Connections hints and definitions for November 14, 2023
Today's clues add a little flair to proceedings!
If you’re struggling with today’s puzzle, here are some Connections hints to get you started!
Connections is a new word game from the New York Times which challenges players to uncover the hidden relationships between a list of 16 regular - or sometimes irregular - words.
Your task is to sort those words into 4 groups of 4 categories, sifting through the possible ambiguities of words that could be placed in multiple categories to solve the puzzle.
While it seems simple at first, with just four guesses at your disposal Connections can quickly become a really difficult game. So, to help you if you’re stuck, we’ve listed the definitions of all of the featured words below to jog your thinking.
Next, for a bit more of a clue, we’ve given you a hint and some alternate words for each category, before finally listing the answers; behind spoiler tags, of course.
Connections definitions for November 14, 2023
- Voila - Equivalent to “here you go” in French
- Anger - A strong feeling of annoyance or hostility
- Red - A primary color at the extreme right-hand end of the visible light spectrum
- Win - To be successful or victorious in a contest, conflict or endeavour
- Carpenter - A tradesperson who makes and repairs wooden furniture, objects and structures
- Land - Coming down from the air to ground, the part of the earth not covered by water, or succeeding in obtaining or achieving something in the face of competition
- Fear - A state of being afraid of something
- Adam - A common first name
- Tada - An onomatopoeic imitation of the noise a fanfare makes used to emphasise an impressive entrance
- Happiness - A feeling of contentment or pleasure
- Get - To receive something, or to take possession of something
- Presto - An Italian word meaning quick or quickly usually used to describe the tempo of music
- Surprise - An unexpected occurrence, or the state of mild shock
- Behold - To look at something, particularly something impressive
- Secure - To fix something down so it can’t become loose, to lock something, or acquire something surely
- Fire - A chemical process where something is set aflame, to shoot a gun or other weapon, or relieve someone of their job
Connections hints for November 14, 2023
- Group 1 hint: These are all words you can really feel - Alternative words: Sadness, Joy, Loneliness
- Group 2 hint: Why hand something over normally, when you can add a little extra? - Alternative words: Abra Cadabra, Wham, Bob’s Your Uncle
- Group 3 hint: Snap these words up quick - Alternative words: Snag, Bag, Acquire
- Group 4 hint: All of these words can carry a lot more than their size would suggest - Alternative words: Army, Black, Pharaoh
Connections answers for November 14, 2023
Click or press on the spoiler tags below to reveal the hidden Connections answers.
- Group 1 answer: “Basic Emotions” - Anger, Fear, Happiness, Surprise
- Group 2 answer: ”Bit of Vocal Fanfare” - Behold, Presto, Tada, Voila
- Group 3 answer: ”Obtain” - Get, Land, Secure, Win
- Group 4 answer: “___ Ant” - Adam, Carpenter, Fire, Red
There were a couple of difficult categories in today’s Connections puzzle. I don’t think I would’ve gotten the ants if I hadn’t left it until last!
Surprise was a good red herring in with the rest of the linguistic flourishes, and that category could’ve gone in lots of different directions and included a lot of different words. But once you’d squared both of those away the final few connections seemed to slot into place. Well done if you got it!