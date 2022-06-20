Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 release date - when is the next Warzone season coming out?

Call of Duty: Warzone season four - Mercenaries of Fortune - is nearly here! For those curious about the exact Warzone season 4 release date, and specifically what time Warzone season 4 is coming out, we’ve written this short and sweet guide with all the info you need!

Warzone season 4 is bringing with it a new Rebirth Island esque map, some new changes to Caldera, new contacts, and a whole new event, it’s something Warzone Pacific players won’t want to miss, so be sure to mark you calendars and grab some grub ahead of time if you want to score that day one win!

Watch the trailer for Warzone season 4 for a taste of what's to come!

What is the Warzone season 4 release date?

Call of Duty: Warzone season 4 is set to release on June 22. In terms of release times, while a specific time has not yet been announced, major updates for Call of Duty: Warzone tend to come out at the following times:

PDT : 10AM

: 10AM CDT : 12PM

: 12PM EDT : 1PM

: 1PM BST : 6PM

: 6PM CEST: 7PM

Warzone Season 4 - New map: Fortune’s Keep

The main new addition to Warzone season 4 is a new map - Fortune’s Keep. This new map is not a replacement for Rebirth Island, but instead will have its own playlist activities that players will be able to jump into.

The map is roughly the same size as Rebirth Island, and features the Resurgence ruleset, meaning it’s a faster paced game mode where multiple respawns and near-constant action can be expected!

New POI's like Keep are sure to be hotspots in the early days of this map's life.

You can expect a new contract called Black Market Run. This has you or your squad race to a Black Market Buy Station before the timer runs out. If you make it in time, you can purchase a range of unique items and weapons, including Sequencer Grenades, a Nebula V Minigun, Foresight, Specialist Bonus, and a selection of classified weapons.

There’s also Cash Extraction, a mini-even where mercenaries will attempt to extract from the map with a bunch of cash on them. If you manage to take them out before other players do, you’ll be able to make off like a bandit with plenty of dough in hand.

Warzone Season 4 - Caldera changes

Fans of Caldera can also expect some changes coming to the Pacific island - including the return of Storage Town in the heart of the island between the Mines, Airfield, Village and Dig Site. It’s a POI lifted from Verdansk (RIP), so it seems like the team at Raven Software heard all of you begging for the old map back and decided to unveil just a chunk of it.

In addition, you can expect mercenary camps to pop up around Caldera, several river beds to dry up, and some mysterious Mercenary vaults that you’ll have to go track down for a major loot injection.

Finally, there’s a new armoured SUV coming to the Island, packing a rooftop turret and a few passenger seats making it the perfect vehicle to jump in during squad playlists with the gang. Although, let’s be honest, you’ll just jump on the hood rather than sit inside right?

Bring Molotovs

Warzone season 4 - Mercenaries of Fortune event

As with all major updates that come to Call of Duty: Warzone, there’s a massive meta event that players can take part in. This time around, the new challenges will have you taking on a variety of tasks across Caldera and Fortune’s Keep, with a selection of cosmetics including a golden skin for the new armoured SUV up for grabs.

That concludes our guide on the Warzone season 4 release date. If your eyes are set on Warzone 2.0 rather than the current BR experience available, check out our article on Warzone 2.0 being a fresh start in terms of weapons and loadouts, and RICOCHET anti-cheat snatching the weapons from cheater’s hands.