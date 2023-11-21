Connections hints and definitions for November 21, 2023

A few esoteric categories make today’s Connections puzzle a tough one, but with a little help hopefully everything will become clear.

When the hidden categories are a bit random it can turn the list of featured words into a complete jumble where nothing jumps out. Luckily, we’ve devised some Connections hints to lead you closer to the solution.

These include not just full definitions for every word, but some alternatives that could also fit into the same category to give some more options.

If nothing seems to be working though, we’ve also listed the answers at the bottom of the page - waiting for you if you’re well and truly stuck!

Connections hints for November 21, 2023

Group 1 hint: Pearly whites all of kinds - Alternative words: Incisor, Premolar, Wisdom

Pearly whites all of kinds - Alternative words: Incisor, Premolar, Wisdom Group 2 hint: From the catwalk to the sidewalk - Alternative words: Stylish, Elegant, Dapper

From the catwalk to the sidewalk - Alternative words: Stylish, Elegant, Dapper Group 3 hint: Strut your stuff in style - Alternative words: Moonwalk, Two-step, Pirouette

Strut your stuff in style - Alternative words: Moonwalk, Two-step, Pirouette Group 4 hint: Drink up, clean up, or really bad - Alternative words: Mosquito, Chupacabra, Limp Bizkit

Connections definitions for November 21, 2023

Chic - Elegantly or effortlessly fashionable

- Elegantly or effortlessly fashionable Canine - Like a dog, or the pointed tooth of a mammal

- Like a dog, or the pointed tooth of a mammal Vacuum - A space that's completely devoid of matter, or a vacuum cleaner that sucks up dirt and debris

- A space that's completely devoid of matter, or a vacuum cleaner that sucks up dirt and debris Fang - A big sharp tooth, or the venom-injecting teeth of a venomous animal

- A big sharp tooth, or the venom-injecting teeth of a venomous animal Leech - A bloodsucking worm, or someone that habitually relies on or exploits others

- A bloodsucking worm, or someone that habitually relies on or exploits others Molar - The large flat teeth at the back of a mammal's mouth

- The large flat teeth at the back of a mammal's mouth Worm - A crawling invertebrate animal, or to insert oneself into a situation especially against other's wishes

- A crawling invertebrate animal, or to insert oneself into a situation especially against other's wishes Tusk - A long pointed tooth that protrudes out of the mouth of an elephant, walrus or wild boar

- A long pointed tooth that protrudes out of the mouth of an elephant, walrus or wild boar Robot - A machine designed to replicate or automate complex actions

- A machine designed to replicate or automate complex actions Hip - A projection of the pelvic and upper thigh bones in bipedal and quadrupedal animals, or trendy and fashionable

- A projection of the pelvic and upper thigh bones in bipedal and quadrupedal animals, or trendy and fashionable Straw - Dried grain stalks used as food or bedding for animals or for thatching and weaving, or a thin tube used for sucking up liquid

- Dried grain stalks used as food or bedding for animals or for thatching and weaving, or a thin tube used for sucking up liquid Hot - Something with a high temperature, something spicy, or attractive

- Something with a high temperature, something spicy, or attractive Vogue - The prevailing fashion at any one time, or an iconic fashion magazine

- The prevailing fashion at any one time, or an iconic fashion magazine Vampire - A mythical creature that drinks the blood of their victims, or an animal that feeds on the blood of its prey

- A mythical creature that drinks the blood of their victims, or an animal that feeds on the blood of its prey In - A preposition expressing the state on being enclosed by something else, or fashionable

- A preposition expressing the state on being enclosed by something else, or fashionable Floss - A thin silky tape used for cleaning teeth, or to dance flamboyantly or show off

Connections answers for November 21, 2023

Click or press on the spoiler tags below to reveal the hidden Connections answers.

Group 1 answer: “Types of teeth” - Canine, Fang, Molar, Tusk

Group 2 answer: “Fashionable” - Chic, Hip, Hot, In

Group 3 answer: “Dance Moves” - Floss, Robot, Vogue, Worm

Group 4 answer: “Things that suck” - Leech, Straw, Vacuum, Vampire

A pretty difficult Connections puzzle today! I must admit, I thought tusks were keratinous like horns so I didn’t spot that straight away, and a couple of the categories were a bit random which makes it hard to sift through the words.

The last two categories were the ones that were going to trip you up if any though, so well done if you got either of those!