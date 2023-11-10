Connections hints and definitions for November 10, 2023

The new daily word game from the New York Times, Connections, tasks you with grouping 16 words into 4 hidden groups of 4 by guessing the secret relationship between them.

While it’s a simple premise, it can be much tougher than it looks - especially when difficult words can be placed into multiple different categories.

Today’s Connections puzzle for November 10, 2023 is one of those tough ones, where a few of the different words could very easily go with any of the others. Plus, as an extra tricky wrinkle, a load of proper nouns have been included today, which if you’re not familiar with them can be a real pain to sort out.

So you’re not stuck for too long, we’ve come up with a few Connections hints to help you along your way. We’ve also included the definitions for all of the words featured in the puzzle, since sometimes that can be enough to set you on the right path!

Either way, if you’re still struggling to get to the solution, we’ve also listed the answers in full - behind spoiler tags so there aren’t any accidents - if you just want to skip to the end.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Connections definitions for November 10, 2023

Anise - An aromatic seed of Mediterranean origin or an Asian star-shaped spice

- An aromatic seed of Mediterranean origin or an Asian star-shaped spice Axe - A woodcutting tool with a bladed head and long handle, to dismiss or cancel something, or a brand of body spray

- A woodcutting tool with a bladed head and long handle, to dismiss or cancel something, or a brand of body spray Sword - A weapon with a long, sharp blade and short hilt

- A weapon with a long, sharp blade and short hilt Degree - A measure of angles or temperature, the extent of which something happens, or a higher education qualification

- A measure of angles or temperature, the extent of which something happens, or a higher education qualification Sharp - Something that can cut something else, something sudden or abrupt, or an intelligent person

- Something that can cut something else, something sudden or abrupt, or an intelligent person Old Spice - An American brand of aftershave and grooming products

- An American brand of aftershave and grooming products Nutmeg - A tropical spice, or a football/soccer move where a player knocks the ball between an opponent’s legs

- A tropical spice, or a football/soccer move where a player knocks the ball between an opponent’s legs Smart - Intelligent, or well dressed

- Intelligent, or well dressed Secret - Something that is not known by others or is meant to be kept not known by others

- Something that is not known by others or is meant to be kept not known by others Quick - Doing something in a short amount of time or moving fast, or prompt to understand

- Doing something in a short amount of time or moving fast, or prompt to understand Club - An organization of people centred around an interest or activity, or a thick heavy wedge for hitting things with

- An organization of people centred around an interest or activity, or a thick heavy wedge for hitting things with Mace - A club with a spiked metal head, or a brand of pepper spray

- A club with a spiked metal head, or a brand of pepper spray Spear - A weapon with a pointed tip and long shaft, or metaphorically skewering something

- A weapon with a pointed tip and long shaft, or metaphorically skewering something Dill - An aromatic herb in the parsley family

- An aromatic herb in the parsley family Sage - A profoundly wise person or utterance, or a herb native to southern Europe

- A profoundly wise person or utterance, or a herb native to southern Europe Bright - Something that gives off a lot of light, something bold or colorful, or an intelligent person

Connections hints for November 10, 2023

Group 1 hint: This variety of flavourful words will improve any dish - Alternative words: Paprika, Turmeric, Rosemary

This variety of flavourful words will improve any dish - Alternative words: Paprika, Turmeric, Rosemary Group 2 hint: This category is a quick-witted collection of compliments - Alternative words: Clever, Brainy, Wise

This category is a quick-witted collection of compliments - Alternative words: Clever, Brainy, Wise Group 3 hint: The best smelling category there’s ever been - Alternative words: Dove, Right Guard, Sure

The best smelling category there’s ever been - Alternative words: Dove, Right Guard, Sure Group 4 hint: They’re not the highest tech, but they get the job done - Alternative words: Trebuchet, Crossbow, Lance

Connections answers for November 10, 2023

Click or press on the spoiler tags below to reveal the hidden Connections answers.

Group 1 answer: “Spices” - Anise, Dill, Nutmeg, Sage

Group 2 answer: “Intelligent” - Bright, Quick, Sharp, Smart

Group 3 answer: “Deodorants” - Axe, Degree, Old Spice, Secret

Group 4 answer: “Medieval Weapons” - Club, Mace, Spear, Sword

How did you find today’s Connections puzzle? If you’re not in the US, then Axe will have been particularly difficult to tease away from Medieval Weapons. Axe body spray is called “Lynx” in the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Sage was also a difficult one, especially if you got tricked into thinking Sharp went with Spear and Sword. Either way, well done if you managed to get it!