

These words all demand a great deal of respect - Alternative words: Aristocratic, Blue-blooded, Virtuous Group 3 hint: Just put one foot in front of the other - Alternative words: Stroll, Trudge, Saunter

Just put one foot in front of the other - Alternative words: Stroll, Trudge, Saunter Group 4 hint: You can never have enough of these special events on the calendar - Alternative words: Memorial, Veterans, Christmas

Connections definitions for November 19, 2023

August - The eighth month of the year, or respected and impressive

- The eighth month of the year, or respected and impressive March - The third month of the year, or to walk in a military manner

- The third month of the year, or to walk in a military manner Groundhog - A burrowing marmot native to North America

- A burrowing marmot native to North America Birth - The start of life as a physically separate being, or the origin of something

- The start of life as a physically separate being, or the origin of something Labor - Work, particularly hard or physical, or having difficulty doing something

- Work, particularly hard or physical, or having difficulty doing something Noble - Belonging by birth or title to aristocracy, or having strong moral principles

- Belonging by birth or title to aristocracy, or having strong moral principles Tread - To step on something or the ground, or the ridges on the sole of a shoe

- To step on something or the ground, or the ridges on the sole of a shoe Creation - The act of bringing something into existence, or the start of the universe

- The act of bringing something into existence, or the start of the universe Dawn - The start of the day when light first appears before sunrise, the start of something, or something becoming apparent after being unclear

- The start of the day when light first appears before sunrise, the start of something, or something becoming apparent after being unclear Earth - The third rock from the sun, or soil

- The third rock from the sun, or soil Grand - Something large, imposing or opulent, or a thousand of a given currency

- Something large, imposing or opulent, or a thousand of a given currency Start - The beginning of something

- The beginning of something Regal - Kingly, or resembling or being fit for a monarch

- Kingly, or resembling or being fit for a monarch Step - The movement of putting one foot in front of the other, or a flat surface or box used for reaching high places

- The movement of putting one foot in front of the other, or a flat surface or box used for reaching high places Stride - A long or decisive step

- A long or decisive step May - The fifth month of the year, or a modal verb expressing probablity

Connections answers for November 19, 2023

Click or press on the spoiler tags below to reveal the hidden Connections answers.

Group 1 answer: “Onset” - Birth, Creation, Dawn, Start

Group 2 answer: “Venerable” - August, Grand, Noble, Regal

Group 3 answer: “Walk” - March, Step, Stride, Tread

Group 4 answer: “___ Day Holidays” - Earth, Groundhog, Labor, May

There were a lot of words that could trip you up in today’s Connections, but throwing the months in there without it being a category was a really nice red herring - even if using such an archaic definition for August is a bit naughty.

Outside of that one though, I think once you got the holidays and removed May from the list, you could get the first two and skip venerable at the end. Well done if you got it!