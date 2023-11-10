Connections hints and definitions for November 10, 2023
Today's Connections clues help you get to the pointy end of the problem!
The new daily word game from the New York Times, Connections, tasks you with grouping 16 words into 4 hidden groups of 4 by guessing the secret relationship between them.
While it’s a simple premise, it can be much tougher than it looks - especially when difficult words can be placed into multiple different categories.
Today’s Connections puzzle for November 10, 2023 is one of those tough ones, where a few of the different words could very easily go with any of the others. Plus, as an extra tricky wrinkle, a load of proper nouns have been included today, which if you’re not familiar with them can be a real pain to sort out.
So you’re not stuck for too long, we’ve come up with a few Connections hints to help you along your way. We’ve also included the definitions for all of the words featured in the puzzle, since sometimes that can be enough to set you on the right path!
Either way, if you’re still struggling to get to the solution, we’ve also listed the answers in full - behind spoiler tags so there aren’t any accidents - if you just want to skip to the end.
Connections definitions for November 10, 2023
- Anise - An aromatic seed of Mediterranean origin or an Asian star-shaped spice
- Axe - A woodcutting tool with a bladed head and long handle, to dismiss or cancel something, or a brand of body spray
- Sword - A weapon with a long, sharp blade and short hilt
- Degree - A measure of angles or temperature, the extent of which something happens, or a higher education qualification
- Sharp - Something that can cut something else, something sudden or abrupt, or an intelligent person
- Old Spice - An American brand of aftershave and grooming products
- Nutmeg - A tropical spice, or a football/soccer move where a player knocks the ball between an opponent’s legs
- Smart - Intelligent, or well dressed
- Secret - Something that is not known by others or is meant to be kept not known by others
- Quick - Doing something in a short amount of time or moving fast, or prompt to understand
- Club - An organization of people centred around an interest or activity, or a thick heavy wedge for hitting things with
- Mace - A club with a spiked metal head, or a brand of pepper spray
- Spear - A weapon with a pointed tip and long shaft, or metaphorically skewering something
- Dill - An aromatic herb in the parsley family
- Sage - A profoundly wise person or utterance, or a herb native to southern Europe
- Bright - Something that gives off a lot of light, something bold or colorful, or an intelligent person
Connections hints for November 10, 2023
- Group 1 hint: This variety of flavourful words will improve any dish - Alternative words: Paprika, Turmeric, Rosemary
- Group 2 hint: This category is a quick-witted collection of compliments - Alternative words: Clever, Brainy, Wise
- Group 3 hint: The best smelling category there’s ever been - Alternative words: Dove, Right Guard, Sure
- Group 4 hint: They’re not the highest tech, but they get the job done - Alternative words: Trebuchet, Crossbow, Lance
Connections answers for November 10, 2023
Click or press on the spoiler tags below to reveal the hidden Connections answers.
- Group 1 answer: “Spices” - Anise, Dill, Nutmeg, Sage
- Group 2 answer: “Intelligent” - Bright, Quick, Sharp, Smart
- Group 3 answer: “Deodorants” - Axe, Degree, Old Spice, Secret
- Group 4 answer: “Medieval Weapons” - Club, Mace, Spear, Sword
How did you find today’s Connections puzzle? If you’re not in the US, then Axe will have been particularly difficult to tease away from Medieval Weapons. Axe body spray is called “Lynx” in the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.
Sage was also a difficult one, especially if you got tricked into thinking Sharp went with Spear and Sword. Either way, well done if you managed to get it!