Connections hints and definitions for November 14, 2023

If you’re struggling with today’s puzzle, here are some Connections hints to get you started!

Connections is a new word game from the New York Times which challenges players to uncover the hidden relationships between a list of 16 regular - or sometimes irregular - words.

Your task is to sort those words into 4 groups of 4 categories, sifting through the possible ambiguities of words that could be placed in multiple categories to solve the puzzle.

While it seems simple at first, with just four guesses at your disposal Connections can quickly become a really difficult game. So, to help you if you’re stuck, we’ve listed the definitions of all of the featured words below to jog your thinking.

Next, for a bit more of a clue, we’ve given you a hint and some alternate words for each category, before finally listing the answers; behind spoiler tags, of course.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections definitions for November 14, 2023

Voila - Equivalent to “here you go” in French

- Equivalent to “here you go” in French Anger - A strong feeling of annoyance or hostility

- A strong feeling of annoyance or hostility Red - A primary color at the extreme right-hand end of the visible light spectrum

- A primary color at the extreme right-hand end of the visible light spectrum Win - To be successful or victorious in a contest, conflict or endeavour

- To be successful or victorious in a contest, conflict or endeavour Carpenter - A tradesperson who makes and repairs wooden furniture, objects and structures

- A tradesperson who makes and repairs wooden furniture, objects and structures Land - Coming down from the air to ground, the part of the earth not covered by water, or succeeding in obtaining or achieving something in the face of competition

- Coming down from the air to ground, the part of the earth not covered by water, or succeeding in obtaining or achieving something in the face of competition Fear - A state of being afraid of something

- A state of being afraid of something Adam - A common first name

- A common first name Tada - An onomatopoeic imitation of the noise a fanfare makes used to emphasise an impressive entrance

- An onomatopoeic imitation of the noise a fanfare makes used to emphasise an impressive entrance Happiness - A feeling of contentment or pleasure

- A feeling of contentment or pleasure Get - To receive something, or to take possession of something

- To receive something, or to take possession of something Presto - An Italian word meaning quick or quickly usually used to describe the tempo of music

- An Italian word meaning quick or quickly usually used to describe the tempo of music Surprise - An unexpected occurrence, or the state of mild shock

- An unexpected occurrence, or the state of mild shock Behold - To look at something, particularly something impressive

- To look at something, particularly something impressive Secure - To fix something down so it can’t become loose, to lock something, or acquire something surely

- To fix something down so it can’t become loose, to lock something, or acquire something surely Fire - A chemical process where something is set aflame, to shoot a gun or other weapon, or relieve someone of their job

Connections hints for November 14, 2023

Group 1 hint: These are all words you can really feel - Alternative words: Sadness, Joy, Loneliness

- Alternative words: Sadness, Joy, Loneliness Group 2 hint: Why hand something over normally, when you can add a little extra? - Alternative words: Abra Cadabra, Wham, Bob’s Your Uncle

- Alternative words: Abra Cadabra, Wham, Bob’s Your Uncle Group 3 hint: Snap these words up quick - Alternative words: Snag, Bag, Acquire

- Alternative words: Snag, Bag, Acquire Group 4 hint: All of these words can carry a lot more than their size would suggest - Alternative words: Army, Black, Pharaoh

Connections answers for November 14, 2023

Click or press on the spoiler tags below to reveal the hidden Connections answers.

Group 1 answer: “Basic Emotions” - Anger, Fear, Happiness, Surprise

Group 2 answer: ”Bit of Vocal Fanfare” - Behold, Presto, Tada, Voila

Group 3 answer: ”Obtain” - Get, Land, Secure, Win

Group 4 answer: “___ Ant” - Adam, Carpenter, Fire, Red

There were a couple of difficult categories in today’s Connections puzzle. I don’t think I would’ve gotten the ants if I hadn’t left it until last!

Surprise was a good red herring in with the rest of the linguistic flourishes, and that category could’ve gone in lots of different directions and included a lot of different words. But once you’d squared both of those away the final few connections seemed to slot into place. Well done if you got it!